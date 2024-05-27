 Phoenix Sky Harbor welcomes first Air France flight from Paris: Photos | Phoenix New Times
Bon voyage! 11 photos from Air France's Phoenix Sky Harbor debut

For the first time, passengers can fly direct between Phoenix and Paris. Air France now offers flights three days a week.
May 27, 2024
An Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport on May 23, completing the first direct flight from Paris to Phoenix.
An Air France Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport on May 23, completing the first direct flight from Paris to Phoenix. Kevin Hurley

Summer's just about here, and you want to beat the heat. How about a quick jaunt to Paris?

As of last week, Valley residents now have that option. On May 23, an Air France jet made its inaugural touchdown at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The European carrier now offers direct flights from Phoenix to Charles de Gaulle International Airport three times a week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — at least through the winter.

The flights, which will operate out of Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor, mark the first time passengers have enjoyed nonstop service between Phoenix and France. The French airline flies a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a capacity of 279 — 30 business-class seats, 21 premium economy seats and 228 economy seats. Air France also offers connections via its SkyTeam alliance, which includes Delta Airlines.

Phoenix New Times attended the arrival of the first Air France jet last week. Let these photos fly you away.

click to enlarge A cake with a depiction of the Eiffel Tower on it
A custom cake celebrates the announcement of nonstop flights between Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Someone cuts a cake with the Eiffel Tower on it.
Phoenix Vice Mayor Debra Stark cuts a custom cake to celebrate the inaugural nonstop flights between Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge An Air France flight descends for landing in front of a desert mountain in Phoenix.
The first nonstop Air France flight from Paris to Phoenix flight arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport on May 23.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Air France pilots and flight attendants pose for a photo
The Air France flight crew poses for a photo before flying to Charles de Galle International Airport from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Air France and Sky Harbor cupcakes
Air France and Sky Harbor cupcakes celebrate the arrival of nonstop flights from Paris to Phoenix.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A group of officials holding a gigantic pair of scissors cut a ribbon
Representatives from Air France and the city of Phoenix cut a ribbon to celebrate.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge An Air France jet taxis on the runway.
The inaugural nonstop Air France flight from Paris to Phoenix taxis to its gate at Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Two children pose holding a sign pose with a flight attendant
Two children hold a sign while posing with an Air France flight attendant to celebrate the arrival of nonstop flights between Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A crowd outside an airport terminal
Passengers line up to board the inaugural Air France nonstop flight to Paris from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Two men exchange a plaque
Phoenix District 6 Councilmember Kevin Robinson presents a representative from Air France with a plaque that commemorates the inaugural nonstop flight between Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
