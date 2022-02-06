Street Eats Food Truck Festival Is A Food Frenzy

The question isn’t what can you find at Street Eats Food Truck Festival, it’s what you can’t. Over 40 food trucks converged on Salt River Fields at Talking Stick February 5th and 6th 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., serving up fruity kebabs drizzled in chocolate, colossal cups of colorful shaved ice, massive corn dogs smothered in sauce, loaded fries, wood-fired pizzas, big baskets of brisket, and $2 samples at each truck, plus out-of-the-box eats like deep-fried PB&J, elk hot dogs, and frog’s legs, all under one field. Take in the food and festivities – giant Jenga, cornhole, a kid’s zone, pie-eating contests, and plenty of people watching.
Street Eats Food Truck Festival
General A dmission: $12 ($15 at the gate); children 12 and under free.