A Jolt for Electric-Car Rivalry: Lucid Motors Gets $1B to Build Arizona Plant

Lucid Motors has signed a $1 billion deal with Saudi Arabia, the company announced Monday, allowing it to take on rival Tesla with a massive, new electric-car plant in Casa Grande.

Governor Doug Ducey revealed two years ago that the Silicon Valley company planned to turn Arizona into the epicenter of electric-car production, saying it would create about 2,000 jobs in the state. Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich joined him in the 2016 press event, touting the deal that included Mexican plants supplying the Lucid facility with parts.

The plan stalled as Lucid struggled to find an investor, raising doubts it would ever happen. Under the new deal with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Lucid intends to launch its first luxury car to the public in 2020.