Spam fries? The best (and weirdest) food at the Arizona State Fair

Among the new offerings are Spam Fries, pictured above and sold for $16 at Boba King. They come in their own little tin and with a variety of dipping sauces, including teriyaki, spicy mayo and Thai chili sauce. Can you really say you did the Arizona State Fair without trying them? No!
Spam Fries are just one of the many tasty (or at least intriguing) items to seek out this year. If you plan on heading to the fairgrounds at any time during the next month, here are the best and weirdest foods to try.
Deep-Fried Snickers ($10)Funnel-lot
It's a state fair, so you know there are a lot of deep-fried delicacies to be consumed. Funnel-lot offers many options for $10, including deep-fried Oreos that crumble in your mouth and even deep-fried coffee (don't ask us how that works). If you're wondering what a deep-fried Snickers is like, imagine shoving a candy bar inside a corn dog.
Cap'n Crunch Chicken Sandwich ($13.81)Biggy's
This item is new to the State Fair this year, and it's exactly what it appears to be: a breaded chicken sandwich doused with raspberry sauce and covered in Cap'n Crunch Crunch Berries. While you would think these ingredients wouldn't go together, the crazy thing is they don't not go together. You might never crave it, but your taste buds will tap their little taste bud chins and go, "Hmm ... interesting."
Fry Bread Taco ($20)Teepee Village Frybread
Many of these foods are staples of state fairs nationwide, but fry bread gives the Arizona State Fair a dose of local flavor. Teepee Village has many options, including delicious honey-and-sugar dessert fry bread, but you can't go wrong with a classic Navajo taco.
Turkey Leg ($17.50)Biggy's
Are you supposed to eat this thing or use it to fend off invading hordes? Whatever its purpose, it's tasty.
Birria Quesadilla ($16)Chubs
It's hot and greasy and hits the spot. Just don't go on the Scrambler for at least 30 minutes.
Margarita or Rum Punch ($15)C&C Concessions
You could mess up your equilibrium on the Pirate Ship, or you could just down a few of these. We know which choice sounds more refreshing. (Please drink responsibly!)
Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake ($14.73)Dutchman's
This new item has it all. Funnel cake? Check. Powdered sugar? Check. Whipped cream? Check. A top-three cereal of all time? Check. (All cereal rankings are final, and no counterarguments will be considered.)
Watermelon Taco ($11.05)Pineapple Express
On the Venn Diagram of "out there" and "delicious," perhaps no State Fair food hits the center like the Watermelon Taco. A new item this year, it consists of Dole Whip piled high on a watermelon "shell," topped with Tajín, chamoy and a tamarind stick. A couple spoonfuls is all it takes to get hooked.
Baby Bottle Lemonade ($14)Lemon
It comes with a straw, so you won't look that stupid drinking it. It's a lot of lemonade, but it's tasty enough (especially the cherry lemonade flavor) that you might go back for more. Good thing it comes with a ticket for one free refill.
Caramel Apple ($6.45)Candy Factory
If you go to the State Fair and don't get a caramel or candy apple, you should be arrested.