 Lukeville border reopens after ‘month of strain’ in southern Arizona | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Border

Lukeville border reopens after ‘month of strain’ in southern Arizona

“This changes the lives of people living in small and vulnerable communities of color.”
January 6, 2024
The international port of entry between the U.S. and Mexico in Lukeville was closed on Dec. 4.
The international port of entry between the U.S. and Mexico in Lukeville was closed on Dec. 4. John Moore/Getty Images
Share this:
After a month-long closure, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reopened the Lukeville Port of Entry on the Arizona-Mexico border on Thursday at 6 a.m.

The Lukeville border closed on Dec. 4 after the U.S. Border Patrol reported a surge of migrants crossing into the southwestern U.S. At the time, CBP said that the closure was needed to focus its agents on processing the 17,500 migrants who were apprehended while trying to cross the border in November.

The closure resulted in hundreds of asylum seekers spending days outdoors with little food or water as they waited to be processed at the port of entry, the Arizona Republic reported.

On Tuesday, Gov. Katie Hobbs welcomed CBP's announcement that the border crossing would reopen.

“The closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry caused a month of strain and concern for Arizona’s border communities," Hobbs said. "While the reopening is welcome news, this closure shouldn’t have happened in the first place."

Hobbs also called on the federal government to send more resources to the southern Arizona border crossing.

“While Lukeville will be reopened soon, it’s clear we have work to do to secure our border. As Governor, I am committed to keeping our communities safe and prosperous, and look forward to working with border communities to get that done," she said.
click to enlarge Katie Hobbs, Arizona Governor
Gov. Katie Hobbs has called for increased federal funding for border security.
Elias Weiss

‘This is not a minor inconvenience’

The Lukeville border crossing is the most direct route for Arizonans looking to visit the popular Mexican beach destination of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point. The next nearest crossing is more than four hours away in Nogales.

Mexican business owners who survive on tourism in the resort town voiced concerns that the port closure would have dire financial consequences for their livelihoods. A month later, many are reporting catastrophic losses.

More than 10,000 Puerto Peñasco residents work in tourism, and many were laid off during the closure.

“This is not a minor inconvenience for some tourists headed to the beach,” Aaron Cooper, the executive director of the Ajo-based International Sonoran Desert Alliance, told the Arizona Republic. “This changes the lives of people living in small and vulnerable communities of color.”

But it wasn’t only Puerto Peñasco businesses that shouldered the financial burden of the closure.

“The economic impact has been devastating to this area,” said Adelita Grijalva, chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, during a reopening news conference.

Bernadette Nez, the general manager of the Why Not Travel Store in Why, Arizona, said that she has seen her profits take a 90% hit.

“Our sales had dropped down dramatically. Last week, we made $5,000, which is what we usually would make in an eight-hour shift,” Nez told NBC News.
click to enlarge Lukeville, U.S. Mexico border
A U.S. Border Patrol agent shouts at immigrants who cut into a long line of people awaiting transport from the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 6 in Lukeville.
John Moore/Getty Images

‘It will take some time’

The reopening of the Lukeville border crossing comes at a crucial time, according to Oscar Palacio Soto, vice president of tourism for the Puerto Peñasco Chamber of Commerce and of the Mexican Association of Hotels and Motels in Sonora.

Apart from the Christmas and New Year’s Eve rush, mid-January is Puerto Peñasco’s busiest season as snowbirds begin to migrate to the city and tend to stay longer than the typical tourist. Still, Palacio Soto said he doesn’t expect a major economic upturn right away.

“I think it will take some time. People will wait and see what will happen the first weekend and what happens next,” he said. “That will allow us to monitor the speed by which we get back to normal, which hopefully happens as quickly as possible.”

Although Palacio Soto has hope for the future, some Arizona legislators, such as Democratic Sen. Brian Fernandez, have continued concerns.

“Even with the port of entry reopened, the migrant situation is unsustainable and growing worse each day as Congress ignores the human and economic impact in southern Arizona. Our border communities deserve safety and security. It is vital that this funding finds its way to southern Arizona immediately,” Fernandez said in a statement.

In addition to Lukeville, CBP said operations will also resume at Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 in Eagle Pass, Texas, and San Ysidro Port of Entry's Pedestrian West in San Diego. Check port of entry wait times here.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
O'Hara is the news editor of the Phoenix New Times. Hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, she was born with a hockey stick in her hands and skates on her feet. Before joining the New Times, O'Hara was the managing editor of the Anchorage Press, the content director for Alaska Leaf Magazine, and the national web editor for Leaf Magazines.
Contact: O'Hara Shipe

Trending

Arrest warrant issued for Valley troll Ethan Schmidt-Crockett

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for Valley troll Ethan Schmidt-Crockett

By TJ L'Heureux
NBA fans are thirsty for this Phoenix Suns star. It’s not Devin Booker

Suns

NBA fans are thirsty for this Phoenix Suns star. It’s not Devin Booker

By Ryan Yousefi
Accused killers of 3 gay men in Phoenix won’t face hate crime charges

LGBTQ+

Accused killers of 3 gay men in Phoenix won’t face hate crime charges

By Stephen Lemons
Phoenix police turn foot chase into target practice, kill 12th man

Crime

Phoenix police turn foot chase into target practice, kill 12th man

By TJ L'Heureux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation