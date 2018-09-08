5 Neighborhood Mexican Gems in Metro Phoenix

Phoenix has some incredible Mexican restaurants. From Sonora all the way on down to Quintana Roo, you can find great Mexican food represented here. We also have some fantastic Mexican-American fare. Here, we give you five great neighborhood Mexican gems in metro Phoenix, from Scottsdale down on to Tempe. Print this list, bookmark it, pocket it, and chart your way to your next chile, cheese, and tortilla fix.

EXPAND Chicken and beef tongue from Asadero Norte de Sonora Chris Malloy

Asadero Norte De Sonora

122 North 16th Street

Have you had the chicken burro at Asadero Norte De Sonora? Because if you haven't, you're missing out on a kind of chicken burro nirvana – a piece of wrapped paradise in the form of stellar shredded bits of mesquite-grilled chicken, frijoles, shredded cabbage, and creamy guacamole. Chicken here has uncommon flavor. But you would be equally justified in going in another direction, maybe to beef. Tongue and cabeza are succulent and beautiful here as well, perfect for tacos with the vibrant, fruity house salsa.

EXPAND Enchilada-style burro with green chile beef from Rito's Mexican Food. Chris Malloy

Rito's Mexican Food

907 North 14th Street

For the longest time, this four-decade-old neighborhood staple in Central Phoenix had pared down its menu to just its famous green chili and red chili burros. Not that anyone was complaining much. When you serve essentially just a few dishes (and a couple of variations on each) and the lines are still out the door, you're doing something right. Rito's Mexican Food is definitely doing something right. Here, burros are best deep fried the Arizona way (as chimichangas), or smothered with enchilada sauce.