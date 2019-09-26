10 Eateries Celebrating National Pancake Day in Greater Phoenix

This year, National Pancake Day is on Thursday, September 26. Close out the end of the week with a stack of pancakes and a cup of your favorite coffee. Here are 10 spots to visit across the Valley.

The Breakfast Joynt

Multiple Locations



Indulgent pancakes are heavily featured at The Breakfast Joynt. Oreos and pancakes? Yes, that's a choice on the menu. Oreo cookie crumbs with marshmallow fluff are topped on a stack of pancakes. If Oreos aren't your thing, there are banana cream pie, bacon, and pumpkin pancakes. For the health-conscious, whole grain pancakes are also an option.

Butterfield's Pancake House

7388 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale



Make National Pancake Day a family affair. Butterfield's Pancake House is known for its big portions almost guaranteed to impress Mom, Dad, and kids. And variety isn't a problem. Butterfield's menu lists choices from gluten-free to strawberry chocolate chip to banana cream. Get a stack of three for less than $10.

EXPAND Pancakes are available all day at Chase's Diner. Chase's Diner

Chase's Diner

2040 North Alma School Road, Chandler



Pancakes for dinner? That's a possibility. Chase's Diner is observing National Pancake Day by offering a five-stack of homemade buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter and maple syrup for $5. This deal is available all day on Thursday, September 26.

Daily Dose

Multiple Locations



Pancakes don't always have to be sweet. The Daily Dose offers a savory pancake made with cornbread batter mixed with chorizo and jalapenos. Don't worry, this doesn't mean the sweet-toother in your party needs to feel left out. Cinnamon rolls, s'mores, and chocolate chip strawberry pancakes are also available.

Daily Jam

Multiple Locations



If brunch is something you crave morning, noon, and night, Daily Jam has your fix. Pancake flavor options include blueberries, bananas Foster, strawberries and whipped cream, apple cinnamon pecan, banana walnut, and chocolate chips. A stack is available for less than $9. Pair it with eggs to make it a complete breakfast or brunch.

EXPAND Cannoli and pancakes are a possibility at Hash Kitchen. The Maggiore Group

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations



Craving fancy pancakes? Hash Kitchen has several pancakes-with-a-twist options. Think lemon and ricotta pancakes with whipped mascarpone, s'mores pancakes with marshmallow fluff, chocolate chip cream with a cannoli shell on top, and pineapple upside-down pancakes with a brown sugar glaze and warm maple reduction. All choices are available for less than $12.

International House of Pancakes

Multiple Locations



How could this list not include International House of Pancakes? It serves pancakes all day, every day. Gluten-free, tres leches, Italian cannoli, and buttermilk pancakes are all on the menu. And the good news is kids under 10 eat for free every day from 4 to 10 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entree.

Matt's Big Breakfast

Multiple Locations



If you want pancakes that taste just like home, head to Matt's Big Breakfast. This local establishment prides itself on cooking all of its entrees from scratch. Breakfast is served all day and the griddlecakes come with sweet cream butter and real maple syrup from Vermont.

Snooze offers a flight of pancakes, just in case you can't decide on one. Chris Malloy

Snooze: an AM Eatery

Multiple Locations



Sometimes it's hard to narrow it to just one pancake option. Snooze gets this dilemma. Choose from

pineapple upside-down cake, sweet potato, cherries jubilee, blueberry danish, peanut butter, or chocolate chip pancakes from this understanding establishment. Make sure to plan in advance for a wait at this popular breakfast and brunch spot.

Tryst Cafe

Multiple Locations



Some may not want to sacrifice their diets to honor National Pancake Day. Tryst Cafe has you covered. Don't feel bad about indulging on a stack of vegan banana quinoa pancakes. A special tasting menu with not only pancakes, but other health-conscious items will be served on the big day.