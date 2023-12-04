Wren Südhalle takes drinkers to Europe, no passport required

click to enlarge The inside is decidedly chic, with clean-lined Scandinavian minimalism and warm, earthy pops of green. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge Wren Südhalle features 24 taps that include Wren House beer, international imports, wine and a hard cider. Sara Crocker



While what's offered is being done well, the menu begs for a salad or something lighter and brighter to cut through that richness or to throw any vegetarians or dairy-intolerant folks a meat- or dairy-free bone. Indeed, after our visit, Südhalle shared that it’s added two new menu items based on customer feedback – a chicken schnitzel sandwich with lemon-fennel aioli, pickles and lettuce and a salad with seasonal greens and a mint and lime vinaigrette.





click to enlarge The pretzels, made by Nice Buns Bakery, are thick and get a bit decadent with a slather of brown butter and goat milk beer cheese. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge The Käse Burger features a smashed beef patty, smashed käsekrainer patty, alpenhorn cheese, onions, pickles, lettuce, mustard and a remoulade-like burger sauce, Haus Sauce. Sara Crocker