Fresh on tap: The top 10 breweries in Phoenix

Arizona is home to more than 100 breweries across the state, and the number of destinations where local homebrewers-turned-tastemakers are creating top-notch beers continues to grow. Shiny fermentation tanks, bready aromas and seasonal sips abound at craft beer destinations around the Valley. Here are our top 10 picks for the best breweries in metro Phoenix.
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.201 E. Roosevelt St.
1418 E. McDowell Road
912 N. Colorado St., GilbertArizona Wilderness Brewing Co. works to put a little bit of State 48 into every glass, showcasing their love for the outdoors and mission of conservation and sustainability. Throughout the year, drinkers can taste locally grown barley, dates and citrus in their beers. The Dreamsicle Double Milkshake IPA uses hundreds of pounds of oranges from Gilbert's Agritopia Farm. Pair it with a PB&J Burger and Wilderness' duck fat fries. The brewers are also crafting unique hybrid beers, infusing ingredients and techniques used for making wine and cider. You'll find those and more at Wilderness' three distinct Valley taprooms.
Goldwater Brewing Co.3608 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
5942 E. Longbow Pkwy., #105, Mesa
9895 S. Priest Drive, #102, Tempe Amid the hustle and bustle of Scottsdale, Goldwater Brewing Co. provides the perfect spot to slow down and sip on an expertly made craft beer. The original location debuted in Old Town in 2015. Then in 2020, the father-and-sons-owned business opened a second taproom in east Mesa, followed by a south Tempe spot in 2023. That’s good news for many metro Phoenix beer drinkers, as the brewery’s hoppy IPAs, award-winning stouts and refreshing lagers are never too far away. For a true taste of Arizona, order the Desert Rose, a Kolsch-style beer brewed with bright pink Arizona prickly pear fruits, which impart a rosy hue on the sweet and satisfying sip.
Greenwood Brewing922 N. Fifth St.Two large dog-friendly patios, a modern and chic taproom and a location right on trendy Roosevelt Row: What more could you ask for? Great beer? It's got that too. Megan Greenwood opened her namesake Greenwood Brewing in Phoenix in 2020, and the craft beer destination quickly became celebrated as one of the few women-owned breweries to ever operate in the Valley. Over the past few years, it’s become a staple of the downtown drinking scene, in an area where concepts turn over frequently. Seasonal brews often appear on the menu. In the fall, be sure to try the Harvest Diem Spiced Ale, served with a honey and cinnamon sugar rim. The Rosemary IPA is a year-round offering that brings herbal notes to the table, or stick with the classic brew that helped this spot get off the ground, the Herstory Pale Ale, a crisp and refreshing sip.
Kitsune Brewing Co.3321 E. Bell Road, Suite B-5Since opening its doors in October 2022, Kitsune Brewing Co. has quickly cemented itself as a neighborhood staple and a Valley-wide destination for craft beer fans. It was Phoenix New Times' Best New Brewery of 2023. Owner Tyler Smith and his brew team are putting together fun, irreverent, tasty sours that lean into nostalgic flavors, real and imagined. Those range from orange creamsicle to Bantha Milk, a beer inspired by the creamy blue milk from the yak-like creatures in “Star Wars.” Kitsune is brewing solid traditional styles, too. Sip on Forager, a juicy, hazy IPA, or the malty Fox Diver Brown. The brewery keeps the energy going with a regular rotation of events and food trucks.
Pedal Haus Brewery
Multiple locationsA go-to in Tempe for 10 years, Pedal Haus Brewery has steadily become a Valley staple. The company now has locations in downtown Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa as well. Each of the brewpubs serve Pedal Haus’ true-to-style beers plus full food menus of classic brewpub fare. In Tempe, find a spot on the patio to pregame for an ASU football game with pints of Day Drinker Light Lager in hand. In downtown Phoenix, head up to the second-story deck to enjoy a Beach Cruiser Mexican Amber and some nachos. Or stop by the Mesa taproom to take in the sights and sounds of Main Street with a White Rabbit Hazy IPA and a Bavarian pretzel. You can’t go wrong with any of the options at this Valley craft beer destination.
Pinnacle Brewing Co.
15111 N. Hayden Road, #100, ScottsdalePinnacle Brewing Co. has only been open for a little over a year, but the family-owned brewery is crafting exceptional European-inspired beers in north Scottsdale. You’ll find a large selection of pilsners, lagers, ESBs, IPAs and more on tap. The large, comfortable taproom seamlessly flows outside to an expansive, shaded, dog-friendly patio packed with tables and lounge seats. Stop in for music bingo or pull up a bar stool on the weekends to take in college and NFL games from the TVs placed inside and out. Sip one of brewer Wyatt Wilson’s subtle, crisp Czech pilsners, Viktoria 12º, or the citrus, juicy New England IPA Scottsdale Staycation. The brewing team seems to always have something new on tap to try, and keeps a cooler stocked with cider, wine and other drinks to ensure your entire group has something to sip.
Roses by the Stairs Brewing
509 W. McDowell RoadWhile the name was inspired by late ‘90s punk, Roses by the Stairs offers something for everyone. There’s plenty of beer in myriad styles, from tart sours to juicy IPAs. Tables and couches are spread throughout the comfy yet industrial space, where customers can post up and enjoy a flight, kids can play and dogs can snooze. Pick a board game to accompany your beer and sip and hang out until a local food truck rolls up with dinner. The rotating beer list focuses on brews made with seasonal produce and locally grown grains and malts. Try something bright pink and refreshing with the Sherri Dear fruited sour made with foraged Arizona prickly pears, or go more classic with the clean, crisp, easy-drinking Trail Beer American pilsner. The brewery also supports sustainability and donates a portion of its profits to environmental organizations.
Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.
15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear
Whether you live in the West Valley or not, Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. and its award-winning beer are worth the drive. This Goodyear destination is both a brewery and a full-service restaurant. Food options include pub classics like pretzels and wings and Southwest favorites such as Pork Chili Verde and fajitas. All pair well with the brewery’s craft beer creations, including Sun Scorched Kolsch and West Coast IPA Hop Snob. Taildragger Clan-Destine, a Scottish-style ale, is the proud winner of five Great American Beer Festival medals, making this brew a must-try for beer fans in the Valley.
Sana Sana Cerveceria
915 N. Fourth St.Sana Sana Cerveceria opened up in a venerable brewery hub along Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row in March. Founded by friends Daniel Castro and Johnny De Luna, Sana Sana celebrates Latino culture. The owners tapped Greg Suschsland, who has worked at renowned breweries, including California’s Bottle Logic Brewery, as its brewer. You’ll know you're at Sana Sana when you see the vibrant mural by Lalo Cota on the side of the building. The taproom is often upbeat and bustling thanks to live DJ sets and loteria nights. Grab a seat at the lowrider-inspired bar, which has shimmering pinstripe detailing. Order a crisp and lightly roasty Sana Negra dark lager or the sweet-tart Berlinerweiss, Mango Loco. Though you’re in an area with plenty of food choices, you may only need to look to the patio for a bite. The brewery often has food trucks, like the popular La Hamburguesa, pull up for service.
Wren House Brewing Co.2125 N. 24th St.
4025 E. Chandler Blvd.
12650 N. Tatum Blvd., #106 Ask anyone in town about their favorite brewery, and you’ll probably hear the name Wren House Brewing Co. thrown around. This cult-favorite spot has a large following, and for good reason. It’s original spot is tucked into a cozy cottage on 24th Street that feels like a friend's living room. Tiny plastic dinosaurs dot the back of the bar. There’s a brewery cat named Gravy, and last but not least, the beer is excellent. Keep an eye out for rotating specials and seasonal drops that sell out quick, or saddle up to the wood-topped bar for a staple brew, such as the refreshing Valley Beer lager or the multi-award-winning IPA Spellbinder. And, if you want to get your international beer-drinker passport stamped, with a side of Wren House brews, wine, cider and food, check out the brewery's sibling beer hall, Wren Südhalle in Ahwatukkee. For more Wren House beer on tap, and served on cask, head to the Paradise Valley taproom.