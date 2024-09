Move over, baseball: 14 photos of Phoenix’s new official cricket pitch

click to enlarge Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego speaks to the crowd at Turtle Rock Basin during the opening ceremony for Phoenix’s first official cricket pitches. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Phoenix Vice Mayor Debra Stark speaks before the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge The scissors are not official cricket equipment. Kevin Hurley

That's a sticky wicket! In Phoenix, you no longer need Google to figure out what that means. You simply can find out in person.On Friday, the city unveiled three fields — er, pitches — dedicated solely to cricket. It's the other bat-and-ball sport, most popular in Britain and South Asia but with a growing following in the U.S. — including in the Valley. Cricket might not overtake baseball in the hearts and minds of Arizonans — this is the home of spring training, after all — but it's carving a place in the Phoenix sports landscape. Literally.For the past 20 years, local cricket organizations have been reserving Phoenix's all-purpose fields to play matches, the city said in a press release. No longer. Now, there are three pitches where "players of all ages and skill levels will finally have access to play the game in a proper environment."The three pitches are at Turtle Rock Basin and Grover's Basin parks, both located off Bell Road in north Phoenix. The city celebrated their opening Friday with a ribbon-cuttingby Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego — who also took a swing with a cricket bat — and a demonstration by the North Phoenix Cricket Club at the Turtle Rock Basin pitch.Take in these photos from the event — and maybe brush up on the rules of cricket afterward.

click to enlarge The bowler stands at one end, and the batter at the other. The field of play surrounds them in every direction. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Cricket player Bibhutendu Parida bowls to the batter. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Bibhutendu Parida anticipates the bowl. The man does it all! Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Now you know that Kate Gallego bats right-handed. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Bala Muthu bowls to the batter, standing in front of the wickets batters must protect. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Community leader Balbir Grewal hits a ceremonial bowl at the opening of Phoenix’s first official cricket pitches. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Two cricket players face off. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Phoenix City Council public information officer Adam Waltz takes a swing. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge A Phoenix citizen brings their cricket bat to the new cricket pitch. Kevin Hurley