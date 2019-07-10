Happy National Piña Colada Day! Here Are 10 Piña Coladas in Greater Phoenix

Rum, coconut, pineapple, also rum – the piña colada has been around for over a half-century. Though you can make your own, the national drink of Puerto Rico can be found on a few cocktail menus around the Valley.

So whether you’re caught up in the Phoenix tiki craze, or just love those island-esque flavors, here are 10 piña coladas, painkillers, or at least something close enough, with a patiently waiting straw in metro Phoenix.

Carly's Bistro

128 East Roosevelt Street



The Roosevelt Row eatery and bar known for its talented crew of bartenders offers the Carly's Colada. This cocktail is a terribly delicious mix of rumchata, creme de banana, and pineapple juice for $7. Carly's Bistro is serving them up whenever someone is behind the bar, and for whatever reason, the taste can remind one more of Christmastime than summer break.

EXPAND The piña colada at Clever Koi in Phoenix and Gilbert. Clever Koi

Clever Koi

Multiple Locations



Clever Koi has impressed its surroundings in central Phoenix and Gilbert with its cocktail menu since its opening, and the Clever Koi’s piña colada is no exception. It joins white and coconut rum with cream of coconut, pineapple, and skill. Find it on the classics section of the cocktail menu under "shaken."

EXPAND Get hot with the Ostrich Signature Colada at The Ostrich. Maxton Kennedy and William Ludington

The Ostrich

10 North San Marcos Place, Suite B1, Chandler



The Ostrich is an underground bar beneath Crust in downtown Chandler. Its Ostrich Signature Colada combines Ed Hamilton's Jamaican Pot Still Rum and Plantation Stiggins Pineapple Rum with house-made charred pineapple syrup, cream of coconut, fresh pineapple juice, and Angostura bitters. The whole thing is garnished with a flaming, hollowed-out lime and shaved cinnamon.

EXPAND Bikini Lounge's piña colada, made with Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut. Lauren Cusimano

Bikini Lounge

1502 Grand Avenue



One of the oldest bars in metro Phoenix, the Bikini Lounge is a beloved, tiki-themed dive bar from 1947, named for the Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The piña colada here is by request, and consists of Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut – which happens to be the old-school stuff from when the piña colada first got started around 1954, according to the staff here. They also add rum and some pineapple juice, plus a few maraschino cherries. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better atmosphere in which to enjoy your cocktail.

A piña colada at Bitter & Twisted. Shelby Moore

Bitter & Twisted

1 West Jefferson Street



The piña colada at Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour is almost too pretty to drink. It's the same thing you'll find next door and upstairs at Little Rituals. The Coupette Colada is a nod to the signature cocktail from Coupette in London, which is typical of the globe-trotting Book O' Cocktails drink menu. It's premium rum blended with pineapple cordial, house coconut sorbet, and presecco.

EXPAND The Coupette Colada at Little Rituals. Lauren Cusimano

Little Rituals

132 South Central Avenue



Find Little Rituals on the fourth floor of downtown’s Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott as a collaboration between Tucson mixologist Aaron DeFeo and Ross Simon of Bitter & Twisted. There’s a custom menu of some very impressive cocktails, but for this piece, we’re focusing on the Coupette Colada. It’s a blend of island rum with pineapple cordial, house coconut sorbet, and prosecco — all topped with shaved coconut.

EXPAND The Piña Colada Redux at The Breadfruit & Rum Bar with rum whipped cream. Lauren Cusimano

The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

108 East Pierce Street



At a place known almost exclusively for rum (ahem, the Rum Bar at the entry to The Breadfruit), you’re destined to find a colada. A fresh take here is called the Piña Colada Redux — a mix of Matusalem Platino rum, house coconut liqueur, and spices, and topped with rum whipped cream.

EXPAND The Alota Colada, best enjoyed during happy hour. Lauren Cusimano

Drunk Munk 7133 East Stetson Drive, #1, Scottsdale



This tiki bar and restaurant is located in Old Town Scottsdale on the northeast corner of Stetson Drive and Sixth Avenue. As we’ve stated before, Drunk Munk has a killer happy hour, meaning its many tiki drinks on the cute, picturesque menu are half off. The Alota Colada is made with care by knowledgeable bartenders, and you’ll definitely feel loose afterward. It’s coconut cream, fresh pineapple, and a lot of Bacardi Añejo Cuatro. It’s also very sippable in front of that giant Moai head behind the bar.

The Wigwam

300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park



There’s nothing like a poolside piña — the ultimate, hedonistic act, though maybe not so self-involved in this climate. Either way, the west Valley’s historic resort, The Wigwam, offers such a pool, and such a piña. Head to the Tower Pool Bar & Grill for the frozen piña colada, made with Parrot Bay coconut rum, Myers’ Dark rum, and Island Oasis Piña Colada mix. You can also spike it with some additional flavors like strawberry, mango, or banana, though original may be best. Then just grab a lounge chair, sit back, and watch people careen down the dual, 25-foot water slides — which for some reason grows funnier and funnier with every sip.

EXPAND A pina colada at Texaz. Lauren Cusimano

Texaz Grill

6003 North 16th Street



It’s no secret the bartenders at Texaz Grill know what they’re doing. As waitresses flash by with plates of prime rib and bottles of Shiner Bock, you’re free to saddle up at the wonderfully busy bar. Order a piña and you’ll get the same answer: “Let me see if we have everything.” If they do, you’re in for it. It’s a thick and flavorful colada, topped heavily with whipped cream and a shiny red cherry. And because you’re in a roadhouse-meets-steakhouse, the bartender may ask you to close your eyes, and pretend you’re on vacation.

