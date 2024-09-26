 Arizona State Fair: Best and weirdest foods to try in 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Spam fries? The best (and weirdest) food at the Arizona State Fair

From sugary cereal delights to fried science experiments, this year's fair offers plenty of options for adventurous eaters.
September 26, 2024
Zach Buchanan
The Arizona State Fair is in full swing, which means it's time to eat a bunch of delicious fried food before hopping on gut-jostling rides you probably should have ridden on an empty stomach. This year, the fair's dining options include all the old favorites — corn dogs and turkey legs, funnel cakes and cotton candy — while continuing to push the envelope on what can be fried, stuck on a stick or combined with unexpected ingredients.

Among the new offerings are Spam Fries, pictured above and sold for $16 at Boba King. They come in their own little tin and with a variety of dipping sauces, including teriyaki, spicy mayo and Thai chili sauce. Can you really say you did the Arizona State Fair without trying them? No!

Spam Fries are just one of the many tasty (or at least intriguing) items to seek out this year. If you plan on heading to the fairgrounds at any time during the next month, here are the best and weirdest foods to try.
click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Deep-Fried Snickers ($10)

Funnel-lot
It's a state fair, so you know there are a lot of deep-fried delicacies to be consumed. Funnel-lot offers many options for $10, including deep-fried Oreos that crumble in your mouth and even deep-fried coffee (don't ask us how that works). If you're wondering what a deep-fried Snickers is like, imagine shoving a candy bar inside a corn dog.


click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Cap'n Crunch Chicken Sandwich ($13.81)

Biggy's
This item is new to the State Fair this year, and it's exactly what it appears to be: a breaded chicken sandwich doused with raspberry sauce and covered in Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries. While you would think these ingredients wouldn't go together, the crazy thing is they don't not go together. You might never crave it, but your taste buds will tap their little taste bud chins and go, "Hmm ... interesting."

click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Fry Bread Taco ($20)

Teepee Village Frybread
Many of these foods are staples of state fairs nationwide, but fry bread gives the Arizona State Fair a dose of local flavor. Teepee Village has many options, including delicious honey-and-sugar dessert fry bread, but you can't go wrong with a classic Navajo taco.

click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Turkey Leg ($17.50)

Biggy's
Are you supposed to eat this thing or use it to fend off invading hordes? Whatever its purpose, it's tasty.


click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Birria Quesadilla ($16)

Chubs
It's hot and greasy and hits the spot. Just don't go on the Scrambler for at least 30 minutes.

click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Margarita or Rum Punch ($15)

C&C Concessions
You could mess up your equilibrium on the Pirate Ship, or you could just down a few of these. We know which choice sounds more refreshing. (Please drink responsibly!)

click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake ($14.73)

Dutchman's
This new item has it all. Funnel cake? Check. Powdered sugar? Check. Whipped cream? Check. A top-three cereal of all time? Check. (All cereal rankings are final, and no counterarguments will be considered.)

click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Watermelon Taco ($11.05)

Pineapple Express
On the Venn Diagram of "out there" and "delicious," perhaps no State Fair food hits the center like the Watermelon Taco. A new item this year, it consists of Dole Whip piled high on a watermelon "shell," topped with Tajín, chamoy and a tamarind stick. A couple spoonfuls is all it takes to get hooked.

click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Baby Bottle Lemonade ($14)

Lemon
It comes with a straw, so you won't look that stupid drinking it. It's a lot of lemonade, but it's tasty enough (especially the cherry lemonade flavor) that you might go back for more. Good thing it comes with a ticket for one free refill.

click to enlarge
Zach Buchanan

Caramel Apple ($6.45)

Candy Factory
If you go to the State Fair and don't get a caramel or candy apple, you should be arrested.
