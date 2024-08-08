Calling 911? Phoenix police will now text you updates when you hang up

Starting Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department began using a new tool to provide real-time updates to victims who reported crimes.
When someone uses a cell phone to call 911 or Phoenix police’s nonemergency number, they will receive a follow-up text message confirming their report and sharing information about how police are responding. Callers also will receive real-time updates on their cases and can access more information through Phoenix police’s Victim Information Portal.
The tool, which is integrated with the police department’s existing computer systems, was created by SPIDR Tech. Its parent organization is the Canadian company Versaterm, which develops software for first responders.
In a press release, police Chief Michael Sullivan said the tool will allow information to flow more freely to people who request police service.
“One of the guiding principles of the Department’s Crime Reduction Plan released earlier this year was to be community and victim-centered,” Sullivan said. “This will allow us to communicate with and better inform the people we serve.
The department also will solicit feedback by using the tool to send surveys.“We want to hear from the public about how we’re doing,” Sullivan added. “This valuable feedback will help us identify and understand areas where we can improve.”
Callers who prefer to receive updates over the phone or by email will still be able to do so, the department said.
Other law enforcement agencies in Arizona have launched tools created by SPIDR Tech in recent years, including the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Flagstaff and Gilbert police departments.
The rollout of the Phoenix police program comes months after a long-awaited report from the U.S. Department of Justice found that the agency's officers frequently committed civil rights violations, including discriminating against people of color, using excessive and unnecessarily deadly force and arresting unhoused people without cause.
“Despite this high-profile public criticism from researchers and community members, Phoenix has failed to meaningfully attempt to understand the nature or extent of potential discrimination within its ranks and has ignored even specific allegations of officer bias,” the report read.