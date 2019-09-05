7 Best English Restaurants in Greater Phoenix

You wouldn't think the Valley would be known for its English fare, but there are actually a few eateries in the desert offering their version of traditional dishes like fish and chips, bangers and mash, and pasties. If you're looking for an authentic afternoon tea experience, a place to watch the next football match, or where to buy English food products, look no further than these seven spots.

Cheerio, and have a bloody brilliant time.

Cornish Pasty Company

Multiple Locations



If you haven't had a pasty before, you're in for a treat. The aptly named Cornish Pasty Company has more than 40 types of pasties from which to choose. As the story goes, many years ago, mothers and wives in Cornwall, England, would bake their miners pasties for lunch, complete with a thick crimped edge, making it easy to eat with dirty hands. The baked pastry dough is typically filled with meat and vegetables, but there are quite a few vegan and vegetarian options on Cornish's menu. It's also not limited to pasties. Other standouts include the cream of leek soup, Scotch egg, tandoori wings, and oven chips (not fries) sprinkled with salt and pepper.

English Rose Tea Room

201 Easy Street, #103, Carefree



There's nothing like a proper afternoon tea. Opened by British-born owner Jo Gemmill in 2002, the English Rose Tea Room is serving up a truly authentic experience — and it's perfect for a ladies' lunch, bridal shower, or birthday party. Guests can dress up in hats from the selection available at the restaurant or wear their own. Order the three-course formal afternoon tea with tiny tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jam, and petit fours. Or there's smaller variations like the Just Dessert Tea and Fireside Tea with toasted homemade crumpets. For a more traditional English lunch, there's the beans on toast and Baker's Jacket, a baked potato with a choice of filling. Don't forget to check out upcoming events like "An Afternoon with Edgar Allan Poe" and "Downton Abbey Weekend."

Seriously, the curry. You've got to try it at George & Dragon Pub. Lauren Saria

George & Dragon Pub

4240 North Central Avenue



When you think English food, you probably think about the typical pub — a place to hang out, drink copious amounts of beer, and tuck into a plate of fish and chips. And you're not wrong when it comes to George & Dragon Pub. The bar and restaurant in midtown Phoenix has been serving stout, lager, and British fare for more than 20 years. Along with fish and chips, there are other meat-heavy traditional specialties like bangers and mash (pork sausage with mashed potatoes), shepherd's pie (ground beef or lamb with mashed potatoes and gravy), and stuffed meatloaf. Vegetarians and non-vegetarians will enjoy the Indian vegetable curry. And if you're looking to catch a football match or play some Texas Hold'em, this is also your spot.

Pete’s Fish & Chips

Multiple Locations



Pete's Fish & Chips has both history and good food — something you may already know about the fast food-style seafood joint. Established in 1947 by Pete Grant, who had a dream of bringing English-style fish and chips to the Arizona desert, the business has expanded to eight locations and has stayed in the family ever since. In addition to fish and chips, there are shrimp and chips, chicken nuggets and chips, and scallops and chips served with Pete's special sauce. Other menu items include burgers and a Rice Krispies treat big enough to share. If you are planning to make a visit, keep in mind it's cash only.

Sonson's Pasty Company

6060 East Brown Road, Mesa



More delicious pasties are to be had at Sonson's Pasty Company, and they come directly from the source. Owner Julie Groom Mercer grew up in Cornwall, England, where she first began baking pasties with her mother at a local bakery. After years of that, she's brought her recipes to Mesa, and the menu is filled with traditional pasty fillings like sausage, steak, and ground beef. Vegan or not, you'll also want to try the lentil and walnut "meat" pasty and the chicken-less Alfredo pasty.

Scotch eggs at The Codfather. Diana Martinez

The Codfather

1618 East Bell Road, #101



With a name like The Codfather, you know there must be some cod on the menu, in the form of fish and chips. The restaurant is English-owned, and there's a variety of English specialties on the menu like mushy peas and bubble and squeak (a traditional breakfast dish made from boiled cabbage and potatoes). There are also a ton of U.K. products available for purchase from brands you may find familiar, like Cadbury and Heinz or the lesser-known Coleman's and Robinson's.

The Kettle Black Kitchen & Pub

One North First Street, #108



Centered right in downtown Phoenix, The Kettle Black Kitchen & Pub is the place to go for a fun business lunch, quick drink before the Diamondbacks game, or a night out with friends. We recommend the curry fries and the Guinness-braised beef short ribs served with creamy spaghetti squash and bacon Brussels sprouts. If you save room for dessert, the brioche bread pudding is a satisfying and safe bet.