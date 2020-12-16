Another ALDI Grocery Store Is Now Open in Peoria

The low-cost German grocery chain ALDI has opened its first location in Peoria — and the third Valley-based store.

The new, 12,000-square-foot spot at 24665 North Lake Pleasant Parkway is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily as of December 15.

The Peoria opening is part of the grocer's national expansion plan "to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022," according to a press release.

This location is part of the second wave of Arizona's ALDI openings. The first two stores opened simultaneously in Goodyear and Chandler on November 5.

“Since opening our first two Phoenix-area ALDI stores in Chandler and Goodyear last month, we have been thrilled with shopper’s positive response and are excited to bring Peoria residents the best groceries at the lowest possible prices,” Tom Cindel, Group Director of Operations and Logistics for ALDI, said in a press release. “We are focused on expanding and opening new stores across the country because we want to do our part. We know now, more than ever, easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable.”

A fourth location is scheduled to open later this month at 1801 East Pecos Road in Gilbert. After 2020, ALDI says it intends to open 11 additional locations in the Phoenix area.

For more information, see the ALDI website.