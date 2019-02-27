Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy Wants to Force APS to Open Its Books

So far, efforts by the Corporation Commission have failed to get Arizona Public Service to open its books and fully disclose campaign contributions.

A second member of the Arizona Corporation Commission is moving to force Arizona Public Service and its parent company, Pinnacle West, to disclose their spending on political campaigns in recent years.

Sandra Kennedy, the five-member board's lone Democrat, has asked Matt Neubert, the commission's executive director, to prepare subpoenas to both APS and Pinnacle West, according to a memo she filed and docketed Tuesday. The request dovetails with an ongoing effort by Bob Burns, another commissioner, to investigate ties between APS's campaign spending and the regulatory decisions of commissioners.

Kennedy, whom voters elected in November, requested that the utility company provide a range of financial and regulatory documents from the years 2013 through 2018. She wants to see forms filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 10-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Pinnacle West's annual reports to shareholders, transcripts of earnings calls, and internal documents and memos.