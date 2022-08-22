Tempe to Provide Water Rescue Bags After Cops Watch Man Drown

New water rescue devices will be issued to officers, rescue rings will be installed along the shores of Tempe Town Lake, and officers will be trained on handling situations like the drowning death in May.

The Scottsdale review was largely based on interviews with law enforcement officers who specialize in water rescues, including the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Game and Fish Department. Representatives from both agencies said they would not have directed officers to enter the lake.



“MCSO would have left one observer on the shore to show the last seen point and passed that on to boat crews and divers,” Christopher Clark, the dive team supervisor for the sheriff's office, told the Scottsdale investigators. He said the sheriff's office would not direct deputies to get into the water themselves.



“I find that the officers, in this case, should not have entered the water to perform a rescue," wrote Sergeant Peter Michael of the Scottsdale Police Department's internal affairs bureau. He listed several factors to support the conclusion, including that “a drowning person may drag down would-be rescuers that are not properly equipped” and “water clarity would not have been ideal.”



The three officers involved — Bryan Berman, Kelly Bennett, and Jeffrey Gebbie — have all returned to duty given the results of the review, the city said Friday. They were on paid administrative leave for a time while the city investigated the incident.