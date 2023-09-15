Cozy up at 8 of the best coffee shops in Flagstaff

There’s something about drinking coffee in a mountain town. With the cooler temps, ski vibes and pine trees, cozying up with a latte just feels more elevated. Flagstaff is no exception. Whether you’re looking for a morning jolt, a place to recharge or some specialty beans to bring home, Flagstaff has got you covered. Here are the coffee shops to hit the next time you’re up north.
Kickstand Kafé
719 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff Kickstand
has pretty much everything you need in a coffee shop. There are plenty of outlets for plugging away on your computer, coffee bar seating for a front-row view of the barista action, solid Wi-Fi, local art, board games, patio seating and even a drive-thru. The something-for-everyone menu follows suit with lattes, mochas and frozen frappes to match your mood. If you’re headed to the Grand Canyon or coming home from Snowbowl, there’s a Slingshot caramel and vanilla latte or Snowbunny mocha spiked with coconut calling your name.
click to enlarge
The Colombia latte at Single speed is just the right amount of sweet.
Allison Young
Single Speed Coffee Roasters
1000 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff
Coffee at Single Speed
starts with superior beans. Sourced from Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Guatemala and Ethiopia, the beans are exactingly roasted in small batches by head roaster Matt Goetz who leaves nothing to chance. Times and temperatures are carefully calibrated and consistency is key, so notes are bang on and never burnt. But this isn’t just a place where coffee snobs can enjoy a perfect pour over or buy a premium bag of beans (although if you do, we highly recommend “Black Mamba”). The staff at both the Sunday morning farmer’s market truck and their brick-and-mortar roastery on Butler Avenue couldn’t be friendlier or more knowledgeable, making ordering just as enjoyable as sipping.
click to enlarge
Yep, that's a Lund behind the counter.
Allison Young
Lund Canyon Coffee
601 E. Picadilly Drive, Flagstaff Lund Canyon Coffee
is a family affair. The cafe is run by a father and his two sons who are transplants from Europe and it’s a rare day that one of the Lund family isn’t working behind the register or manning the La Marzocco espresso machine. A hard-core clan of regulars frequents the slice of a shop and returns for the friendly vibe, local art and specialty drinks. Standouts include the Greek, a sweet espresso with foamed milk over ice, and the Violet, a honey and lavender oat milk latte. The cafe also offers cappuccinos, cortados and cold brews, not to mention two distinct types of espressos, plus a handy diagram over the espresso bar that illustrates all of the above.
click to enlarge
Macy’s sticky buns alone are worth the drive to Flagstaff.
Allison Young
Macy’s European Coffeehouse and Bakery
14 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff
For the ultimate in people-watching, Macy’s
takes the cake… and the apple pie croissant, French cinnamon rolls and vegan banana bread. Order the popular Macys Special, a latte made with hot chocolate, and park it on the busy Beaver Street patio or inside the buzzy interior to watch as a near-constant stream of students, skiers and locals visit the cafe. A Flagstaff fixture since 1979, Macy’s also gets props for the best coffee shop food menu in town, with house-made granola, Belgian-style waffles, biscuits and gravy, stacked sandwiches on house-made bread and vegan options that aren’t afterthoughts.
click to enlarge
Matador also has a convenient drive-thru and walk-up window.
Allison Young
Matador Coffee Roasting Co.
203 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff
It’s tough to miss Matador Coffee
. Housed in a former auto repair business on Highway 89, the cafe with its double garage doors and a pop of bright turquoise beckons whether you’re traveling by bike, foot or car. The cafe was founded by father and son team Jack and Mario Martusciello on one simple premise: no bull. Beans are roasted fresh in-house, service is friendly and efficient, and whether you sit on the patio or lounge inside, you can sip in peace. The drip coffee is a solid go-to and comes in light, medium and dark roast or turn things up a notch with the Bullseye which adds a double shot of espresso to the party.
click to enlarge
Late for the Train is the perfect place to recharge.
Allison Young
Late for the Train
19 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff
Despite its name, Late for the Train
isn’t about rushing at all. In fact, the longtime local favorite, which is conveniently located downtown across from historic Heritage Square, has a steady flow of customers, none of whom seem to be in a hurry. It’s like the shop comes with a shot of chill. It doesn’t hurt that the baristas make killer specialty drinks and standout pastries. Order the Retro Metro Latte, which has just the right hint of coconut and hazelnut to pair with a freshly-baked fruit Danish. Recharge inside under the copper ceilings or outside among birch trees on what might be Flagtaff’s best-kept patio secret.
click to enlarge
Flagstaff Station Market Café is housed in a former Texaco gas station.
Allison Young
Flagstaff Station Market Café
1800 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff
Located on the way to Snowbowl on Highway 180 in a former Texaco gas station, Flagstaff Station Market Café
has all the provisions you need for playing in the pines. There’s a full wake-me-up coffee menu of lattes, mochas and nitro cold brew, an even longer menu of paninis that come out piping hot with a crusty ridged exterior and melty insides, plus energy bars, canned drinks, pastries and yogurt parfaits to replenish all those lost mountain calories. Two faves from the panini menu are the Humphreys which is filled with scrambled eggs, smoked gouda and Applewood smoked bacon and the Highway 180 which has oven-roasted turkey, tomato, provolone cheese and pesto. The dog-friendly patio is also a great place to chill with your four-legged friends after exploring.
click to enlarge
Val’s is a hybrid barber shop and full-service espresso bar.
Val’s Workshop
200 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
Alberto “Val” Valenzuela, a seasoned barber with over 30 years of experience, had been doing hair out of the back of a house. He promised his customers a waiting room, but he did one better. A lover of coffee, he opened Val’s Workshop
in 2020, a hybrid coffee lounge and barber shop and perhaps the swankiest waiting room in all of Flagstaff. The space is modern with high ceilings, design-forward lighting, leather chairs and more windows than walls. It's all centered around a sleek coffee bar, making this the place to socialize, sip coffee, get work done or just wait for your professional beard trim.