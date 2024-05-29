 Phoenix Sky Harbor debuts WNBA All-Star Game countdown clock: Photos | Phoenix New Times
Sky Harbor unveils countdown clock to the WNBA All-Star Game: 9 photos

The star-studded women's hoops event is set for July 20 at the Footprint Center. Until then, you can count the minutes.
May 29, 2024
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein pose for a photo with Mercury mascot Scorch after the unveiling of the WNBA All-Star Game Countdown Clock at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein pose for a photo with Mercury mascot Scorch after the unveiling of the WNBA All-Star Game Countdown Clock at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Kevin Hurley

If you're counting the minutes until the WNBA All-Star Game comes to the Valley, well, so is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

On Wednesday, Sky Harbor unveiled an official countdown clock for the star-studded women's hoops event, which will be played July 20 at Footprint Center. The clock, which is located on the first level of Terminal 4, was revealed in a ceremony that included Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Phoenix Mercury mascot Scorch and Josh Bartelstein, the CEO of both the Mercury and Phoenix Suns.

While the clock ticks down to the All-Star Game tipoff, the festivities officially begin July 18 with an "orange carpet" fan event. The Kia Skills Challenge and Starry 3-Point Contest will follow on July 19. This will be the third time Phoenix has hosted the event.

If you don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars to see former Iowa phenom and current Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark when the Fever visit the Mercury on June 30 — as of May 29, one courtside seat was available for $6,999 — grabbing some All-Star tickets might be the way to go. Upper deck seats currently can be purchased for as low as $69.

Until then, enjoy these photos from the countdown clock ceremony.

click to enlarge A woman in a purple blazer speaks at a podium
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego speaks to the media after the unveiling of the WNBA All-Star Game Countdown Clock at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A man in an orange hat and a white, baseball-style "Mercury" jersey speaks at a podium
Luis ‘Weezy’ Egurrola, coach and choreographer of the Phoenix Mercury Hip Hop Squad, shares in the excitement at the unveiling of the WNBA All-Star Game Countdown Clock.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A purple fluffy dragon
Phoenix Mercury mascot Scorch dances for the cameras.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A countdown clock that reads "57 days, 7 hours and 40 minutes"
The WNBA All-Star Game Countdown Clock ticks down to tipoff.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A man speaks at a podium
Phoenix Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein introduces Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego before the unveiling of the WNBA All-Star Game Countdown Clock at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A woman in a purple blazer speaks at a podium
After an introduction from Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego speaks to the media.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A man in an orange cap and white Mercury baseball-style shirt speaks at a podium
Luis ‘Weezy’ Egurrola, coach of the Phoenix Mercury Hip Hop Squad, speaks before the unveiling of the WNBA All-Star Game Countdown Clock at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Three people pose for a photo
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (center), Phoenix Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein (right) and Phoenix Aviation Director Chad Makovsky pose for a photo.
Kevin Hurley
