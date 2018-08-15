Secretary of State's Office: Clean Energy Initiative Has Enough Signatures for Ballot

Solar would most likely encompass a much greater percentage of public utilities' electricity generation, should a constitutional amendment succeed.

A clean energy initiative submitted enough valid signatures to make it onto the ballot in November, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's office.

Voters will decide whether to approve a constitutional amendment mandating that Arizona utilities generate 50 percent of their electricity from renewable sources like solar and wind by 2030.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michele Reagan's office released the latest results of the random 5 percent sample of signatures conducted by county recorders. Out of a sample of 22,722 signatures, 16,146 were verified, or 71 percent.