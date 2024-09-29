 Phoenix unveils first official cricket pitch: Photos | Phoenix New Times
Move over, baseball: 14 photos of Phoenix’s new official cricket pitch

If you ever wanted to see Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego swing a cricket bat, you’re in luck.
September 29, 2024
A member of the North Phoenix Cricket Club bowls to a batter during the opening ceremony for Phoenix’s first official cricket pitches on Sept. 27.
A member of the North Phoenix Cricket Club bowls to a batter during the opening ceremony for Phoenix’s first official cricket pitches on Sept. 27. Kevin Hurley
That's a sticky wicket! In Phoenix, you no longer need Google to figure out what that means. You simply can find out in person.

On Friday, the city unveiled three fields — er, pitches — dedicated solely to cricket. It's the other bat-and-ball sport, most popular in Britain and South Asia but with a growing following in the U.S. — including in the Valley. Cricket might not overtake baseball in the hearts and minds of Arizonans — this is the home of spring training, after all — but it's carving a place in the Phoenix sports landscape. Literally.

For the past 20 years, local cricket organizations have been reserving Phoenix's all-purpose fields to play matches, the city said in a press release. No longer. Now, there are three pitches where "players of all ages and skill levels will finally have access to play the game in a proper environment."

The three pitches are at Turtle Rock Basin and Grover's Basin parks, both located off Bell Road in north Phoenix. The city celebrated their opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego — who also took a swing with a cricket bat — and a demonstration by the North Phoenix Cricket Club at the Turtle Rock Basin pitch.

Take in these photos from the event — and maybe brush up on the rules of cricket afterward.

click to enlarge Kate Gallego speaks and gestures at a podium outside
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego speaks to the crowd at Turtle Rock Basin during the opening ceremony for Phoenix’s first official cricket pitches.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Debra Stark speaks at a podium in front of a ribbon tied between two stanchions
Phoenix Vice Mayor Debra Stark speaks before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Kate Gallego cuts a ribbon with a big pair of scissors in front of a crowd of onlookers
The scissors are not official cricket equipment.
Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge the center strip of a cricket pitch
The bowler stands at one end, and the batter at the other. The field of play surrounds them in every direction.
Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge a man in an orange and blue shirt and jeans bowls a cricket ball
Cricket player Bibhutendu Parida bowls to the batter.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge a man in an orange and blue shirt readies to swing a cricket bat
Bibhutendu Parida anticipates the bowl. The man does it all!
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge kate gallego swings a cricket bat (and appears to miss the ball)
Now you know that Kate Gallego bats right-handed.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge a man readies to bowl a cricket ball
Bala Muthu bowls to the batter, standing in front of the wickets batters must protect.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Community leader Balbir Grewal hits a ceremonial bowl at the opening of Phoenix’s first official cricket pitches.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge a man bowls a cricket ball to a batter
Two cricket players face off.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge a man in jeans and a maroon shirt swings a cricket bat
Phoenix City Council public information officer Adam Waltz takes a swing.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge a man in silhouette drags a cricket bat on a grassy field
A Phoenix citizen brings their cricket bat to the new cricket pitch.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Kate Gallego and Vice Mayor Debra Stark pose for a group photo.
Kate Gallego and Vice Mayor Debra Stark pose for a group photo.
Kevin Hurley
