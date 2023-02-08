Hit Your Super Bowl Jackpot at These 6 Sportsbooks in Phoenix

What’s better than a bowl of ice cream? A bowl of ice cream with hot fudge, mounds of whipped cream, and chopped nuts. In the classic 1992 Simpsons episode Lisa the Greek, everyone’s favorite yellow cartoon dad uses this analogy as he explains that gambling on sports takes a good thing and makes it better.
Plenty of desert dwellers, as well as folks visiting Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, agree.
That’s why Arizona is the biggest state in the West for sports betting and home to several of the nation’s biggest sports spectacles — from the College Football Playoff semifinals to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and the best-attended stop on the PGA Tour. Next year, Phoenix will host the NCAA men's Final Four.
But now it’s time for the Super Bowl — which is the biggest global betting event of the year — taking place here in the Valley. Whether you’re a gambling pro or a regular Joe, it’s time to start playing.
If you want a taste of the action on Super Bowl Sunday, you don’t need to dole out $8,000 — the average cost of a ticket to the big game — for the temporary rights to a plastic folding chair inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Instead, you can relax and sip a cocktail in a fully reclined theater-style throne — or feel the suspense of every wager with fellow white-knuckled fans at a rowdy bar. From the Superstitions to Sahuaro Ranch, there’s a sportsbook in metro Phoenix for you.
Going to the game or got plans already? Stop by one of these six sportsbooks, open every day until the big game, and get a stake in the game. You can go back to the sportsbook with your winning ticket later and cash out.
9591 West Sportsman Park North, Glendale
sports.az.betmgm.comFans attending the Super Bowl on Sunday won’t have to look far for a paper bet slip. Last year, BetMGM opened a two-story sports betting lounge at the Glendale stadium that features state-of-the-art sports wagering amenities, concert venues, a specialty restaurant and bar, and more screens than you can shake a stick at.
The sportsbook operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, until February 10 at 5 p.m. From then until after the game, only those with game tickets or NFL credentials will be allowed inside as the sportsbook is part of the NFL campus bubble.
“We are thrilled to make history, operating the first sportsbook to be on the home campus of a Super Bowl,” BetMGM spokesperson Elisa Richardson told Phoenix New Times. “It’s an exciting moment for the sports betting industry as a whole, with the biggest game of the year being played in a state with legalized sports betting for the first time ever. The atmosphere at the BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium will be absolutely electric, and we can’t wait to see all of the action.”
According to insights provided to New Times by John Ewing, director of research and analytics for BetMGM, 57 percent of Arizona bettors so far predict the Chiefs (+110) will win, while 68 percent of the handle has been wagered on the Eagles (-130).
The same insights show that more than two-thirds of bets and handle have been placed on the Eagles covering the spread. Most tickets back the under on a 49.5-point total, while bettors wagered most of the handle on the over.
BetMGM will kick off its Super Bowl festivities with its inaugural West Fest at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. The outdoor concert will feature performances by Grammy-nominated artist Marshmello on February 10 and country superstars Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman on February 11.
“The game is in our backyard, which means we will create the ultimate experience with top-tier talent for both local and traveling sports fans to enjoy,” said Jessica Kubicki, Westgate’s marketing director.
201 East Jefferson Street
sportsbook.fanduel.comLocated at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, the FanDuel Sportsbook lounge features more than 70 cushy seats, 40 television displays, and dozens of betting windows and touch-screen kiosks.
This sportsbook was the first in Arizona and is the first to be located at an NBA arena. But that doesn’t mean you can’t bet on football, too. Whether or not the Phoenix Suns are in season, the lounge is open from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. weekdays and from 7 a.m. to midnight on weekends.
The 7,400-square-foot glass-front lounge contains backlit steel-gray fixtures, an MVP room floored with NBA hardwood, and an outdoor terrace.
FanDuel spokesperson Matthew Farhadi said fans will be able to take photos with “The Foot of Destiny,” a replica of former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski's kicking foot. Gronkowski will attempt to kick a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. If he makes it, FanDuel will award $10 million in free bets to its users who placed any bet on the Super Bowl.
Farhadi added that fans older than age 21 can take their own shot at the “Kick of Destiny” on-site for the chance to win bonus bets at the sportsbook and a commemorative T-shirt.
201 South 4th Street
caesars.com/sportsbook-and-casinoIn 2022, Chase Field became the first MLB stadium to allow sports fans to place in-person wagers. Now, fans can place bets on just about any sport at the ticket windows there, whether or not the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Inside Caesars Sportsbook — a 20,300-square-foot, two-story lounge in the heart of downtown Phoenix — are thousands of square feet of LED video boards broadcasting games. It’s the largest free-standing retail sportsbook in Arizona and the largest brick-and-mortar book to open in partnership with a major sports stadium anywhere in America.
The venue also has nine betting windows and more than a dozen self-service betting kiosks. The spacious patio accommodates more than 425 people and offers private spaces available for rent. There are full bars inside and outside.
Inside the sportsbook is Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar, the celebrity chef's first full-service restaurant in Arizona. It dishes up Fieri’s most famous items, including Trash Can Nachos, Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings, Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger, and Cajun Chicken Alfredo. Televisions mounted on every wall of the restaurant echo the day’s sporting games.
“We expect Caesars Sportsbook to be a fan favorite in downtown Phoenix leading up to and during Super Bowl LVII,” David Grolman, Caesars Entertainment’s senior vice president and chief retail sportsbook officer, told New Times. “Throughout the next two weeks, we’ll have some great food and drink specials, exciting private events for our Caesars Rewards members with special appearances by NFL Legends, and more.”
Caesars Sportsbook offers more than 2,000 unique ways to bet on Super LVII with an exciting prop betting menu. The sportsbook is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to midnight.
“Sports fans should expect a welcoming environment at our sportsbook no matter their level of experience with sports wagering,” Grolman said. “Our team members are trained and ready to show eligible sports fans how to bet responsibly if they’d like to get a little action on the game to go alongside a killer Bacon Mac-n-Cheese Burger from our friend Guy Fieri.”
WKP Sportsbook by BetfredWe-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
10438 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell
wekopacasinoresort.com/casino/wkp-sportsbookTucked away in the far northeast corner of metro Phoenix is the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, a desert oasis with gaming, pools, a spa, dining, and of course, a state-of-the-art sportsbook powered by Betfred.
Video displays surround the WKP Sportsbook, which features a cashier stand, four wagering terminals, and strategically located betting kiosks designed to appeal to sports betting enthusiasts. A trio of 18-foot-wide screens can broadcast a dozen sporting games at once in crisp 4K definition.
A full-service sports bar serves American-style fare along with more than 45 draft beers, signature cocktails, the house Party Punch, beer cocktails, wine, premium spirits, and adult milkshakes.
The sportsbook is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on the weekends. Closing times vary.
“We took our time in creating our sportsbook because we wanted to learn from those that came before us, maximize existing resources, and leverage the latest electronic advancements so we could take our facility to the next level of gaming excellence,” said Kirk Brumbaugh, table games director for the resort, in a statement to New Times.
During the Super Bowl, from 3 p.m. until the game ends, WKP Sportsbook is hosting its Big Game Event with the contest broadcast on a 47-foot television. We-Ko-Pa spokesperson Gail Manginelli said attendees can get deals on food and beverages and win autographed Super Bowl merchandise after the game.
Desert Diamond SportsbookDesert Diamond Casino - West Valley
9431 West Northern Avenue, Glendale
ddcaz.com/west-valley/sportsbookDesert Diamond Casino West Valley offers a sportsbook at Loop 101 and Northern Avenue in Glendale less than a mile from State Farm Stadium. You might just hear the distant cheers from the Super Bowl crowd if you watch the big game here.
Unlike most other retail operators in the Valley, Desert Diamond is open 24 hours a day for around-the-clock betting. It features wall-to-wall TV screens and comfortable seating from which to watch the action. Winners Sports Bar serves Mexican and Southwest-inspired American fare and pours cocktails and craft beer until 2 a.m. every night between Thursday and Monday.
“There truly is something for everyone at Desert Diamond Casinos,” Treena Parvello, director of government and public relations for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, told New Times. “We have the Valley’s newest casino offering our exciting sportsbook, the hottest slots and table games, delicious food, and a fantastic atmosphere all right down the street from the big game."
CAZ Sports Bar by OpenBetCasino Arizona
524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale
casinoarizona.com/dining/caz-sports-barIf gambling emporiums and towering stadiums are a little much for your taste, why not get in on the action over a burger and fries at your neighborhood sports bar?
Located at Casino Arizona near Loop 101 and McKellips Road, CAZ Sports Bar feels like a local watering hole with the surprise addition of a full-service OpenBet sportsbook. The walls are covered in Arizona sports memorabilia, massive projector screens, and 4K jumbo TVs.
As the action unfolds, you can play a game of shuffleboard, try more than 50 local craft beers, or enjoy dishes such as chicken and waffles and specialty burgers piled high with toppings.
The sportsbook, open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., features three live betting windows and six self-service betting kiosks. During nonoperating hours, bettors can cash out winning tickets on the casino floor.
During Super Bowl weekend, the sports bar will host local country bands Southern Ways on February 10 and Soul Persuasion on February 11. Also on February 11, Fox Sports Phoenix will broadcast its sports variety show, Take The Points, from CAZ Sports Bar.