Bon voyage! 11 photos from Air France's Phoenix Sky Harbor debut

A custom cake celebrates the announcement of nonstop flights between Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix Vice Mayor Debra Stark cuts a custom cake to celebrate the inaugural nonstop flights between Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The first nonstop Air France flight from Paris to Phoenix flight arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport on May 23.

The Air France flight crew poses for a photo before flying to Charles de Galle International Airport from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Air France and Sky Harbor cupcakes celebrate the arrival of nonstop flights from Paris to Phoenix.

Representatives from Air France and the city of Phoenix cut a ribbon to celebrate.

The inaugural nonstop Air France flight from Paris to Phoenix taxis to its gate at Sky Harbor International Airport.

Two children hold a sign while posing with an Air France flight attendant to celebrate the arrival of nonstop flights between Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Passengers line up to board the inaugural Air France nonstop flight to Paris from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix District 6 Councilmember Kevin Robinson presents a representative from Air France with a plaque that commemorates the inaugural nonstop flight between Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Summer's just about here, and you want to beat the heat. How about a quick jaunt to Paris?As of last week, Valley residents now have that option. On May 23, an Air France jet made its inaugural touchdown at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The European carrier now offers direct flights from Phoenix to Charles de Gaulle International Airport three times a week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — at least through the winter.The flights, which will operate out of Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor, mark the first time passengers have enjoyed nonstop service between Phoenix and France. The French airline flies a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with a capacity of 279 — 30 business-class seats, 21 premium economy seats and 228 economy seats. Air France also offers connections via its SkyTeam alliance, which includes Delta Airlines.Phoenix New Times attended the arrival of the first Air France jet last week. Let these photos fly you away.