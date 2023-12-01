Pioneering Arizonan, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor dies at 93

click to enlarge Sandra Day O'Connor, at the time a judge on the Arizona Court of Appeals, testified at her U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 1981. Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty

Elected officials offer tributes to Sandra Day O’Connor

An iconic daughter of Arizona, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed trails for women everywhere as our nation’s first female Supreme Court Justice.



My full statement on her passing: pic.twitter.com/ZufzoAV4Md — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) December 1, 2023

My statement on the passing of an Arizona icon, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor: pic.twitter.com/Hi9ByTGrKV — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) December 1, 2023

Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was a constitutional conservative and trailblazer who made lasting impacts on our country.



May we honor her dedication to public service at the SCOTUS, the Arizona state legislature, and Arizona state appellate courts.



She is gone but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/gWRwzc4VFV — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 1, 2023

Sandra Day O’Connor was an Arizona trailblazer who dedicated decades to serving both our beautiful state and country.



The first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Sandra broke barriers everywhere she went.



Sydney and I send our condolences to her family, friends, and the… — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 1, 2023

The loss of Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is a hard hit for Arizona, our legal community and for me as a longtime admirer.

My deepest condolences to her family and friends.

[Official statement to come] — Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) December 1, 2023

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. She set a powerful example of leadership for so many to follow. 1/ — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) December 1, 2023

Sandra Day O'Connor was the 1st female Senate Majority Leader in Arizona in 1973. I became the 2nd female Senate Majority Leader 44 years later.She was a trailblazer, worked across the aisle and believed in civil discourse. She was an inspiration to me and women around the world. pic.twitter.com/WE561xK8vG — Kimberly Yee (@KimberlyYeeAZ) December 1, 2023

Recorder @stephen_richer: “Sandra Day O’Connor exemplified the best of Arizona and our entire county. As the first woman on the Supreme Court, Justice O’Connor broke barriers, championed integrity, and upheld the rule of law. Justice O’Connor was a steadfast leader in Arizona,… https://t.co/cU1Mffwuan — Maricopa County Recorder's Office (@RecordersOffice) December 1, 2023

Today we lost an Arizona treasure and icon. Sandra Day O'Connor was America's 1st female US Supreme Court Justice. From Arizona’s Lazy B Ranch all the way to the Supreme Court, she knew everyone could make a difference. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/QvnzWvASN5 — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) December 1, 2023

Farewell to trail-blazing Arizona legend Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court justice, who has passed away at 93. Her unwavering commitment to the law and civics education will continue to reverberate. Our deepest condolences to her family. https://t.co/C1doBOFBV5 — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) December 1, 2023

Sandra Day O’Connor was a trailblazing inspiration for women, especially those of us in Arizona. With her unique grit, O’Connor took any ‘no’ she got and turned it into a ‘watch me!’ — leading her all the way to the Supreme Court.



Her legacy is forever etched in our memories. https://t.co/VgjkPqS9IM — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) December 1, 2023

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor put people above all else and created an eternal legacy that will forever be ingrained in the fibers of our state and nation’s history.



On behalf of the State of Arizona, I send my deepest sympathies to her family, loved ones & everyone touched by her… — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) December 1, 2023