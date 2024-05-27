Bon voyage! 11 photos from Air France's Phoenix Sky Harbor debut

Summer's just about here, and you want to beat the heat. How about a quick jaunt to Paris?
As of last week, Valley residents now have that option. On May 23, an Air France jet made its inaugural touchdown at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The European carrier now offers direct flights from Phoenix to Charles de Gaulle International Airport three times a week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — at least through the winter.
The flights, which will operate out of Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor, mark the first time passengers have enjoyed nonstop service between Phoenix and France. The French airline flies a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a capacity of 279 — 30 business-class seats, 21 premium economy seats and 228 economy seats. Air France also offers connections via its SkyTeam alliance, which includes Delta Airlines.
Phoenix New Times attended the arrival of the first Air France jet last week. Let these photos fly you away.