 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Fritters soaked in flavored syrup from Caspian Food Market.
Fritters soaked in flavored syrup from Caspian Food Market.
Chris Malloy

3 Places Making Irresistible Sweets in Greater Phoenix

New Times Staff | October 9, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Baked goods reach impressive heights in the desert. We have so many folks who make great sweets here, so many talented artisans who know just what to do with dough, sugar, and an oven (or fryer). Here, we list three places in metro Phoenix where you will find irresistible sweets. And for these, we went off the beaten path in a quest to satisfy your sweet tooth with something new.

Caspian Food Market


17040 North Scottsdale Road, #108, Scottsdale


Caspian Food Market is a treasure trove of groceries and prepared food from the Middle East and other largely Islamic lands once part of the Persian Empire. The market's flavor apex, though, is dessert. Caspian Food Market sells two kinds of sugary fritters, both made of wheat-flour dough fried and soaked in flavored syrup. The first, called zolobia bamie, is shaped like a date with furrows. When you bite in, so explosive is the surge that the fritter's middle seems to be hollow and filled with syrup. The other fritter is jalebi, which looks like a tiny, thin funnel cake. It's a little hypnotic to peer at a tray of jalebi with its interwoven, bird’s-nest laces of fried dough. The dough, fried to hardness, shatters to your bite, brown laces saturated with sweet syrup and heavy with almost meaty, oily decadence. Both fritters boost the argument that Arab desserts are the world’s best.

A sugar-dusted sfogliatella from Andreoli Italian Grocer.
A sugar-dusted sfogliatella from Andreoli Italian Grocer.
Chris Malloy

Related Stories

Andreoli Italian Grocer

8880 East Vía Linda, Scottsdale


When you think of great Italian desserts, your mind probably zips to sweet staples like gelato or tiramisu, or maybe something more obscure like semifreddo or zabaglione. But if you’re in the mood for something cool, delicate, and a little more offbeat, don't overlook sfogliatelle. These humble clamshell-shaped pastries are about the size of a baseball, vaguely triangle-shaped, and piped full of lightly sweetened ricotta. Some sfogliatelle in America are filled with a more éclair-style cream, but not at Andreoli Italian Grocer. Here, they remain impressive but modest, stuffed with ricotta and candied citron that adds a wildly fragrant and elusive flavor to this unsung Italian pastry.

The Goth Waffle — a must-try at Verdura.EXPAND
The Goth Waffle — a must-try at Verdura.
Lauren Cusimano

Verdura


5555 North Seventh Street, #108


There’s been a lot of hype about the Goth Waffle at Verdura, and a lot of that has been coming from us, but this dessert is a must-try. A big plate is laid on the table, along with a much-needed second spoon. You’re now looking at a Japanese-style bubble waffle, black in color because of the activated charcoal. It’s topped with raspberry sorbet, sprinkled with shaved coconut, and drizzled with raspberry sauce. As with any a la mode dish, coupling the teeth-aching cold of the raspberry sorbet with the fresh warmth of the bubble waffle is ... well, it can only be described as a yummy sound. The waffle is airy, chewy, and the raspberry sorbet is simultaneously tart and sweet. You find yourself taking forever to eat it, just because you want a little bit of each element in every bit.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on January 27, 2018. It was updated on October 9, 2019.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >