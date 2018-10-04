Retired Generation Kill Officer Sued By Child He Molested in Yuma County

Retired Sergeant Major John Joseph Sixta, a former Yuma resident who was portrayed in the HBO miniseries Generation Kill, faces a lawsuit from a girl he was convicted of molesting in 2014, when she was 12.

That victim, identified in the lawsuit as “M," sued Sixta in Arizona U.S. District Court this week with the help of her stepfather, who's acting as his own lawyer. (Phoenix New Times generally does not identify victims of sexual assault.)

According to the lawsuit, M was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after Sixta assaulted her.