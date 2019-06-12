Video: Phoenix Cop Says 'You're Gonna Fucking Get Shot!'

"You're gonna fucking get shot!" a Phoenix police officer can be heard screaming in jarring videos that surfaced this week.

The videos show several Phoenix police officers, some with guns drawn, surrounding the car of a couple and their two young children. It's unclear what preceded the encounter, but the young couple said it all began after their daughter walked out of a Family Dollar with a doll.

Phoenix police say they're investigating the incident.

Video of a May 29 encounter with Phoenix police near 36th and Roosevelt streets shows several Phoenix officers surrounding the parked car of 22-year-old Dravon Ames and his pregnant fiancée, 24-year-old Aisha Harper. In the video, officers can be heard screaming and cursing at the couple, who also have two young children in the car, to "put your fucking hands up."

One officer can be seen pointing a gun at the car with children inside, while another can be heard saying, "You're gonna fucking get shot!" At one point, an officer slams Ames' face against a police car, then kicks his legs apart. Meanwhile, another officer attempts to yank Harper's 2-year-old daughter out of her arms.

"We're thinking we're gonna get shot cause he kept threatening, 'I'm gonna shoot you in the face,'" Ames said on Wednesday. "We were so scared."

The videos, recorded by residents of the apartment complex, begin in the middle of the encounter. It is unclear from the videos what preceded it or why the officers are using such force to detain the couple. The Phoenix Police Department did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking more information about the encounter, but they did release a statement on Facebook saying they are investigating the incident.

"On June 11, 2019, we were provided video of an officer taking two individuals into custody while investigating a shoplifting incident in the area of 3200 East Roosevelt Street. This occurred after the suspect vehicle was stopped a short distance from the scene of the theft. It involved a man and a woman with two small children," police said.

"The Phoenix Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and for this reason, this incident is currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau," the statement said.

Ames told Phoenix New Times he had just pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex to drop off his kids with a babysitter when Phoenix police officers surrounded the car and told them to get out. Ames alleges that Phoenix police approached him because, unbeknownst to him, his daughter had walked out of the nearby Family Dollar holding a doll from the store.

Ames says someone at the store told an officer on security detail that his daughter had stolen from the store, and that's why police approached him in the parking lot. He also said that despite being detained in the back of police vehicles, both he and Harper were not arrested or ticketed. He says they were released without charges after a lieutenant came and defused the situation.

Court records do not show that Harper or Ames were arrested that day. Harper does not appear to have a criminal record. Ames was arrested in Tempe on alcohol-related charges last year, though court records indicate Ames has appeared in court to deal with the case as it proceeds, so it is not clear if there is any connection between that case and the May 29 encounter.

The family is holding a press conference outside City Hall today and plans to file a lawsuit.

This is a breaking story and may be updated