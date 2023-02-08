Hit Your Super Bowl Jackpot at These 6 Sportsbooks in Phoenix

click to enlarge Video displays surround the WKP Sportsbook, which features a cashier stand, four wagering terminals, and strategically located betting kiosks. WKP Sportsbook

WKP Sportsbook by Betfred We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

10438 Wekopa Way, Fort McDowell

wekopacasinoresort.com/casino/wkp-sportsbook

click to enlarge Desert Diamond is open 24 hours a day for around-the-clock betting. Desert Diamond Sportsbook

Desert Diamond Sportsbook Desert Diamond Casino - West Valley

9431 West Northern Avenue, Glendale

ddcaz.com/west-valley/sportsbook

click to enlarge CAZ Sports Bar feels like a neighborhood bar but offers a full-service sportsbook. CAZ Sports Bar

CAZ Sports Bar by OpenBet Casino Arizona

524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale

casinoarizona.com/dining/caz-sports-bar

at your neighborhood sports bar?

Tucked away in the far northeast corner of metro Phoenix is the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, a desert oasis with gaming, pools, a spa, dining, and of course, a state-of-the-art sportsbook powered by Betfred.Video displays surround the WKP Sportsbook, which features a cashier stand, four wagering terminals, and strategically located betting kiosks designed to appeal to sports betting enthusiasts. A trio of 18-foot-wide screens can broadcast a dozen sporting games at once in crisp 4K definition.A full-service sports bar serves American-style fare along with more than 45 draft beers, signature cocktails, the house Party Punch, beer cocktails, wine, premium spirits, and adult milkshakes.The sportsbook is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on the weekends. Closing times vary.“We took our time in creating our sportsbook because we wanted to learn from those that came before us, maximize existing resources, and leverage the latest electronic advancements so we could take our facility to the next level of gaming excellence,” said Kirk Brumbaugh, table games director for the resort, in a statement toDuring the Super Bowl, from 3 p.m. until the game ends, WKP Sportsbook is hosting its Big Game Event with the contest broadcast on a 47-foot television. We-Ko-Pa spokesperson Gail Manginelli said attendees can get deals on food and beverages and win autographed Super Bowl merchandise after the game.Desert Diamond Casino West Valley offers a sportsbook at Loop 101 and Northern Avenue in Glendale less than a mile from State Farm Stadium. You might just hear the distant cheers from the Super Bowl crowd if you watch the big game here.Unlike most other retail operators in the Valley, Desert Diamond is open 24 hours a day for around-the-clock betting. It features wall-to-wall TV screens and comfortable seating from which to watch the action. Winners Sports Bar serves Mexican and Southwest-inspired American fare and pours cocktails and craft beer until 2 a.m. every night between Thursday and Monday.“There truly is something for everyone at Desert Diamond Casinos,” Treena Parvello, director of government and public relations for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, told. “We have the Valley’s newest casino offering our exciting sportsbook, the hottest slots and table games, delicious food, and a fantastic atmosphere all right down the street from the big game."If gambling emporiums and towering stadiums are a little much for your taste, why not get in on the action over a burger and fries