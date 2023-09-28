Best New Brewery

In a growing craft beer scene, Kitsune Brewing Co. has found ways to stand out from the crowd, from its comfortable, communal space in North Phoenix to its playful, ever-rotating sour series that packs familiar, fruit-forward flavors into every sip. Most recently those have included a sour that integrates the vanilla and pineapple of a Dole Whip, or Bantha Milk, a blue raspberry smoothie sour that was inspired by the yak-like creatures from "Star Wars." To say that owner Tyler Smith and his team are having fun with what they're doing is an understatement, and they're bringing that levity to your glass. But, if you're more into straightforward styles, they've got you covered there, too, with the malty Fox Diver Brown or the juicy, citrusy Forager Hazy IPA.