22 Food and Drink Specials for Fourth of July in Greater Phoenix

Three packs of strawberry rhubarb pie cider (red), apple pie cider (white), and blueberry pie cider (blue) are available at Cider Corps starting Saturday.

As you may be well aware, Independence Day is on the horizon, and it's time to celebrate the country's 244th birthday. Because of this, several local restaurants are offering tasty summer menu items and fantastic deals for the big 2-4-4. And even if you already have plans for the big day, many of these offers are valid for dates before and after the Fourth of July.

From red, white, and blue cider to patriotic cupcakes, here are your best dining deals in greater Phoenix.

Cider Corps 31 South Robson, #103, Mesa



Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, Cider Corps will release its popular Summer Pie ciders in red, white, and blue three-packs. The flavors are strawberry rhubarb pie cider (red), apple pie cider (white), and blueberry pie cider (blue). The 16-ounce bottles can only be bought in a three-pack, and guests are limited to three of those packs, which can be purchased at the cidery for $17.76 each. Beginning Wednesday, July 3, each flavor will be available in the taproom in addition to Cider Corps' other cider styles and cider slushies. All veterans and active-duty military members receive $1 off of a pint at the taproom. And don't forget to try the pizza.

Fox Restaurant Concepts

Multiple Locations



Subscribe to eBites and get 25 percent off of your July 4 dine-in order at any Fox Restaurant Concepts location. Feel like having a burger at Zinburger? Maybe a soft pretzel and provolone fondue at Culinary Dropout? Or a bottle of wine and warm Brie at The Greene House? Check out the long list of Sam Fox restaurants and sign up for your discount. And note, the offer may not be applied to happy hour, third-party delivery services, or in combination with any other offer or discount.

Buy one chicken scallopini, get the second one free on July 4. Salty Sow

Salty Sow

4801 East Cactus Road



The gastropub is offering "Dinner on Us." Starting at 4 p.m. on July 4, if you buy one entree, you get one free. Some of Salty Sow's signature entrees include double-cut Duroc pork rack, braised pork carnitas, chicken scallopini, and hand-cut filet mignon.

B2 Burgers & Brews

393 West Warner Road, #121M, Chandler



A perfect complement to any B2 Burgers & Brews burgers, all domestic beers will be $3 all day on July 4.

The Haymaker Restaurant 1800 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear

The Haymaker Restaurant in Goodyear will be serving breakfast during normal operating hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4. Be sure to ask about their drink specials, too. And note, the Haymaker's Peoria location will be closed from July 1 to 4.

Cedar-planked salmon for the Fourth? Roaring Fork

The Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, #1700, Scottsdale



Try some wood-fired American fare just as it was made back in the days of the Old West. Buy one entree, get one free starting at 4 p.m. on July 4 at The Roaring Fork. Some of the restaurant's signature dishes include double-cut pork chops, cedar-planked salmon, slow-roasted pork shoulder carnitas, and sugar-cured duck breast.

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations



If you need brunch on the big day, all four locations of Hash Kitchen will be open July 4. Come in for summer favorites like S'mores French Toast, lemon and ricotta pancakes, a vegetable scramble, or avocado toast done Hash style, meaning topped with a green chile hollandaise.

True Food Kitchen Multiple Locations



Join True Food Kitchen's loyalty program and you'll receive a 25 percent discount on your Fourth of July dine-in meal. You can try the banana pancakes for brunch, an Inside Out Quinoa Burger for dinner, or the many menu items that happen to be gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian.

Sicilian in Strada, an impressive five-foot board. Debbie Wolvos

The Sicilian Butcher

15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #160



The Sicilian Butcher is open for the Fourth. Top picks for the modern-casual meatball restaurant are a Sicilian citrus salad, prosciutto and arugula schiacciata (or flatbread), chicken caprese muffuletta, and the Sicilian in Strada — an impressive five-foot board with polenta fries, cazzilli, craft meatballs with creamy polenta, artisanal meats and cheeses, pickled condiments, and jams with traditional bruschetta.

Tomaso's

3225 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



For a proper Italian dinner on the Fourth, Tomaso's is open for business. The Italian eatery's best menu items for warm weather include the pear and ricotta ravioli with Pecorino, seafood medley cioppino, and a prawns, sea scallop, and crab gnocchi. Reservations are recommended for weekends and holidays.

Tomaso's When in Rome

23655 North Scottsdale Road, #120, Scottsdale



Also open for the Fourth of July is Tomaso's When in Rome. The Roman-inspired eatery offers summer dishes like gnocchi fiorentina, potato dumplings stuffed with ricotta and spinach topped with a light butter sage sauce, pan-seared salmon, and the lemon veal scaloppine.

Get a Sonoran-style hot dog with a Tecate at The Mission this Fourth. The Mission

The Mission

Multiple Locations



In the mood for hot dogs and a beer this holiday? The Mission takes on the traditional Sonoran hot dog and gives it its own modern twist. This Bobe beef hot dog is wrapped in bacon, wood-grilled over pecan and mesquite, and nestled inside a warm brioche bun. Then it's topped with green chile pintos, cotija cheese, red onion, and aji rocoto. Pair this with a Tecate and you'll get them both for $12 on July 4 during lunch and dinner.

Chelsea's Kitchen 5040 North 40th Street



From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4, you can buy a second entree for $4 at Chelsea's Kitchen. That definitely includes its signature dishes like the filet mignon or the short rib taco platter.

La Grande Orange Grocery & Pizzeria 4410 North 40th Street



Buy any one of La Grande Orange's pizzas on July 4 and get the second one for $4. La Grande Orange's wide array of pizza options come with either fermented or gluten-free crust. Pizzas are available Monday through Thursday starting at 4 p.m. and Friday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Cocktails and starters for Independence Day at Hula's. Hula's Modern Tiki

Hula's Modern Tiki

Multiple Locations



Hula's Modern Tiki will be closed on July 4, so head over from 3:30 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, and enjoy Tiki Time — i.e. happy hour-style food and drink specials. The extensive selection of island-style starters will be $6 (except ahi items) and the signature tropical cocktails will start at $6. If cocktails aren't your drink of choice, craft draft beers will be $4, domestic beer bottles will be $3, and wine by the glass will be $1 off.

Wildflower Bread Company

Multiple Locations



Complement any holiday party or order of French toast during the entire month of July with red, white, and blue handcrafted bread. There will also be Berry Best Pie and patriotic cupcakes in July. American Flag Rice Krispie treats will be available from July 1 to 4. And on the holiday, Wildflower will extend its breakfast hours until 2 p.m.

Buck &Rider 4425 East Camelback Road



Score a mega deal on sushi this Fourth of July. Buck &Rider's signature hand-rolled sushi, including the crunchy shrimp roll, crab macadamia roll, spicy tuna roll, and California roll, will be $4 on July 4.

The Paris Texas Burger will be $4 at Ingo's Tasty Food. Ingo's Tasty Food

Ingo's Tasty Food

4502 North 40th Street



Available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4, you can get any burger for $4 at Ingo's Tasty Food. Grab a Paris Texas Burger (grass-fed beef, apple barbecue sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and a dill pickle), a Farmer's Daughter Burger, or any other burger off the menu.

Sauce Pizza and Wine

Multiple Locations



Subscribe to the e-Family email list and receive an offer for 25 percent off your entire bill on July 4 at Sauce Pizza and Wine. This offer is valid on dine-in and takeout but it excludes third-party delivery services).

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Multiple Locations



To thank veterans for their service, Grimaldi's has a "Know Your Neighbor" promotion. The deal means vets get 15 percent off. Stop by for some of Grimaldi's signature pizzas or seasonal menu items like the barbecue chicken pizza, the strawberry spinach salad, and strawberry or blueberry cheesecake.

The view from the table this Independence Day. J&G Steakhouse

J&G Steakhouse 6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



Get a view of the Valley's many fireworks shows while indulging in chef Jacques Qualin's three-course summer tasting menu for $45 per person at J&G Steakhouse. Also, from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 4, enjoy half off all bottles of wine under $100, which you must order with dinner. Twist your arm, right? The Phoenician's fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 5.

Someburros

Multiple Locations



Throwing a big fiesta this Fourth of July weekend? Preorder Someburros' Fiesta Platter at least 24 hours in advance and you'll get $10 off. The platter comes with 40 mini Mexican favorites served alongside guacamole, hot sauce, and a big bag of chips.