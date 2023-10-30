Can the taste of a place be captured in a glass? Festival celebrates beer, wine and terroir

“As you sip on your beer and look out, you’ll see all these crops growing around you and you’ll really be able to connect the idea of what you’re drinking with what you’re seeing being grown in the region,” Fowle says.

The Arizona Wilderness team's desire to immerse people in terroir inspired them to host the event at Agritopia Farm , the urban farm adjacent to the Gilbert community. The farm has space for individual gardeners as well as a commercial outfit growing produce ranging from radishes and sweet potatoes to dates and citrus, which Arizona Wilderness sources from the farm for some of its beers.In addition to featuring breweries and wineries, the event will include live music and food trucks. Tickets are $90 for general admission and $110 for VIP. Tickets include a commemorative glass and samples of every beer or wine at the festival. VIP admission includes early entry to the event and a bottle of Violet's Petal. There is also a designated driver ticket for $15, which includes non-alcoholic beverages and a commemorative glass.