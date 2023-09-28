Best Arizona-Inspired Beer

Goldwater Brewing Co.'s Desert Rose Cactus Kölsch predates the brewery. It comes from the days when a dad spent time brewing experimental batches of beer in their garage. Years later, his sons got involved, and the beer has become a staple of the expanding brewing company. Desert Rose is made with locally grown prickly pear fruits, which give the Kölsch-style ale a deep pink hue. It's floral rather than sweet, has a hint of tartness from the fruit and is rounded out with a smooth finish. It's available on tap in the brewery's locations in Scottsdale, Mesa and Tempe, as well as in cans. Look for the cool can artwork depicting a colorful prickly pear cactus.