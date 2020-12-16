Another ALDI Grocery Store Is Now Open in Peoria

The low-cost German grocery chain ALDI has opened its first location in Peoria — and the third Valley-based store.
The new, 12,000-square-foot spot at 24665 North Lake Pleasant Parkway is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily as of December 15.
The Peoria opening is part of the grocer's national expansion plan "to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022," according to a press release.
This location is part of the second wave of Arizona's ALDI openings. The first two stores opened simultaneously in Goodyear and Chandler on November 5.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
“Since opening our first two Phoenix-area ALDI stores in Chandler and Goodyear last month, we have been thrilled with shopper’s positive response and are excited to bring Peoria residents the best groceries at the lowest possible prices,” Tom Cindel, Group Director of Operations and Logistics for ALDI, said in a press release. “We are focused on expanding and opening new stores across the country because we want to do our part. We know now, more than ever, easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable.”
A fourth location is scheduled to open later this month at 1801 East Pecos Road in Gilbert. After 2020, ALDI says it intends to open 11 additional locations in the Phoenix area.
For more information, see the ALDI website.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.