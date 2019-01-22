30 Phoenix Food and Drink Festivals Happening in Spring 2019

For a full list of 30 food and drink festivals coming to Phoenix in spring 2019, download and print the checklist above to see how many food festivals you can attend this season.

Be real. We start spring a little earlier here, and that’s because everyone in the Valley is busting to be outside during not-summer time. And the combination of perfect weather and recently ditched resolutions makes for yet another memorable food food festival season.

Starting in late January, Phoenix hosts dozens of culinary events, beer festivals, and cocktail competitions, most of which are packed with seemingly endless food and beer samples, live music, games, shopping, and day drinking opportunities.

This year, you can keep track of your festival-going with a handy checklist of 30 food festivals happening in spring 2019.

EXPAND Another one of many, many tacos. Blake Benard

Tacolandia

January 26

Margaret T. Hance Park

Kick off food festival season with unlimited tacos. That’s real. A ticket to Tacolandia 2019 — general, VIP, or Amigo Pack — gets you access to dozens of taquerias aching to give you samples of their best tacos. This all-you-can-eat taco festival also offers cash bars, live entertainment highlighting Mexican culture, and lots of taco awards. Phoenix New Times' third annual Tacolandia festival is happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Tickets start at $30.

EXPAND Get to TasteAbout Scottsdale at Kierland Commons. Courtesy of TasteAbout Scottsdale

Taste About Scottsdale

January 26

Kierland Commons

Presented by AZ Food & Beer and AZ Food & Wine (with that tagline about eating, drinking, and sharing the best of Arizona), Taste About Scottsdale is seven hours of local food and drink offered by area chefs and restaurants. There will be over 45 local restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries present at Kierland Commons from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 26. Tickets start at $55.

Brunch Bash Festival

January 26

Cityscape Phoenix

From pancakes to cocktails, the Brunch Bash Festival is ready to make guests “brunch so hard.” Expect mounds of eggs Benedict and waffles, a cereal bar (like, a bar of cereal options), and a variety of breakfast dishes — plus mimosas and Bloody Marys galore. Brunch Bash 2019 is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, at Cityscape Phoenix. Tickets start at $8.

"Hot dogs" at the Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival. Michelle Sasonov

Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival

February 2 and 3

Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater

This festival is featuring a lot more than just vegetarian food. There are lectures and talks, cooking demos, live music, yoga classes, and panels on food as medicine and eating for energy. But yes, there is also food. The Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival 2019 starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 3. Hosted by the U.S. Veg Corp, the whole festival is held at the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater. General admission starts at $20.

EXPAND The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is ready to showcase over 500 beers. Courtesy of Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

February 9

Steele Indian School Park

The gem in the Arizona Beer Week crown, Arizona Strong Beer Festival 2019 features over 120 craft breweries from around the state. Produced by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. The beer list for the 19th annual celebration has surpassed 500 beers, so you won’t be disappointed. The Arizona Strong Beer Festival starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, at Steele Indian School Park. General admission starts at $60.

EXPAND Wine aficionados will love Corks & Cactus at Desert Botanical Gardens. Adam Rodriguez

Corks & Cactus

February 9 and 10

Desert Botanical Garden

Part of the Scottsdale Culinary Festival, the Corks & Cactus is a two-day event where attendees can sample 40 different wines each day. There will be food from the Fabulous Food Fine Catering and Events, as well as interactive cooking demonstrations from the very nearby Gertrude’s. All 80 wines can be purchased at the garden’s wine retail store. The event runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on both days, Saturday and Sunday, February 9 and 10. General public tickets are $45 per day.

EXPAND The Laveen BBQ Festival is in its 67th year, y'all. Courtesy of Laveen BBQ Festival

Laveen BBQ Festival

February 16

Cesar Chavez Park

Barbecue pit masters, assemble. Add mounds of barbecue to craft beer to craft beer and local music and you’ve got the 67th annual Laveen BBQ Festival. The Laveen Community Council hosts the fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, at Cesar Chavez Park. General admission tickets are $10 the day of the event.

Chili Bourbon Festival

February 16

Cesar Chavez Park

The first annual Chili Bourbon Festival will have plenty of both — chili from local home cooks and chefs, and bourbon, as a follow-up to the Laveen BBQ Festival. Plus, there’ll be craft beer and country music at Cesar Chavez Park in Laveen. The festivities run from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 16. Tickets are $7 presale, and $10 day of, or you can spring for the Spicy Lounge with its $30 admission fee.

EXPAND Fierce nails are a great companion to these loaded chips from Sally's B.B.Q. Melissa Fossum

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

February 16 and 17

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Phoenix New Times (you know, us) is presenting the annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival — a.k.a. a ton of food trucks all together in one place for one ticket. There’s also live music, eating contests, kid stuff, and again, lots and lots of food trucks. We’re Petrini’s On The Go, Dough Licious Desserts, Maine Lobster Lady, Arizona Wings N’ More, Off The Hook Food Truck, Mustache Pretzels, Grandma’s Navajo Frybread, Que Sazon, and so many more. Trucks are going from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 17, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. General admission is $12.

EXPAND Look forward to an educational weekend of cocktails. Melissa Fossum

Arizona Cocktail Weekend

February 16 to 18

Multiple Locations

The eighth annual Arizona Cocktail Weekend is three nights of loosening you up during Presidents' Day weekend — but it is not so much a drinking festival than an education weekend. Events include the Cocktail Jam at The Van Buren, Top Bars at The Croft, and the Last Slinger Standing at Young's Market Company. Tickets for most events start at $40 in advance, and jump to $50 the night of the event. Times are to be announced.

EXPAND Artizen Crafted American Kitchen's congee at the Devour Culinary Classic. Melissa Fossum

2019 Devour Week

February 17 to 24

Desert Botanical Garden

Where to begin with Devour Week? The annual, weeklong series showcasing Arizona’s most well-known chefs and bartenders, the 2019 Devour Culinary Classic features cuisine that highlights Arizona's unique background. The signature event, the Classic, will be held again at the Desert Botanical Garden. Other Devour Week events include the Devour Phoenix Bartending Competition, the Seven Chefs Dinner, and Devour the World. Ticket prices and venues vary, and some events are already sold out.

This festival is vegan through and through. Suzette / Flickr

PHX Vegan Food Festival

February 23 and 24

Margaret T. Hance Park

This might sound like your perfect weekend: vegan restaurants and food trucks, food purveyors, an artisan market with vegan-friendly products, chef demos, live music, and community activities. If it does, attend the 2019 PHX Vegan Food Festival. What’s more, vendors are asked to use biodegradable utensils and plates so we don’t litter up Margaret T. Hance Park. The fun starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 24. General admission for one day starts at $25.

A classic bento box makes for a great lunch at the 2019 Arizona Matsuri. Michelle Sasonov

Arizona Matsuri

February 23 and 24

Heritage and Science Park

Immerse yourself in Japanese culture at the 35th annual Arizona Matsuri — the theme for which is Japan, Old & New. Sample everything from traditional and modern Japanese cuisine in the form of ramen, noodles, rice dishes, takoyaki, yakitori, sweets, and shaved ice. Pay a visit to the beer and sake garden, where you can taste sake, beer, and cocktails. In between bites check out Japanese markets, live performances, and a traditional tea ceremony. Festivities kick off both days at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. at Heritage and Science Park. What’s more, admission is free.

EXPAND Get ready to mangia, guys. Courtesy of the Italian Festival

Italian Festival

February 22 to 24

Scottsdale Waterfront

Mangia, mangia. That’s what you’ll be saying at the sixth annual Italian Festival of Arizona — a three-day celebration of Italian culture, music, and food. There will be pizza, paninis, gelato, pasta, and wine. Enjoy the espresso bar while listening to live performances from Italian musicians. Festivities kick off at the Scottsdale Waterfront from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 24. Tickets are $10.

Rockin’ Taco Rumble

March 1

Unexpected Art Gallery

This taco competition is designed for foodies, cocktail fans, and craft beer lovers. The second-ever Rockin’ Taco Rumble will have unlimited taco sampling and six beers or cocktails, plus music and themed entertainment for this 21-and-over event. Vendors include Mr Mesquite Taqueria, with more to be announced. The rumble runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at Unexpected Art Gallery. General admission is $45 with online tickets, and $55 the day of the event.

Polish Festival

March 2 and 3

Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish

The best thing about the 16th annual Polish Festival is, obviously, the food. You’re free to stuff yourself with cabbage rolls, Hunter’s stew, sauerkraut, buckwheat sausage, potato pancakes, crepes, cakes, and pastries. You’re also welcome to hit the pierogi bar and wash it down with Poland’s own Okocim draft beer. The party goes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at the Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish. Entry is free.

Downtown Mesa Brew Fest

March 9

Downtown Mesa

The fifth annual dog-friendly Downtown Mesa Brew Fest will be a gathering of local breweries, food trucks, live music, games, and contests. Purchase $5 beer tickets (cash only) for 12-ounce tastings from breweries like SanTan Brewing Company, The Beer Research Institute, SunUp Brewing Company, Wren House Brewing Co., and more. The festivities run from 1 to 6 p.m. along Macdonald Street north of Main Street. General admission is free.

Arizona Aloha Festival

March 9 and 10

Tempe Beach Park

This all-ages event features mounds of South Pacific island cuisine, plus live performances, storytelling, an island marketplace, and lots of food (mahalo). There will be manapua, haupia, Vilo Vilo chicken, Spam musubi, Portuguese sausage, and tropical fruits. The family-friendly 2019 Arizona Aloha Festival is held at Tempe Beach Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10. Entry is free.





EXPAND Burger Battle is real, and it's on. Jordyn Carias



Burger Battle

March 22

Scottsdale Waterfront

The Burger Battle pits some of the Valley’s best burgermeisters against each other for the Judge’s Choice Award or People’s Choice Award — or both. Attendees sample unlimited burger tastings, fries, and shakes, and you get a drink card for beer and libations. Festivities start at 7 p.m. and go until 9:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Waterfront at Southbridge on Friday, March 22. There’s free parking, and tickets start at $65.

Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival

March 30

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

Now in its 10th year, the American Barbeque & Beer Fest — put on by 102.5 KNIX — will have country music, a carnival, and of course, eating contests, barbecue pitmasters, beer, spirits, and a ton of food. The fun goes down in downtown Chandler at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park from noon to 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 online in advance, and $20 at the gate.

How you'll dine at Arizona Wine & Dine. William Westfall



Arizona Wine & Dine

April 4

Scottsdale Quarter

The 2019 AZ Wine & Dine brings together about 20 chefs from local restaurants and resorts, along with wine and live entertainment. Past dining participants have included the Arizona Grand Resort, Mowry & Cotton from The Phoenician, Bourbon Steak from Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Hearth ’61 from Mountain Shadows, and more. Attendees must be 21 or older to participate. Scottsdale Quarter at Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway hosts the whole thing from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are coming soon.

My Nana's Best Tasting Salsa Challenge

April 13

Venue to Be Announced

At My Nana's Best Tasting Salsa Challenge, Phoenix chefs will compete for title of the best salsa, but what’s more important is you get all the salsa you can eat. Attendees also enjoy live music, the Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix-Off, and the 2019 Too Hot to Trot Salsa Challenge 5K. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Tickets to the 35th annual challenge are to be decided, as is the venue. Check back soon.





Travel the world during the Scottsdale Culinary Festival. Courtesy of Scottsdale Culinary Festival



Scottsdale Culinary Festival

April 13 and 14

Scottsdale Civic Center Mall

Hosted by the Scottsdale League for the Arts, the Scottsdale Culinary Festival is a two-day weekend event that promises to take attendees around the culinary world. The 2019 food regions include BBQ Country, European Plaza, Asian Village, Sweet Treat, Latin Hill, American Square, and the Grub Lot (food trucks) — all at the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. General admission tickets are $12 online in advance, and $15 at the gate.





EXPAND The Southwest Cajun Fest is a must for Arizonans. Courtesy of Southwest Cajun Fest



Southwest Cajun Fest

April 20

Dr. AJ Chandler Park

Downtown Chandler hosts the 2019 Great Southwest Cajun Fest which brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Valley with food, drink, and live music like jazz, blues, and contemporary rock. Food samples include crawfish, po’boys, hushpuppies, fried gator, and jambalaya. In between bites, check out the boudin, crawfish, and watermelon eating contests. Festivities kick off at noon and end at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, and general admission starts at $8.

French Fry & Music Festival

April 20

Margaret T. Hance Park

For every time you passed a drive-thru despite your french fry craving, your reward is now. The inaugural French Fry & Music Festival — produced by the same people behind Phoenix Pizza Festival and Downtown Donut Festival — gathers over 20 fry vendors offering the salty creations for $2 or $3 a pop. There will also be musicians, bands, DJs, and beer and wine. The whole thing goes down from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Margaret T. Hance Park. Tickets are $15 in advance.

PHX Night Market

April 20 and 21

Phoenix Public Open Air Market

This food festival is exactly what it sounds like — a nighttime collection of over 50 food and drink vendors ready to wow you under the stars (well, night sky). Vendors and talent is to be announced, but if it’s anything like last year (vendors included Takoyaki, Casa Filipino Restaurant & Bakeshop, Novel Ice Cream), the Asian-inspired market will impress for its second year. Day one is 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, April 21, and day two is 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, at Phoenix Public Open Air Market. Tickets sales and prices are to be announced.

Arizona Craft Spirits & Cocktail Festival

April 27

Dr. AJ Chandler Park

Downtown Chandler will host the 2019 Chandler Craft Spirits Festival as a way for attendees to sample lots of cocktails, beer, and wine. Those at Dr. AJ Chandler Park can check out cocktail educational seminars, live music, games, and more. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. General admission drinking tickets start at $26.

EXPAND You'll try all new beers at the ameriCAN Canned Craft Beer Fest. Amanda Mason

AmeriCAN Canned Craft Beer Fest

April 27

Margaret T. Hance Park

For the ninth year, the ameriCAN Canned Craft Beer Fest returns to Margaret T. Hance Park for beer, beer games, food, music, educational demonstrations, and more. There will be canned craft beer everywhere from 2 to 6 p.m. during the beer fest, which will be followed by a punk rock show from 6 to 9 p.m. — during which you can still drink beer. Tickets are $35 presale, and $45 on Saturday, April 27.

EXPAND Nirvana Food and Wine Festival goodies will be unstoppable. Tim Vasquez

Nirvana Food & Wine

April 24 to 28

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa

This four-day culinary and beverage festival features an assortment of events held throughout the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Special events have included the Master of Taste, Tequila & Tortillas, Flutes & Coops, and the Rosé Parté. Ticket prices are to be decided.

Suds & Slides

May 18

Mesa Riverview Park

The second ever Suds & Slides is a 21-and-over festival that promises to be like a summer camp for grownups. There will be waterslides, games, and music, but more importantly food and beer. Think cold, local craft beer, mixed drinks, and margaritas, plus shaved ice and other treats. The festivities run from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Mesa Riverview Park. Tickets are $15 presale, and $20 day of the event.