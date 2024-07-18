Readers react to NASA spotting sizzling Phoenix sidewalks from space

That spurred many Phoenix New Times readers to share their experiences with the blistering heat. Our Facebook post about the story garnered almost 4,500 reactions and 900 comments. Readers had strong opinions about NASA’s announcement, expressing their lack of shock and sharing stories of frying eggs on the pavement.
Here’s what you had to say.
Many, like Renee, were not surprised by the news. She said:
Sounds about right.
Jeff agreed, writing:
In other news, water is wet.
Benny offered his newsgathering services:
I’m in AZ and I could have told you this for free.
Suzi took matters into her own hands and found that the turf near her home was almost 170 degrees and the pavement was 160.
In my yard two weeks ago. Turf is hotter than pavement.
Frying eggs on the hot pavement seems to be a universal Phoenix experience. Susan’s attempt was successful. She said:
I have actually fried an egg on the sidewalk here in Phoenix. It wasn’t very pretty but it was definitely fried.
Judy, who recently was visiting Phoenix, witnessed this phenomenon firsthand:
Guys were outside cracking eggs on the concrete and they were frying.David said he’s been frying eggs on Phoenix’s pavement for decades:
It was getting this hot when I was a kid and we fried eggs on the sidewalk. That was 60 years ago.Other readers were surprised that the surface temperature wasn’t higher, including Tacy:
It’s been almost 120 for a few days. They get much hotter than that. They must have found a shaded spot.Bob agreed:
It must have been a fairly cool day in Phoenix for the sidewalks to only be 160 degrees.Readers also expressed concern about Phoenix’s dogs and warned residents to go on fewer walks, go early in the morning or rely on booties, wagons or dog strollers. April warned to just keep them inside:
Please protect your pets… keep them inside! Do not let them walk on our streets. Just let them out on the grass for very short periods of time.Fran added:
That is why you don’t walk your dogs during the summer after 7 a.m.!As a long summer still awaits Phoenix and the rest of the Valley, residents are expected to experience similarly higher temperatures.
What do you think of NASA’s announcement?