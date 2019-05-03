35 Places for Mother's Day Dining in Metro Phoenix

Sunday, May 12, is coming up fast, and that means it's time to make your Mother's Day to-do list. Get flowers, a card, and don't forget to make those important brunch or dinner reservations. We've made it easy for you. Here are 35 places to enjoy Mother's Day dining in greater Phoenix so Mom (and you) can sit, relax, and raise a glass to your special relationship.

The Arrogant Butcher

2 East Jefferson Street, #150



Mom might want to shake off the suburban cobwebs by dining at The Arrogant Butcher in downtown Phoenix. The Mother's Day menu features egg sandwiches and crab Benedict with asparagus. Admire the cityscape and toast mom with a Bloody Mary and mimosas. For reservations, visit The Arrogant Butcher website.

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

2 East Jefferson Street



Since it is a day reserved just for Mom, executive chef Dushyant Singh of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails is offering a la carte specials like sticky bun chia pudding, smoked salmon, bacon and egg salad, and bread pudding French toast. Mom can create her own omelet at a special station and enjoy a Bloody Mary, mimosa, or Bellini before she indulges in breakfast or brunch. To make a reservation, call 602-258-0231 or visit the Blue Hound Kitchen website.

Cartwright's Modern Cuisine

6710 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek



Who can say no to complimentary Champagne? Cartwright's Modern Cuisine is hosting a Mother's Day brunch featuring Rhiba Farms duck egg quiche, organic ocean halibut, and eggs Benedict. For dessert, it is all about the pavlova. Menu is available from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and to make reservations, call 480-488-8031.

Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches

1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler



If you want mom to have a hearty breakfast, Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches offers everything from a Sunrise burrito with scrambled eggs, pork sausage, potato hash, and Colby cheddar to stuffed French toast — sourdough bread stuffed with apple-cinnamon-cream cheese filling and caramel, served with choice of pork sausage or vegan chorizo patty. Come by between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, and mom will get a free dish with the purchase of one regular breakfast or brunch entree.

EXPAND Don't forget to cap off brunch at The Greene House with dessert. Courtesy of The Greene House

The Greene House

15024 North Scottsdale Road, #100, Scottsdale



Casual, but classy, The Greene House welcomes Mom in a setting that feels like a beach retreat. Enjoy your meal in the restaurant’s cozy dining room or sit on the cool, covered patio while enjoying Mother’s Day specials like an egg sandwich, stuffed French toast, or spring vegetable frittata — all served alongside the normal menu. To make a reservation, see The Greene House website.

The Henry

4455 East Camelback Road



The Henry's Mother's Day menu features blue crab quiche with spring vegetable and braised short rib with bourbon caramel, roasted mushroom, and mashed potatoes. Order Mom a specialty cocktail or coffee drink to really round off the day. To make a reservation, visit The Henry website.

EXPAND Hotel Valley Ho is all about the buffet this Mother's Day. Courtesy of Hotel Valley Ho

Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



Take mom to an iconic Phoenix hotel where she can indulge in the buffet at Hotel Valley Ho's Sands and schedule some downtime at the rooftop pool. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., mom can feast on herb-crusted prime rib, made-to-order omelets, Scottish salmon Wellington, hot entrees from the kitchen, and a variety of desserts. The hotel is also offering brunch at ZuZu from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. featuring a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar starting at 9 a.m. She can enjoy her drink with pistachio-crusted Alaskan halibut served with bamboo rice, lobster miso butter, caramelized bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, and togarashi rice.To make reservations, call 480-376-2600.

Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree



Treat your mom to a culinary experience at Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse. On Sunday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a breakfast and lunch buffet will feature a prime rib carving station, shrimp cocktails, pancakes, French toast, and more. Dinner on Mother's Day means guests can customize their own menu with a starter, entree, and dessert. Cost for brunch is $49 per adults and $19 for children 10 and under. The three-course dinner menu is $60 per person with a children’s menu available. Reservations can be made online at Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse or call 602-374-4784.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse

Multiple Locations



Sometimes the weekend is packed, but no need to worry if you are crunched for time on Mother's Day. Mom can still enjoy breakfast for dinner. Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse offers Mother's Day specials all day, including French toast with strawberry mascarpone, blueberry compote, and smoked maple syrup. There's also smoked salmon bruschetta, or pan-seared halibut with risotto and grilled asparagus, and bottomless mimosas. Reservations can be made online at the Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse website or by calling. It's 480-278-7044 for seating at the DC Ranch location and 480-595-9930 for seating at the Terravita location.

EXPAND Let mom get her Italian on at Marcellino Ristorante. Courtesy of Marcellino Ristorante

Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



If your mom loves Italian food, Marcellino Ristorante offers an all-day special for mom on Sunday, March 12. For $40, treat her to hand-crafted, porcini-infused fettuccine with chunks of fresh lobster, shiitake mushrooms, and drizzles of white truffle oil, plus chef Marcellino’s complimentary tiramisu. Children don't have to feel left out of the fun. Once a year, Marcellino's offer a special children's menu which includes a choice of entree, dessert, and a beverage for $20. For reservations, call 480-990-9500.

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer’s 3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A



The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's features three courses with options from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dishes are accompanied by the "Mom-Mosa," a combo of strawberry frose and Aperol spritz. Starters include heirloom tomato salad or an asparagus board, while main choices include salmon and an avocado toast. For more information, call 602-626-5050 or see The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's website.

EXPAND Mother’s Day menu items will impress at Match Restaurant & Lounge. Jackie Mercandetti

Match Restaurant & Lounge 1100 North Central Avenue



Raise a glass and toast your mom at Match Restaurant & Lounge. This will be easy to do during lunch with $1 mimosas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To accompany the drink special, moms can enjoy lobster Benedict, asparagus Benedict, and items from the regular menu. For reservations, call 602-875-8080 or visit the Match Restaurant & Lounge website.

Mora Italian

5651 North Seventh Street



It is all about the moms on Mother's Day at Mora Italian. This trendy space features Neapolitan-style pizzas as well as pasta dishes. Dinner is on you of course, but this year, the restaurant is rewarding sons and daughters alike. Mora Italian will celebrate moms by offering a complimentary flower and special dessert, a chocolate torte with strawberry conserve, and pistachio gelato. There will also be a photographer in the restaurant to give out complimentary photos of guests with their families to commemorate the special day. Visit the Mora Italian website for additional details and reservations.

Mountain Shadows

5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



If you really want to treat Mom right (as you should), make it a memorable Mother's Day at Mountain Shadows. For scenic views during brunch, Hearth '61 will let mom gaze at Camelback Mountain while enjoying brunch. From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., choose from smoked salmon, seasonal salads, and fresh seafood options before diving into a made-to-order omelet station, carved prime rib, and specialty a la carte menu items from the kitchen. Brunch is $79 per person and $19 for children 12 and under. For reservations, call 480-624-5400 or visit the Mountain Shadows website.

EXPAND Savory and sweet toast are for the taking this Mother's Day at Ocean Prime. Courtesy of Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime

5455 East High Street, #115



Brunch at Ocean Prime includes everything from smoked salmon to crab and eggs to short ribs. If she loves bread, she can choose lobster toast for a savory option or French toast to satisfy her sweet tooth. A blood orange mimosa or Ocean Prime’s signature Bloody Mary offers a nice complement for any entree. Mother’s Day brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make reservations at 480-347-1313 or on the Ocean Prime website.

Original Breakfast House

13623 North 32nd Street



There is nothing like all day breakfast and lunch specials. Especially for Mom. At the Original Breakfast House, there is everything from barbacoa Benedict to shrimp and grits to key lime pancakes. Most entrees are less than $14.50. Hours for breakfast and brunch are from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Palette at Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue



Accompany mom to the Phoenix Art Museum to visit some of her favorite paintings and then treat her to brunch at Palette. Palette will be offering an a la carte Mother’s Day menu or a three-course, prix-fixe menu for guests. Sit on the beautiful sculpture garden patio or inside the restaurant. Guests may also enjoy $5 mimosas or Bloody Marys during this special brunch. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at 602-257-2191.

It will be hard for Mom to choose her favorite at Parma Italian Roots. AWE Collective

Parma Italian Roots 20831 North Scottsdale Road, #117, Scottsdale



Parma Italian Roots is showing their appreciation for mothers with a complimentary glass of rosé for every mom during brunch, available until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Parma blends coastal California cuisine with Italian influences made with locally sourced ingredients. Mom will feel like she is eating in her own kitchen because everything is made from scratch each morning. Call 480-292-9900 or visit the Parma Italian Roots website to make a reservation.

Perk Eatery

6501 East Greenway Parkway, #159, Scottsdale



If mom loves breakfast, Perk Eatery has the $5 “MOMosas” and chocolate hazelnut French toast topped with fresh berries for $15 on Sunday, May 12, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

5813 North Seventh Street, #140



It will be hard for Mom to pass up the one-cent drink specials at The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, moms are eligible for one-cent mimosas and sangrias with the purchase of food. There is one fun disclaimer — the limit on how many one-cent mimosas or sangrias mom can order is determined by the number of children she has.

Mother's Day brunch at Roaring Fork is impressive. Courtesy of Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



If Mom adores wood-fire techniques when it comes to her cooking, Roaring Fork is the best fit. Valley moms can choose breakfast, lunch, or dinner options from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Menu items include green chile pork stew and tortillas, prime rib, smoked salmon platter, vegetable migas, huckleberry French toast, bread pudding, and pecan pie bars. The cost is $39 per person. For Mother’s Day brunch reservations, call 480-947-0795 or visit the Roaring Fork website.

Roka Akor

7299 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



If mom likes ambiance and Japanese cuisine, Roka Akor has created a three-course Mother's Day brunch in addition to their usual lunch and dinner menu. Mom might like twists on classic fare such as crab cake Benedict with yuzu sashimi hollandaise and wagyu skirt steak with poached eggs. Dessert options include strawberry mochi cake or an ube pot de crème. For reservations, see the Roka Akor website.

EXPAND You'll have all the choices at Rusconi's American Kitchen. Rusconi's American Kitchen / Facebook

Rusconi's Italian American Kitchen

10637 North Tatum Boulevard



Rusconi’s American Kitchen is featuring a three-course menu for Mother's Day. Choose from starters like chilled tomato gazpacho, lobster bisque, or house-smoked salmon. Main courses include steak and eggs, braised spring lamb shank, and blackberry-glazed pork tenderloin. Dessert is a toss-up among pistachio and peach creme brûlée, lemon-crusted strawberry cheesecake, and dark chocolate budino. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at $58 per person. Reservations can be made at 480-483-0009 or online at the Rusconi’s American Kitchen website.

Salty Sow

4801 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale



There are no lack of choices at Salty Sow for Mother's Day, and brunch is between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. For $34.95, opt for pork belly hash, farm-fresh eggs any style, omelets, honey ham, fried chicken and waffles, rotisserie turkey with gravy, banana chocolate chip French toast, green chile pork topped with poached eggs, hot smoked salmon with mustard dill, and molasses cured bacon. For reservations, call 602-795-9463 or visit the Salty Sow website.

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

7700 East McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale



The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is a place to make Mom feel special. On Sunday, May 12, moms can toast to their motherhood with a celebratory Champagne brunch. The Vista Verde Dining room offers spectacular views while moms are deciding between breakfast pastries, bagels, made-to-order omelets, and pasta stations, as well as a salad bar and an international cheese display. If that isn't enough, there are carving stations, handmade sushi, and a decadent seafood bar. For dessert, there is an assortment of cakes, pies, truffles, and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Cost is $75, then $37.50 for children 5 to 12, and free for kids under 5. Reservations are required from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be made at 480-596-7525.

T. Cook's

5200 East Camelback Road, #100



Take mom to T. Cook's if you intend to make an impression. Located on the property of the Royal Palms Resort and Spa, mom can enjoy a brunch buffet hand-selected by chef Alex Robinson. The chilled seafood display offers signature items including Baja prawns, snow crab claws, oysters, cocktail sauce, and mignonette. Entrees include lamb shank baklava, egg white frittata, herb-crusted beef tenderloin, and a dessert buffet. Cost is $95 per diner and $45 for kids 6 to 12. Another brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. will feature omelets and eggs to order, almond-crusted French toast, a waffle station, pasta, carving stations, and choices for desserts. Cost is $85 per diner, $35 for kids 6 to 12, and free for those 5 and under. Make reservations for either at 602-283-1234, or the T.Cook's website.

Taco Guild

546 East Osborn Road



Taco Guild, housed in a 125-year-old church building, is offering something special for Mother's Day. Choose from starters like grilled asparagus with jalapeño-infused bacon and braised pork belly chicharron. Entrees include pan-seared Pacific swordfish filet, slow-braised short ribs, and roasted pork tenderloin. If mom has room for dessert, she can choose between mango cheesecake and flourless chocolate cake.

EXPAND Keep it casual and low-key with takeout from Thai Chili 2 Go. Courtesy of Thai Chili 2 Go

Thai Chili 2 Go

Multiple Locations



Mothers who enjoy a bargain will love Thai Chili 2 Go's special offer on Sunday, May 12. All day long, moms can enjoy an entrée on the house with the purchase of another regularly priced dish. Choose from Thai dumplings, curry and noodles, Thai fried rice, and more. To view the full menu, visit the Thai Chile 2 Go website.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

Multiple Locations



At Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., brunch will feature fresh berry waffles, Irish whiskey French toast, and passionfruit or blood orange mimosas. If moms choose to drop in for lunch or dinner, the new seasonal menu offers Chilean sea bass, seafood paella, and falafel salad bowl. For reservations, visit the Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill website.

Trapp House BBQ

511 East Roosevelt Street



On Sunday, May 12, Trapp House BBQ is kicking off Mother's Day with brunch. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., moms can enjoy a complimentary mimosa to start their meal. The menu features smoked barbecue shrimp and jalapeño cheddar cheese grits, pastrami hash topped with egg, cheesy Texas toast, homemade pancakes served with "pig candy" (bacon), and hickory-smoked brisket gravy with a biscuit and an egg any style. All entrees are priced at $12.99 or lower.

Tres Tempe Restaurant

7192 South Price Road, Tempe



Tres Tempe Restaurant is celebrating moms with Mother’s Day market brunch specials. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., moms can choose from a Merquez lamb burger, chicken tinga tacos, and banana French toast. If she wants to splurge, Tres Tempe is offering "The Feast," which features a wood-roasted Scottish salmon, spinach and pear, wild mushroom duxelles, asparagus, and chive beurre blanc. Reservations can be made by calling 480-897-5300 or booking online at the Tres Tempe Restaurant website.

EXPAND Drink to mom at True Food Kitchen. Courtesy of True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen

Multiple Locations



Take time to toast mom at True Food Kitchen on Sunday, May 12. The restaurant will offer a signature Mom-osa menu, featuring three specialty mimosa flavors and one natural refresher — all available for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Each mom who dines at True Food Kitchen on Mother’s Day will receive a gift of a $10 “Lettuce Treat Mom” card (valid for use Monday, May 13, to Friday, May 31). For more information and to make reservations, visit the True Food Kitchen website.

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale



Mom can relax at Urban Margarita with either a mimosa or Bellini for just $4 all day. The drink will help her work up her appetite for crab and lobster Benedict for $15 or bananas Foster French toast for $12. Brunch begins at 9:30 a.m., and you can make reservations at 623-561-6674.

EXPAND Brunch at The Vig is laid back, fun, filling. Courtesy of The Vig

The Vig

Multiple Locations



Mom might want to chill on Mother's Day. The Vig will put moms in a good mood with live music, $4 Bloody Marys and mimosas, and savory brunch on Sunday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from classic American eggs to enchiladas to coconut French toast. There is something for every mom. For more information please visit The Vig website.

Voila French Bistro

10135 East Via Linda, Scottsdale



Treat mom to a Parisian-themed brunch at Voila French Bistro from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Starters include French onion soup, escargot, or a selection of French cheeses. Choose eggs Benedict, quiche Lorraine, or boeuf bourguignon for entrees. Dessert is an apple cinnamon crumble with vanilla ice cream.

Cost is $49 per guest, and $20 per child. Call 480-614-5600 or view the Voila French Bistro website.