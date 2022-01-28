5 Top Frybread Spots in Greater Phoenix

t wasn't the normal farm crops or desert fruit, seeds, and berries —

Emerson Fry Bread's Navajo mutton sandwich has become a top seller. Chris Malloy





A dessert frybread from Fry Bread House. Chris Malloy

Fry Bread House

4545 North Seventh Avenue



Fry Bread House is worthy of all the praise. The 2021 Best of Phoenix winner was the recipient of a James Beard Award in 2012, and for good reason. The frybread is puffy, crunchy, and chewy all at the same time, and is fried in vegetable shortening. Founder and Tohono O’odham member Cecelia Miller has since passed away, but daughter Sandra faithfully continues her legacy. The restaurant is temporarily closed after a fire in December, but we know there will be lines out the door again once it reopens. If you want something simpler, try the plain or cheese melt (add beans and sour cream for a bit extra) or frybread topped with hot green chile beef or spicy chorizo. There's a vegetarian taco, too, and a burger sandwiched between two hand-sized frybreads filled with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Or go for the stew of your choice with frybread dunked in. For dessert, save room for frybread drizzled with chocolate or dusted with powdered sugar. You truly can't go wrong.

A fresh frybread is plucked from the fryer at Hope's Frybread. Zee Peralta

Hope's Frybread



144 South Mesa Drive, Mesa (coming soon)

Owner

Phoenix New Times that she wants her new restaurant to be a place to share stories, culture, and family recipes with customers, so they'll feel like they're eating at home or at a best friend's house. We can certainly envision that.

Hope Peshlakai first started selling Navajo tacos as way to raise money for a neighbor. Using her grandmother's signature recipe, she placed beans, lettuce, cheese, onion, and tomato on a deeply browned, chewy frybread. After 10 years of selling her food at a roadside stand, Peshlakai is hoping to have her brick-and-mortar location open in March, just south of Main Street and Mesa Drive. Peshlakai and her husband, Aaron, also serve their food to the masses on certain pop-up days in the downtown Mesa area. There you'll find frybread in many forms, from the Asian Persuasion chicken teriyaki sandwich to the double-patty burger sandwich with cheese, and s'mores. Peshlakai previously toldthatshe wants her new restaurant to be a place to share stories, culture, and family recipes with customers, so they'll feel like they're eating at home or at a best friend's house. We can certainly envision that.

Fry bread with honey and powdered sugar at Indian Village. Susana Orozco

Indian Village



6746 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

restaurant in Cave Creek doubles as an eclectic general store and souvenir shop. There's Mexican food on the menu, but everyone raves about the frybread. With a crispy exterior and pillowy center, it's a must-try. Get it with honey and powdered sugar or with Indian Village's famous red chili, made with homemade red sauce and pulled beef. Customers also love the Navajo taco, with the same red chili and other toppings. In the mood for something a little different? Try a hot dog wrapped in frybread — plain, with cheese, or with chili and cheese. In business since 1972, Indian Village

Frybread smothered with red chili from The Stand. Chris Malloy

The Stand



4020 North Alma School Road, Scottsdale

It's all about the food at The Stand . There's no flashy restaurant, just an open-air kitchen built from arrowroot and cactus ribs located on the

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Reservation. There are stumps for seats if you decide to stick around to eat, but we won't judge if you scarf your meal down in the car on the way home. The frybread is puffy and chewy, shaped from dough using vegetable shortening, then fried, rising on a long fork.

Order the signature red chili or one just doused in honey. There's also the Indian taco with toppings, a customer favorite.

Other vendors sometimes stop by, like the Indigenous-owned

.

Just come prepared: The Stand is cash-only.