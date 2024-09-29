Move over, baseball: 14 photos of Phoenix’s new official cricket pitch

On Friday, the city unveiled three fields — er, pitches — dedicated solely to cricket. It's the other bat-and-ball sport, most popular in Britain and South Asia but with a growing following in the U.S. — including in the Valley. Cricket might not overtake baseball in the hearts and minds of Arizonans — this is the home of spring training, after all — but it's carving a place in the Phoenix sports landscape. Literally.
For the past 20 years, local cricket organizations have been reserving Phoenix's all-purpose fields to play matches, the city said in a press release. No longer. Now, there are three pitches where "players of all ages and skill levels will finally have access to play the game in a proper environment."
The three pitches are at Turtle Rock Basin and Grover's Basin parks, both located off Bell Road in north Phoenix. The city celebrated their opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego — who also took a swing with a cricket bat — and a demonstration by the North Phoenix Cricket Club at the Turtle Rock Basin pitch.
Take in these photos from the event — and maybe brush up on the rules of cricket afterward.