Kelli Ward Going on Bus Tour With Right-Wing Celebs to Boost Senate Campaign

Kelli Ward announced on Friday she will be going on a statewide bus tour throughout Arizona next week to bolster her campaign for U.S. Senate.

The two-day tour will make eight stops, starting in Lake Havasu City and ending in Yuma.

This doesn't sound much like news until you find out who will be joining her.

"A host of high-profile speakers, as well as state and local dignitaries, will join Dr. Ward on her 'Road to Victory' tour," her website states.

For starters, there's Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, fresh off his far-right London trip paid by an anti-Muslim think tank. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, and conspiracy theorist and Pizzagate founder Mike Cernovich.

Cernovich recently contributed to the firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn over decades-old tweets about rape and pedophilia. Ironically, Cernovich has a history of rape tweets, and was once arrested for rape in 2003.

This ought to be quite a road trip.

But that's not all who will be joining the conservative Senate-hopeful in the days before Arizona's primary election on August 28.

Tomi Lahren, who critics call "White Power Barbie," will be making a return trip to Arizona after her American Money Tour came to Glendale and Mesa last month. Steve King, a Republican congressman from Iowa who has a pretty infamous history of making racist remarks over the years, will also be joining. Find the complete list here on Ward's official site.

The names seem to get more controversial as you go through, but these are the people Ward wants to identify with in a competitive Republican primary against her opponents, Joe Arpaio and Martha McSally.

Ward recently made news for doctoring a tweet from Donald Trump that her campaign used on mailers alluding to the fact he is endorsing her, which he has not. Trump has not yet endorsed any candidate for the Arizona Senate race that has been gaining tons of national attention since Jeff Flake announced he would not seek re-election.

Ward's spokesperson said, "Like Dr. Ward, all of our guests, as well as national and state dignitaries, are strong on border security and supporters of the America First agenda. Our campaign needs to compete with the media and amnesty advocates who are propping up an open borders candidate in Martha McSally."

New poll numbers from OH Predictive Insights show that Ward may be falling well behind McSally in the race, with Arpaio a distant third.

Here is the list of cities the tour will hit over the two days next weekend.

August 24: Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Prescott, and Phoenix (west).

August 25: Phoenix (central), Mesa, Tucson, and Yuma.

No locations or times have been set yet. Check Ward's website for updates if you want to catch her bus.