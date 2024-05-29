Sky Harbor unveils countdown clock to the WNBA All-Star Game: 9 photos

If you're counting the minutes until the WNBA All-Star Game comes to the Valley, well, so is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
On Wednesday, Sky Harbor unveiled an official countdown clock for the star-studded women's hoops event, which will be played July 20 at Footprint Center. The clock, which is located on the first level of Terminal 4, was revealed in a ceremony that included Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Phoenix Mercury mascot Scorch and Josh Bartelstein, the CEO of both the Mercury and Phoenix Suns.
While the clock ticks down to the All-Star Game tipoff, the festivities officially begin July 18 with an "orange carpet" fan event. The Kia Skills Challenge and Starry 3-Point Contest will follow on July 19. This will be the third time Phoenix has hosted the event.
If you don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars to see former Iowa phenom and current Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark when the Fever visit the Mercury on June 30 — as of May 29, one courtside seat was available for $6,999 — grabbing some All-Star tickets might be the way to go. Upper deck seats currently can be purchased for as low as $69.
Until then, enjoy these photos from the countdown clock ceremony.