15 Ways to Enjoy the Phoenix Food Scene in November

Greater Phoenix is not slacking off when it comes to fun foodie events in November. From cooking classes to a pie social, a Michelada throwdown, a Harry Potter-themed dinner, and a cocktail bar crawl, there's plenty to do around here. There's even a few chances to meet chef Aarón Sánchez and receive a signed copy of his new memoir as he makes his way to Phoenix to hang with some celebrity friends.

Definitely no pre-holiday stress here this month.

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3

Ghett' Yo' Taco

241 South Oregon Street, Chandler



Ghett' Yo' Taco's inaugural Dia de Los Muertos celebration kicks off on Halloween and continues through Sunday. Friday night's candlelight vigil and DJ set is free, while Saturday's all-day party with food, music, sugar skull painting, and more is $10. Sunday's Family Fun Day is free and open to the public. The events benefit the Los Diablos Arizona State University Alumni Chapter.

EXPAND A top-down view of a Michelada. Melissa Fossum

Michelada Rumble Saturday, November 2

Fear Farm Sports and Entertainment Complex

2209 North 99th Avenue



Have you heard of a Michelada? What about a Michelada Rumble? The Mexican beer cocktail prepared with lime juice, tomato juice, spices, and more will be on display at the biggest Michelada competition in Arizona. Along with multiple vendors preparing the specialty drinks, there will be food trucks, live music, and Folklorico traditional Mexican dancers. Get your tickets now for $20 online or $30 the day of.

EXPAND The pastrami sandwich at Miracle Mile Deli. Joanie Simon

National Sandwich Day Sunday, November 3

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th Street



November 3 is National Sandwich Day, and Miracle Mile Deli is celebrating with a special deal. Any sandwich (excluding the Jax sandwich) plus fries and a pickle are yours all day for $11. Good for dine-in only.

Farmer Billy and cooking expert Melanie Albert are leading up a class at The Farm at South Mountain. The Farm at South Mountain

Intuitive Farm-To-Table Plant-Based Fall Cooking Class Sunday, November 3

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 South 32nd Street



What do the terms "farm-to-table," "plant-based," and "eat with the season" really mean? Learn that and more in a fun, interactive cooking class at The Farm at South Mountain. The session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be led by soil-and-seed garden guy Farmer Billy, and intuitive plant-based cooking expert Melanie Albert. Tickets are $55.

EXPAND The community pie table at a previous event. Melissa Fossom

Roosevelt Row Pie Social Sunday, November 10

Margaret T. Hance Park

67 West Culver Street



It's the 10th annual Roosevelt Row Pie Social, and participating local restaurants will be putting out their best sweet or savory pastry dishes while competing for bragging rights and a cash prize. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy the delicious creations. Admission is free to the family and pet-friendly event, and tasting tickets can be purchased for $15.

EXPAND Steak at Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse in Carefree. Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse

Barrage Cellars' Winemakers Dinner Wednesday, November 13

Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree



Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse and Washington state's family-owned boutique winery, Barrage Cellars, are coming together for a special five-course meal. Winemaker Kevin Correll will be on hand to explain how each wine pairs with the dishes prepared by chef Anthony Apolinar. Courses include a Maine lobster salad, pan-seared duck breast with cauliflower puree, venison tenderloin, sirloin with red bliss potatoes, and apple crisp with cinnamon whipped cream. The event, running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., costs $85 a person.

Bring Harry Potter and Ron Weasley-sized appetites to a magical five-course meal at Match Restaurant & Lounge. Warner Bros.

Five-Course Harry Potter Inspired Pairing Dinner Saturday, November 16

Match Restaurant & Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue



All witches, wizards, and even muggles are invited to this five-course dinner inspired by the world of Harry Potter at the Match Restaurant & Lounge. Geek out over the themed courses, each paired with a matching cocktail. Magical standouts include the "Polyjuice Potion" spinach and goat cheese bisque, "Chocolate Frog Legs" with a tangerine dipping sauce, and Butterbeer cake for dessert with treacle toffee, pumpkin marshmallow crème, and brandy anglaise. Tickets are $96 and include tax and gratuity.

Kierland POP Festival Saturday, November 16

Kierland Commons

15205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale



More than 30 Arizona wineries will be pouring over 200 wines during Kierland POP's outdoor wine-tasting festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and $15 for designated drivers. Visitors will also enjoy live music and arts performances, vintage market shopping, and an art walk. At night, there's a five-kilometer run benefiting a local breast cancer nonprofit. Registration for that ends November 14.

Chef Marcellino makes fresh pasta using a press to squeeze air out of the dough. Lauren Saria

Learn and Lunch Cooking Class Saturday, November 16

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



Chef Marcellino will teach participants how to cook pollo saporito, chicken breast sautéed with pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and a touch of tomato. After the class, guests will enjoy the chef's dish, a fresh organic salad, and biscotti. The cost is $45 a person before tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling Marcellino Ristorante at 480-990-9500.

EXPAND Arizona-made cocktails at the Spirit House. Lauren Cusimano

Downtown Chandler Cocktail Crawl Saturday, November 16

Spirit House

8 South San Marcos Place, #106, Chandler



Visit four of downtown Chandler's best cocktail bars, starting at SanTan Brewing Company's cocktail lounge, Spirit House. At each stop, there will be passed bites and a choice of cocktails made with SanTan Spirits including a French 75 with Saint Anne’s Citrus Rose Gin, a Highball with Saint Anne’s Limeleaf Botanical Vodka, and an Old Fashioned with Sacred Stave American Single Malt Whiskey. Crawlers can choose from three start times and purchase tickets online starting at $55.

Beau MacMillan's Elements. Sanctuary On Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa

Lunch and Learn Culinary Series Sunday, November 17

Sanctuary On Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa

5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley



Renowned chef and author Aarón Sánchez joins Sanctuary On Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa's Beau MacMillan for a three-course interactive culinary demo with dishes and beverages inspired by Sánchez's latest memoir, Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef. Guests will also leave with a signed copy. Tickets are $135, including tax and gratuity, and reservations are required. Make those by calling 855-318-9009. The luncheon begins at 11 a.m.

PHX Pheast is held under the stars, just outside of the Phoenix Public Market Cafe. Phoenix Public Market Cafe

PHX Pheast Sunday, November 17

Phoenix Public Market Cafe

721 North Central Avenue



PHX Pheast is truly a farm-to-table feast. The event pairs 12 local chefs with 12 farmers who then collaborate on a dish for attendees to sample. There's also local beer, cocktails, and wine plus live music and most likely, some lively chatter. Tickets start at $75 and benefit the Open Air Market.

Scott Conant opened up Mora Italian in 2017. Awe Collective

Chef Collaboration Tuesday, November 19

Mora Italian

5651 North Seventh Street

Mora Italian's Scott Conant is joining forces with friend and fellow Chopped alum Aarón Sánchez for a four-course meal. Conant will be behind the second and fourth courses consisting of black truffle and celery root lasagna and a pumpkin budino with gingerbread. This all while Sánchez tackles a Brussels sprouts salad with jalapeño vinaigrette and Chile Colorado with pork belly. Diners have a choice of 7 or 7:30 p.m seatings and will leave with a signed copy of Sánchez's new book. Purchase your ticket for the $159 event on OpenTable.

Friendsgiving Wednesday, November 20

Provision Coffee Bar

4501 North 32nd Street



The Provision Coffee Bar staff invites its patrons to become family and enjoy a casual and relaxed Friendsgiving celebration. Play board games while watching Tim Burton's Big Fish to ease the pre-holiday stress. Complimentary light bites include mini charcuterie boards and mini pastries. The event starts at 7 p.m.

A place named Urban Margarita must be known for their margaritas. David Blakeman

Tamale Cooking Class Saturday, November 30

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale



Cooking is a family affair at Urban Margarita, and owner David Borrego is bringing in his mother, Josie, to teach attendees the fine art of tamale making. The cost is $30 per person plus tax and tip and includes instruction, tasting, and a house margarita to sip on. Reserve your space by calling 623-561-6674.