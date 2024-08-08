 Phoenix police using new tool to send text updates to 911 callers | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Calling 911? Phoenix police will now text you updates when you hang up

Police say the new tool, developed by SPIDR Tech, allows callers to receive real-time information on their cases.
August 8, 2024
Starting Aug. 7, people who called Phoenix police received automated real-time updates on their case by text message.
Starting Aug. 7, people who called Phoenix police received automated real-time updates on their case by text message. Phoenix Police Department

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$700
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Starting Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department began using a new tool to provide real-time updates to victims who reported crimes.

When someone uses a cell phone to call 911 or Phoenix police’s nonemergency number, they will receive a follow-up text message confirming their report and sharing information about how police are responding. Callers also will receive real-time updates on their cases and can access more information through Phoenix police’s Victim Information Portal.

The tool, which is integrated with the police department’s existing computer systems, was created by SPIDR Tech. Its parent organization is the Canadian company Versaterm, which develops software for first responders.

In a press release, police Chief Michael Sullivan said the tool will allow information to flow more freely to people who request police service.

“One of the guiding principles of the Department’s Crime Reduction Plan released earlier this year was to be community and victim-centered,” Sullivan said. “This will allow us to communicate with and better inform the people we serve.

The department also will solicit feedback by using the tool to send surveys.“We want to hear from the public about how we’re doing,” Sullivan added. “This valuable feedback will help us identify and understand areas where we can improve.”

Callers who prefer to receive updates over the phone or by email will still be able to do so, the department said.

Other law enforcement agencies in Arizona have launched tools created by SPIDR Tech in recent years, including the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Flagstaff and Gilbert police departments.

The rollout of the Phoenix police program comes months after a long-awaited report from the U.S. Department of Justice found that the agency's officers frequently committed civil rights violations, including discriminating against people of color, using excessive and unnecessarily deadly force and arresting unhoused people without cause.

“Despite this high-profile public criticism from researchers and community members, Phoenix has failed to meaningfully attempt to understand the nature or extent of potential discrimination within its ranks and has ignored even specific allegations of officer bias,” the report read.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he’s primarily focused on news since September 2023. Before joining the New Times staff, TJ worked at Arizona State University's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. He was also recognized for best community service project/reporting in the 2023 EPPY Awards. TJ holds a master's degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Latin American studies from the University of Chicago.
Contact: TJ L'Heureux
Chandler building first new affordable housing in more than 50 years

Chandler

Chandler building first new affordable housing in more than 50 years

By Noah Cullen
Bruises, fights, a fall: Allister Adel’s rumored domestic violence ordeal

Courts

Bruises, fights, a fall: Allister Adel’s rumored domestic violence ordeal

By Stephen Lemons
Looking back at the Phoenix skyline, from 1889 to today

Downtown Phoenix

Looking back at the Phoenix skyline, from 1889 to today

By Zach Buchanan
Need to go to the ER in Arizona? Here’s how long you’ll be there

Health & Wellness

Need to go to the ER in Arizona? Here’s how long you’ll be there

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation