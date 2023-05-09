Phoenix starts to clear the Zone — with no beds for the unsheltered getting evicted

Hundreds of homeless people will lose their semi-permanent shelters this week as the city of Phoenix begins clearing out the downtown homeless encampment called the Zone. Where the displaced people will go next is uncertain.



The decision to clear out the encampment, which stretches between Ninth and 12th avenues south of Washington Street, resulted from an order by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge. Attorneys representing 15 people who own properties in the vicinity of the encampment filed suit on August 10. In March, a judge ruled in their favor, giving the city until July 10 to clear the area.



Kristin Couturier, a senior public information officer for the city, wrote in a statement to Phoenix New Times that the city plans to offer housing to people as they are removed from the Zone.



Couturier said that the plan “includes offering each person an alternative location and closing down each block to camping after engagement is complete.”



On Wednesday morning, the city will clear one block of the Zone — Ninth Avenue north of Jefferson Street. “We will be able to offer a bed to everyone in the designated engagement area on May 10,” Couturier continued.



This process is expected to continue until there are no tents or other structures left in the Zone.



