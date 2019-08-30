Bacon You Hungry: 7 International Bacon Day Deals in Metro Phoenix

You may rub your belly and ask "Et tu, Brutus?," after indulging in The Brutus.

The late columnist Doug Larson once said life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon. Well we'll have our noses ready for the real thing this Saturday, August 31. It's International Bacon Day — and yes, that is a real thing.

Grab some hog lovin' friends and get ready to say, "oink, oink." Here are seven Valley spots featuring specials for the holiday.

Brat Haus

Multiple Locations



Step into this Haus and you are not likely to leave hungry. The Brutus ($16) starts with a beef burger and hot Italian brat, then gets bacon, double cheese, onion rings, lettuce, relish, ketchup, and mustard. Plus, if you waltz in to Brat Haus during happy hour (Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.), you can grab another pig portion from the appetizer list for $2 off — try the Deep Fried BBQ Ribs, crowned with Dr. Pepper glaze, for just $10.

Behold the Brad Fritter. Donut Bar

Donut Bar

16205 North Scottsdale Road, #110, Scottsdale



Donut Bar is celebrating the big day three ways. Enjoy its Maple Bacon Bar for $4, try the Brad Fritter (named after Brad Pitt) topped with candied bacon for a fiver, or snag a maple bacon cinnamon roll for $6. Forbes even dubbed this spot "pretty much the gold standard of donut shops."

EXPAND Farm & Craft thought of a way to make bacon healthy. Farm & Craft

Farm & Craft

4302 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



If you adore bacon but prefer to indulge in a more substantial way, try the Bacon Brussels Sprout Flatbread for $13 at Farm & Craft. The dough is comprised of house-made flax and whole wheat, topped with shredded Parmesan, shaved Brussels sprouts, nitrate-free bacon, mascarpone, and lemon vinaigrette. Head back on Thursday night after 7 p.m. and pair any flatbread with a bottle of vino for $20.

EXPAND Quick, say Western Bacon Burger five times fast. Hand Cut Chophouse

Hand Cut Chophouse

7135 East Camelback Road, #154, Scottsdale



Trek to the Scottsdale Waterfront and take on on the Western Bacon Burger ($12) at Hand Cut Chophouse. Picture a six-ounce Arizona grass-fed beef patty, then add crispy onion rings, chipotle barbecue sauce, aged cheddar, and black pepper bacon. Go for a side of Hand Cut's Bacon Mac and Cheese ($8) if you really want to get crazy. With cavatappi pasta and a three-cheese sauce, bacon breadcrumbs only sweeten the deal.

EXPAND That Steak Bacon is makin' you look twice. Mastro's Restaurants

Mastro's Restaurants

Multiple Locations



Mastro's is known for its hearty steaks and generous sides in north Scottsdale and Old Town Scottsdale at Mastro's City Hall. But did you know that those sides include — lowers voice to a hushed whisper — secret menu items? The Steak Bacon ($28) is the mother of all pigs — two generous slices of bacon adorned with maple bourbon glaze to be enjoyed as an entree or accompaniment. Chow down and thank us later.

Invest in the Billionaire Bacon at Twin Peaks. Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks

Multiple Locations



The Billionaire Bacon ($5) at Twin Peaks may not make you a billionaire, but hey, chewing on hog belly is probably the next best thing. This stuff is cut thick, then sprinkled with brown sugar, red chile flakes, and smoked paprika for a smokey, sweet, and fiery flavor combo. Order it as a side or atop a beef patty on the Billionaire's Bacon Burger with Sriracha pimento cheese, bacon beer mustard, and bacon mayo ($13.49).

EXPAND Get that bacon craving out of your system at Snooze, an AM Eatery. Lauren Cusimano

Snooze: An AM Eatery

Multiple Locations



If you snooze, you will definitely lose out on your chance to be charitable. Snooze is "bacon a difference" by donating 100 percent of its bacon special sales to Corbin's Legacy, a local nonprofit dedicated to eliminating food and medical insecurity for elementary school children. Start with the Bacon It Easy cocktail made of bacon-infused bourbon, peach simple syrup, and lemonade ($10). Then, spice it up with the Bacon a Difference Benny ($12) with habanero bacon and poached eggs atop a griddled English muffin, and buttered with bacon-espresso jam. Pancake lovers should indulge in the Sweet Swine O' Mine, two buttermilk pancakes with caramelized raw sugar topped with bacon-whipped mascarpone, black peppercorn-infused maple syrup, bacon crumbles, and candied pecans ($10.50).