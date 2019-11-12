27 Dining Options for Thanksgiving 2019 in Greater Phoenix

Look around — the holiday season is upon us. But before we jump ahead to Christmas, there is that business of Thanksgiving. You know, the holiday where you have permission to eat and drink whatever is in sight and literally waddle over to the couch to sneak an afternoon nap or catch a football game.

Luckily, metro Phoenix embraces Thanksgiving in a big way. There are 27 Valley spots that feature turkey and everything in between, from mashed potatoes to stuffing, decadent pies, and more throughout the month of November.

AZ Food Crafter's Kitchen 961 West Ray Road, #1, Chandler



Small crowd for Thanksgiving? AZ Food Crafter's Kitchen will prepare a to-go Thanksgiving dinner including brined and slow-roasted turkey breast, gravy, classic stuffing, mashed potatoes, and a green bean casserole. Cost is $109 and the meal serves four. Other sides like mac and cheese and roasted butternut squash quinoa salad are also available.Thanksgiving orders must be received by midnight on Wednesday, November 20. Call 480-264-2532 to make arrangements for your to-go orders.

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails 2 East Jefferson Street



Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails will offer a classic turkey and stuffing entree during lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., on Thursday, November 28. Regular lunch and dinner menus will also be offered. Seasonally themed cocktails will be available as well. Call for reservations at 602-258-0231.

Chompie's Multiple Locations



On Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chompie's is featuring roasted turkey breast served with stuffing and cranberry sauce, along with side dishes like mashed potatoes, home-style string beans, candied yams, and freshly baked rolls. For dessert, choose from house-made pumpkin or apple pie. Cost is $20.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids 10 and under.

EXPAND Check out the holiday menu at Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches. Chris Malloy

Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches 1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler



Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches is rolling out its holiday menu. It includes sides like polenta stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, and butternut squash bisque, as well as classic pies like apple and pumpkin, and a cookie sampler. Some items may require preorder. Order by calling 480-361-2153.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Multiple Locations



Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is hosting a three-course meal from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 28. The menu features a choice of mixed herb-roasted turkey breast or petite filet mignon with a cabernet glaze accompanied by traditional holiday trimmings. Cost starts at $45 per person. Children can enjoy their own special three-course menu for $22. The full regular menu will also be available. For reservations, visit the Fleming's website.

Frank & Albert's 2400 East Missouri Avenue



Frank and Albert's at the Arizona Biltmore is hosting a three-course Thanksgiving menu from 1 to 9 p.m. Consider standouts like New England clam chowder with lemon sourdough croutons, heirloom beef salad with baby greens, slow-roasted turkey, and pies and tortes.Thanksgiving dinner is $75 for adults and $35 for children 5 to 12. Reservations are required at 602-955-6600.

EXPAND Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse has lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse

Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse 825 North 54th Street, Chandler

Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse will serve lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day. From noon to 9 p.m., patrons can enjoy a menu with more than 60 hot and cold dishes. It lists fresh seafood, roasted fish and hot entrees, salads, a cheese selection, and steak, plus a special seasonal Thanksgiving menu with grilled turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, and cranberry sauce. The dinner is a buffet with tableside meat carving services. Cost is $49.99 per person. Children under 5 are free, and it's $25 for kids 6 to 12 and $25 for seniors and veterans.

Ghost Ranch 1006 East Warner Road, #102, Tempe



On Wednesday, November 27, guests are invited to try a specialty menu at Ghost Ranch. Chef Rene Andrade and Chef Roberto Centeno will serve Sonoran prime rib with cascabel potato rosti for $32. The regular menu will also be available to order. But heads up, reservations are not taken at the restaurant and seats are limited.

EXPAND Zuzu's offers a full spread for Thanksgiving dinner. Hotel Valley Ho

Hotel Valley Ho 850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu, the hotel’s signature restaurant, is serving a holiday dinner buffet from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 28. The buffet features everything from king crab legs to charcuterie, your choice of entree such as branzino or molasses pork chop, and a delicious dessert buffet with handmade pies and fresh fruit tarts. The buffet $52 to $72 per person, depending on entree selection. Children under 12 can dine for $22. Prices do not include alcohol, tax, or gratuity.

Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse 7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree



On Thanksgiving Day from noon to 7 p.m., Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse is offering a three-course menu. Starters include salads, soups, and bisques followed by a traditional turkey dinner with choice of slow-roasted prime rib or steelhead salmon. Dessert includes either pumpkin cheesecake or apple pie.The complete three-course menu is $55 per person, or individual pricing is available per course. The turkey dinner for children 12 and younger is available for $25 per kid. Reservations can be made by calling 602-374-4784.

Ko'Sin 5594 West Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler



Ko’Sin will offer a four-course menu for lunch and dinner from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 28. Begin with cream of cauliflower soup with truffle brioche, followed by a seasonal salad of roast heirloom carrots, kale, spinach and endive, spiced sunflower seeds, shaved radish, and orange blossom vinaigrette. For entrees, guests can choose from a variety of autumnal dishes like roast Thanksgiving turkey with apple and chestnut stuffing, whipped golden potatoes, candied sweet potato tart, green beans, giblet gravy and cranberry relish, and mustard crusted pork loin chops with aged cheddar risotto. Another option is butter-poached New York strip loin with pickled beets. Dessert includes a caramel apple trifle with caramel mousse, cinnamon apples and cheddar pecan crumble, or pumpkin brioche pudding with cherry pumpkin compote and rum crème anglaise. This four-course dinner is $69 for adults and $60 for seniors (65 and over). Children 12 and younger also eat free from 6 to 8 p.m. Call 602-385-5726 for reservations.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse Multiple Locations

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse is offering two options for Thanksgiving for those dining in from 3 to 8 p.m. The first course of the three-course Thanksgiving menu includes choice of autumn greens salad with tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and Champagne vinaigrette, or Fairytale Pumpkin Soup. The second course offers sliced smoked turkey and homestyle gravy with garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and cranberry sauce. The third course is choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Cost is $32 per person for adults and $16 per child 12 and younger, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling 480-278-7044 at the DC Ranch location or 480-595-9930 for the Terravita location. The dine-in option is available for pickup, too.

Match Restaurant and Lounge is offering Thanksgiving Day dining from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. FOUND:RE Hotel Phoenix

Match Restaurant and Lounge 1100 North Central Avenue



Match Restaurant and Lounge will serve Thanksgiving fare on Thursday, November 28, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Select from Waldorf salad with romaine lettuce, sweet apples, red grapes, celery, toasted walnuts, and golden raisins with creamy citrus dressing, and roasted turkey dinner with rosemary gravy, house-made cornbread stuffing, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, brown sugar-candied yams with toasted marshmallows and almonds, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce with cherries and thyme, and dinner rolls. Cost is $29 per person, $12 for children 9 to 12, $7 for children 6 to 8, and free for kids 5 and under. Reservations can be made at 602-875-8080. The Thanksgiving to-go menu is $30 per person. Preorders must be received by Tuesday, November 26, by 5 p.m.

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



Through November 21, you can preorder holiday sides like macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, potato salad, and pies from Miracle Mile Deli. Also, an oven-roasted turkey dinner is $16 per order and includes choice of white or dark meat, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, bread and butter, and cranberry sauce. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, November 26.

Modern Oysterbar Chophouse 10050 North Scottsdale Road, #127, Scottsdale



Modern Oysterbar Chophouse is now accepting reservations for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Executive Chef Mike Bouwens has created a special menu with oven-roasted turkey served beside sweet potato soufflé, sage and apple stuffing with sausage, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, and gravy. The cost is $49 per person. Dinner is from 1 to 8 p.m. The regular menu will also be available that day. Call 480-531-1400 for reservations.

EXPAND A special turkey dinner is available in the restaurant or to-go at Hearth '61. Mountain Shadows

Mountain Shadows 5446 East Lincoln Driver, Paradise Valley



Hearth ’61 is serving a special Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. along with its seasonal brunch and dinner menus all day. Standouts include butternut squash soup with sage brioche croutons and coriander creme fraiche, a slow-roasted turkey dinner with country gravy, mashed potatoes, chorizo cornbread stuffing, local organic vegetables, cranberry orange relish, and rolls. Cost for Thanksgiving dinner is $44 for adults and $16 for children 12 and under. The turkey dinner served inside the restaurant is also available to go for $42 per person, with whole pies available for $20 to $24. Place your order by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26. Call 855-485-1417 for reservations.

Olive & Ivy 7135 East Camelback Road, #195, Scottsdale

Trying to make decisions about wine? You can preorder a preselected wine pack of four bottles from Olive & Ivy. Each pack will contain one red, one rosè, and two white wines that will pair well with a Thanksgiving meal. Holiday wine packs can be picked up at the restaurant from Monday, November 25, through Wednesday, November 27. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For additional information, call 480-751-2200.

Padre Murphy's 4338 West Bell Road, Glendale



On Thanksgiving Day, Padre Murphy’s will be open at 10 a.m. for a Thanksgiving feast and a day of football on 100-plus TVs. Buffet options include cheeses, deviled eggs, pasta salad, green beans, mashed potatoes, roasted yams, oven-roasted turkey, baked ham, traditional stuffing, rolls, spiced-rum cheesecake, pumpkin pie, carrot cake, and apple dessert. Cost for buffet is $25.99 for adults and $9.99 for children 12 and under.

The Palo Verde Restaurant 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree



The Palo Verde Restaurant celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday with a four-course, family-style menu on Thursday, November 28. Choose from butternut squash and roasted fennel bisque, salad, apple cider, garden herb-roasted local turkey, cardamom sweet yams, honey-glazed carrots, and traditional bread stuffing. For dessert, consider pumpkin spice latte cheesecake, chocolate mousse, and mini apple tartlets. Cost is $70 per person, $22 for kids 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under. For reservations, call 480-488-7353.

EXPAND Holiday pies are available for preorder at Phoenix Public Market Café. Phoenix Public Market Café

Phoenix Public Market Café 14 East Pierce Street



Phoenix Public Market Café is offering an “Everything But The Bird” special and homemade pies available for pickup. The special includes winter kale salad, pumpkin soup, garlic mashers, bread rolls, seasonal market veggies, and your choice of pumpkin, apple crumb, or pecan pie. The package serves seven to 10 guests and costs $165. Holiday pies are available for individual purchase for $26. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on Monday, November 25. Items will be available for pickup at the cafe from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27. Full payment is required in advance of all orders. To place an order, call 602-253-2700.

Southern Rail 300 West Camelback Road



If you're too tied up making the turkey and want to just order sides, Southern Rail might be the answer. Preorder veggies ($32), stuffing ($29), mashed potatoes ($28), cranberry sauce ($18), gravy ($18), and fig and pecan pie ($31) from this Justin Beckett restaurant. Each side serves six people. To place an order, visit the Southern Rail website and fill out an order form. All orders must be placed by Sunday, November 23. Orders will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27.

EXPAND T. Cook's is offering a three-course menu on Thanksgiving Day. T. Cook's

T. Cook's 5200 East Camelback Road



T. Cook's will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. Selections include lobster bisque soup, pan-roasted branzino, butternut squash ravioli, apple-brined turkey breast with an Italian fennel sausage dressing, and an espresso black bottom torte for dessert. Thanksgiving at T. Cook's goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $95 per person, $38 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under. Make reservations at 602-808-0766.

Trapp Haus BBQ 511 East Roosevelt Street



Trapp Haus BBQ has several options for Thanksgiving. Owner Phil Johnson is offering his whole pecan-smoked turkey for $85. Other choices include Cajun-fried turkey, which serves eight to 10 people, for $95. Other options include whole hickory-smoked prime brisket (serving 12 to 14 people) for $130, or house-made New York City pastrami (also serving 12 to 14 people) for $160. Sides like smoked mac and cheese, mean greens, and cowboy beans are available in half-pans. Preorders and pickup times can now be arranged by calling 602-466-5462.

True Food Kitchen Multiple Locations



For those watching their calories, True Food Kitchen has a healthier alternative for dessert — squash pie. It is made with a vegan graham crust, filled with butternut squash, and topped with dairy-free coconut whipped cream. Preorders are being taken through Sunday, November 24. Pies will be available for pickup on Tuesday, November 26, and Wednesday, November 27, for $25.

EXPAND Wildflower is offering a turkey cranberry walnut stuffing sandwich for $10.99. Wildflower

Wildflower Multiple Locations

Wildflower is offering its turkey cranberry walnut stuffing sandwich for the big holiday. Made from cranberry walnut bread, celery, onion, dried cranberries, and port wine, this sandwich lets those who love Thanksgiving start their holiday groove early. The holiday sandwich is available for $10.99 through Thursday, November 28.

Wright's at The Biltmore 2400 East Missouri Avenue



On Thanksgiving Day, Wright’s is hosting a four-course dining experience from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Begin with roasted butternut squash soup with candied chestnuts and pepitas, followed by a warm duck salad with roasted pears. Some other choices include slow-roasted turkey with cranberry relish, or roasted sea scallops with celery root. Or you can choose the red wine-braised short rib with port-glazed shallots. For dessert, consider pumpkin pie with pumpkin-seed granola or chocolate almond cakes with cranberry sorbet. Cost is $99 for adults and $45 for kids. Reservations are required at 602-955-6600.

Voila French Bistro 10135 East Via Linda, Scottsdale



Voila French Bistro is hosting a three-course-menu during Thanksgiving brunch on Thursday, November 28. For the first course, choose from mussels, salad, house-made French onion soup, or goat cheese baked in pastries. The second course offers quiche Lorraine, croque monsieur, mushroom turkey blanquette, or salmon and spinach eggs Benedict. Third course offerings include apple tart and caramel ice cream. Brunch includes Champagne mimosas, red and white wine selections, or hot drinks.The three-course menu is $49 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.