Kelli Ward Gives Halfway Apology, Argues John McCain Comment Was 'Misconstrued'

Republican Senate candidate Dr. Kelli Ward at a fundraiser last year. Ward showed no remorse after suggesting that McCain's announcement about ending medical treatment was political.

Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward gave a half-hearted apology at a press conference on Monday after suggesting that the family of late senator John McCain timed an announcement about McCain ending medical treatment to hurt her campaign.

Speaking to reporters after a disastrous weekend of controversy, Ward pivoted to attack the media and exchanged barbs with journalists in the room.

"I do understand how many could have misconstrued my comments as insensitive, and for this, I apologize," Ward said. "But again, the intention of my comments were in no way directed at Senator McCain or his family – and I hope this narrative is now accurately reported."