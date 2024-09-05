The 8 best happy hours at Phoenix bars and restaurants

As early as 1914, U.S. Navy sailors started engaging in the practice of blowing off some steam with pre-dinner drinks, and the indulgence gained popularity in the states following World War I. As of 2024, offering happy hour is actually illegal in eight U.S. states, with some others having restrictions on price reductions and duration, but fortunately for us, Arizona is lawless in this regard.
With a mountain of options to grab a discount drink and app throughout the Valley, we’ve compiled a few happy hour specials that stand out based on savings, location, cuisine, hours and more. From downtown Chandler to north Phoenix, here are our go-to happy hour destinations around metro Phoenix.
Starving Artist
Weekdays 3-6 p.m.
2144 E. Indian School Road As a cocktail lounge dressed up as a dive bar, Starving Artist is an Arcadia masterpiece where you can save money, get well-fed, stay late and play pool. During happy hour, score $3 cheese or pepperoni pizza slices with an O.H.S.O.-brewed draft beer. Small plates, cocktails and wine by the glass all run $8, saving an average of $4 per item compared to regular menu pricing.
Pro-tip: Their kitchen is open from 10 p.m. to midnight every day of the week, and while the food specials are exclusive to their earlier happy hours, there are some drink specials for the night owls.
Black Sheep Wine Bar & Merchant
Daily 11-6 p.m.
98 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler Described on its website as “unequivocally equal parts wine bar and conversational destination,” Black Sheep has been a downtown Chandler staple since its debut in the summer of 2021. Inspired by the history within the walls, Black Sheep is a nod to the rebels who graced the building in the 1920s, leaving bullet holes in their tracks that are still evident in the polished floor. What was once a men's-only hotel bar erupted in chaos when a rebellious group of women patrons refused to leave, and now the space remains a place for self-proclaimed troublemakers of all genders.
During the nearly-all-day happy hour, enjoy $6 glasses of wine, pitchers of beer and well cocktails. Plus, score $6 off all "Snackablez," which are far more than elevated chips or nuts. Try the sauteed Brussels sprouts topped with pomegranate seeds, pork and beef meatball skewers, burrata with pistachios and fig jam or the beer-battered asparagus spears. Plus, if you’re staying dry like the summer heat, they’ve got four mocktails, two non-alcoholic wines and one non-alcoholic beer on the menu.
Buck & Rider
Daily 3-7 p.m.
Multiple locations While this gem is anything but a secret, we’d be remiss to not include it here for the substantial savings alone. Under the Hi Noon Hospitality umbrella, which also includes Ingo’s Tasty Food, Buck & Rider flies in thoughtfully sourced seafood daily from all around the world. They take the freshness of their oysters as seriously as their cocktail recipes, and you benefit from both, even on a budget. You can save $6 on cocktails, $6 to $7 on wine and grab oysters for $2.25 each — complete with Thai chile, mignonette, cocktail sauce, mustard sauce or horseradish.
For comparison, two glasses of wine and six oysters would run you about $50 before tax and tip outside of happy hour, and the same offering totals just $31 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Rebel Wine Lounge
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. and all day Tuesday
104 W. Main St. #107, Mesa Newly opened in April, Rebel Wine Lounge boasts $2 to $3 off on certain snacks and $10 off bottles of wine — which they’re happy to cork and send with you if you don’t finish on-site. All wine on the menu is offered by the glass and the bottle, and a decanter is left at your table when you order red, offering a high-end tableside experience.
Co-owner Christina Goldsmith describes the space as "chill and casual, with an upscale feel", with sufficient appetizers that are light enough to enjoy with a beverage, without spoiling your dinner.
The Greedy Hamster
Daily 3-6:30 p.m. and all day Thursday
4750 N. Central Ave. #140 This cozy neighborhood haven has picnic tables and an outdoor bar, which will have you craving the fall weather more than you already are. What used to be Rott’n Grapes is now The Greedy Hamster, a local spot with a welcoming atmosphere offering brunch, coffee selections and paninis. During their daily happy hours and all day on Thursdays, drinks are $2 off. Additionally, draft beer and wine by the glass are half-off on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Xolo
Wednesday-Saturday 3-6 p.m. and all day Tuesday
13216 N. Seventh St. #4 Tucked in Moon Valley off Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road, Xolo has been serving taco boards and a beer for only $10 since February 2023. There's a variety of proteins to pick from: three types of pork, five kinds of beef, two fish options, three chicken varieties and a vegetarian offering. Founded by friends Kirk Rens and JJ Zarraga, Xolo is sure to be your new favorite taco shop, specializing in South-central Mexican cuisine.
Hula’s Modern Tiki
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 3:30-6 p.m.; Wednesday 3:30-10 p.m.
Multiple locations With three locations stretching across the Valley, Hula’s Modern Tiki is a trusted staple and anything but boring. The urban twist on '50s and '60s-style tiki bars brings island flavors to Arizona through happy hour appetizers like Samurai Beef Sticks, Hawaiian Ceviche, edamame and pork potstickers.
With their happy hour menus, which are available most of the week, you’ll save an average of $4 per cocktail or mocktail, and $3-$5 per app.
Zu Izakaya Asian Kitchen Bar
Tempe: Daily 4-6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - close
2210 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe
Paradise Valley: Daily 4-7 p.m. and 9-11 p.m.
12615 N Tatum Blvd. This upbeat bar and restaurant offers sushi and Asian fusion cuisine with a casual ambiance that offsets the fine cocktail offerings. Enjoy classic appetizers, a wide variety of sake and Soju all for a discounted price during the multiple happy hours. These specials are available for dine-in only.