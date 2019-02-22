National Margarita Day, Planned: 10 Places in Greater Phoenix for Killer Margaritas

National Margarita Day is here, and holy guacamole, it's on a Friday — in other words the stars have aligned this year. It being weekend eve is always a great excuse to get together with your best friend (tequila), but these Valley restaurants take it a step further with their celebratory margarita specials on this blessed day.

The classic margarita typically contains tequila, lime juice, and cointreau or triple sec, served in a glass with a salted rim and a lime wedge. Refreshing and endlessly versatile, the margarita is a bright, fun drink perfect for kicking off the weekend. Here are 10 places in greater Phoenix with specials to celebrate National Margarita Day.

Visit any Vig for this margarita special.

The Vig

Multiple Locations

All five locations of The Vig (Uptown, Fillmore, McCormick, McDowell Mountain, and Arcadia) will be celebrating National Margarita Day by offering their signature margarita, It Takes Two to Tango, for $6 (regularly $10) from 11 a.m. to close. The margarita special is comprised of Herradura Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes, mango, and lime served with a salted rim.

There are $5 Don Julio Classic and skinny margaritas at Blanco.

Blanco Tacos and Tequila

Multiple Locations

Guests are invited to quench their thirst for margaritas at Blanco with $5 Don Julio Classic and skinny margaritas. To make it a fiesta, there will be a DJ playing at all locations from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy with Blanco's award-winning slow-cooked barbecue pork tacos, a braised short rib machaca burrito, or an order of chips with queso or guacamole to complete the celebration.

Where there'll be $5 build-your-own margaritas.

The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

5813 North Seventh Street

The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen will celebrate National Margarita Day with $5 build-your-own margaritas. Guests can choose to add their choice of mango, peach, strawberry, or kiwi to flavor their acidic cocktail of choice. Of course, the classic margarita is always a great option as well.





Margaritas for the rainy day ahead?

Taco Guild

546 East Osborn Road

For the big holiday, Taco Guild is offering happy hour specials on the 1893 house margaritas — meaning they're $6.50 all day long. A special margarita flight will also be offered in three varieties: classic, spicy, and fruity, for $10. Taco Guild has more bottles of tequila than seats (over 200 bottles), serves handmade cocktails using fresh juices and unique combinations, and, naturally, has more than a few food options to go with a margarita.

Can you resist the huckleberry margarita?

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Roaring Fork will offer happy hour pricing on all frozen margaritas in the saloon only, from 4 p.m. to close at 10 p.m. Yes, that's including their newest spicy jalapeño margarita, the signature huckleberry margarita, and their famous (infamous?) RF margarita for $5.





The signature Blanche.

Salty Sow

4801 East Cactus Road

Salty Sow is an American gastropub with a chef-driven menu that delivers farm-to-table eats in a rustic-contemporary setting. They'll be featuring $5 margaritas from 4 p.m. to close at 11 p.m. in the bar, lounge, and on the patio, including their signature Blanche (house blood orange frozen margarita), Blanche Royal, Little Larry (Blanche topped with Grand Marnier), and Sow’Rita (Lunazul reposado tequila, lime, agave, and Grand Marnier).

The Urban Margarita Blood Orange Margarita with chips and salsa.

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale

Try Urban Margarita’s popular Smokey and the Bandito margarita for $7 on this joyous day. Featuring fresh pink grapefruit and lime, Mezcal Vago, and organic agave with a mesquite-smoked salt and ancho chile rim, the Smokey and the Bandito is a favorite, and National Margarita Day is the perfect occasion to give it a try.

The Fresh Squeezed Margarita at Sierra Bonita Grill.

Sierra Bonita Grill

6933 North Seventh Street

All day, Sierra Bonita Grill will be offering $7 happy hour pricing from open to close at 10 p.m. on two of their popular, made-fresh margaritas The Fresh Squeezed Margarita is shaken with reposado tequila, orange liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar. The pomegranate margarita is a mix of pomegranate liqueur, reposado tequila, orange liqueur, a splash of orange juice, and a housemade sweet-and-sour mix.

Who wouldn't want to have a margarita here?

Paz Cantina

330 East Roosevelt Street

It is no surprise that downtown Phoenix’s modern taqueria is celebrating National Margarita Day. Paz Cantina is serving up Paz draft margaritas for only $3 and will also have a make-your-own margarita “bar” for $10, margarita flights (prickly pear, blood orange, and draft) for $12, and a Golden Rita with real gold flakes and gold salt for $14.

Twin Peaks' house margaritas are $4 a pop.

Twin Peaks

Multiple Locations

For something quick and dirty, Twin Peaks will be serving $4 house margaritas all day. Known for their eats, drinks, and scenic views, Twin Peaks is an obvious choice for a day of celebration.