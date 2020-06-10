 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Is your dad a big Bianco head? We have a gift suggestion for you.
Is your dad a big Bianco head? We have a gift suggestion for you.
Sportiqe

A Gift for Dads Who Love a Very Specific Phoenix Pizza Chef

Lauren Cusimano | June 10, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

If Dad has super-specific taste — like, specific to a famous chef's small group of Phoenix restaurants — we have a Father’s Day recommendation for you.

The Sportiqe Comfort Box is offering a Chris Bianco Edition on Sunday, June 21. That's Father's Day.

This pizzeria- and pasta-themed package includes a jar of Bianco Dinapoli Organic Sauce, Bianco’s choice of dry pasta, and a Bianco-branded comfy tee made by Sportiqe — as well as a few other goodies.

What is Sportiqe? It's not some faceless corporation. It’s headquartered in Tempe, founded in 2006, and has also partnered with everybody from the NBA and Nintendo to Dave Matthews Band (at least one of which is, like, another favorite of your pop's).

“We’re two local brands who care about making people feel comfortable,” Jason Franklin, co-founder and principal of Sportiqe, says of the Bianco partnership. "So if we can do that with high-quality apparel and delicious food through this collaboration, then we’ve done our jobs."

Orders must be placed by June 12 via the Sportiqe website to receive in time for Father’s Day. Boxes are $70.

In addition, if Dad actually wants some of Bianco’s food on Father’s Day, takeout is available on Sundays at Pizzeria Bianco – Heritage Square, Pane Bianco – Central, and Tratto. Delivery is available via Grub Hub and Postmates, and pizzas may now be shipped nationwide with Goldbelly.

For more information, see the Pizzeria Bianco website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

