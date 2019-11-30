The 15 best restaurant patios for outdoor dining in metro Phoenix

Following the Valley's hottest summer on record, patio weather can't come soon enough. Luckily, metro Phoenix restaurants are ready and eager to serve you a meal accompanied by some umbrellas and festive lights, and maybe even a breeze. And while most restaurants in the Valley offer outdoor dining, some patios stand out among the rest. Here are our top 15 restaurant patios to enjoy a meal outside around metro Phoenix.
Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn
5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley
The entire patio at Lon’s
— named after artist Lon Megargee, an artist and former Hermosa Inn manager — is stunning. Upon entering, you’ll see a fountain, trees, table and maybe a performing musician. Deeper in, you'll find beautiful views of Camelback Mountain and a cozy fireplace. Then there’s the food. Many of the ingredients on your plate, like basil and peppermint, were plucked from the Hermosa Inn’s onsite garden. And consider pairing your meal with something from the restaurant’s award-winning wine list or one of the spot’s specialty cocktails from the Last Drop Bar.
The outside dining area at Ocotillo offers multiple different patio and garden options.
Ocotillo
3243 N. Third St.
The sprawling complex at Ocotillo
is a treat for any nature lover. There's an outdoor bar, beer garden, lawn area and plenty of seating (from picnic tables to couches) underneath Palo Verde trees. Stop by for brunch on the weekends or enjoy dinner in the dappled shade of a classic Arizona sunset. The menu rotates seasonally, but luckily, the Spanish Gin and Tonic never goes out of style.
Shade or sun — your choice at T. Cook’s.
T. Cook’s
5200 E. Camelback Road
Originally constructed in the 1920s as a private getaway, the Royal Palms Resort drips with Old World charm — and its restaurant is no exception. T. Cook's
offers two patios and a courtyard with a fountain surrounded by tables filled with chatting patrons. (You’ll want to arrive early or call for a reservation to snag a seat.) The other patio features fireplaces and impressive views of Camelback Mountain, surrounded by citrus trees. The food here is as upscale as the hotel. Try the lamb shank or Copper State Reserve ribeye if you're looking for something luxe.
Crescent Ballroom's vibrant patio and balcony.
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. Second Ave.
This downtown spot is best known as the midsize venue instrumental in re-energizing the Phoenix's live music scene. But it should also be recognized for its outstanding patio. The bottom floor offers shaded seating, while the top floor boasts views of downtown Phoenix. But no matter where you sit, you have easy access to Cocina 10, the venue's Mexican-inspired kitchen. The menu includes house favorites like the I-10 Nachos and the Poquito bean and cheese burrito. What's more, Crescent Ballroom
also serves a robust vegan menu.
Cibo's patio invites customers to enjoy the fresh air.
Cibo
603 N. Fifth Ave.
If you were just walking by Cibo
, you’d probably assume the pizzeria was a private home. But actually, you've found a well-loved dinner spot with killer downtown views. The restaurant is housed in a charming 1930s bungalow that serves Italian fare like signature wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, salads and saltimbocca bread. The patio provides many seating options for food and drinks. Gather around the fire pit with a view of the Phoenix skyline or head to a more secluded spot for some privacy. Our favorite perk? The patio is mostly shaded so you can dine outside here even when it’s hot. When it's cold, heaters do the trick at this truly year-round destination.
Pinnacle Peak, as seen from Talavera, is beautiful.
Talavera
10600 E. Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale
If a film director wanted to capture desert beauty in an upscale setting, we'd suggest the Four Seasons Resort's Talavera
. The views of Pinnacle Peak from this restaurant and bar are majestic. Plus it’s far enough to make one feel out of town — though it's just minutes from north Scottsdale. Think of it as a desert hideaway. Steak and seafood dominate the menu. Go all out and order the 30-ounce dry-aged grass-fed tomahawk — or try lighter fare like the hamachi crudo. Want to enjoy the view without putting a serious dent in your bank account? Do dessert or drinks at the restaurant's bar, and be sure to sit by that fireplace.
Chelsea's Kitchen is the perfect combination of neighborhood hangout and gorgeous patio.
Chelsea’s Kitchen
5040 N. 40th St.
This restaurant provides Arcadia with waterside dining — if you count the irrigation canal as "waterside." Chelsea’s Kitchen
has a patio that feels intimate, despite being just off Camelback Road. This secluded (and often packed) spot features an open-air bar, high and low tables, lights strung all around and a fireplace. It's pretty enchanting. Evening crowds make it feel lively, a place to be seen. Larger groups and couples alike gather here to enjoy familiar menu items including burgers, salads and tacos. Brunch, complete with a mimosa bottle service, is available on the weekends.
Eating on Welcome Diner's patio feels like visiting your friend's backyard.
Welcome Diner
929 E. Pierce St.
The Garfield District's best patio easily belongs to Welcome Diner
. The mishmash of tables and chairs almost feels like someone’s backyard — a yard furnished after hitting a thrift shop or two. That's really the whole point. The patio is designed to feel like a hip neighborhood spot where you sip on one of Welcome's signature cocktails and dig into Southern comfort food as you hang out with buds. The diner sits at the bustling intersection of 10th and Pierce streets — and can be spotted by the glow of its hot pink sign.
Grab a healthy meal at Luci's and let the kids play outside.
The Orchard
7100 N. 12th St.
One of the loveliest patios in north-central Phoenix belongs to The Orchard
— a two-acre food and drink compound located onsite at one of the city's first citrus farms. The groves may be gone, but the owners have preserved many of the original homestead's signature features, including the farm's historic water tower. There are plenty of options for food and drink, including Luci's at The Orchard, a cafe and marketplace perfect for brunch. The family-friendly venue is also home to Splurge, a gelato and candy shop. The multiple buildings share a lovely courtyard with multiple patios and picnic tables, a splash pad for the kids and shaded lounge areas.
The patio next to Joe's Real BBQ and behind Topo does double duty.
Joe's Real BBQ and Topo
301 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
The main draw at Joe's Real BBQ
in Gilbert, of course, is Joe Johnston's Texas-inspired barbecue. It's served cafeteria-style inside the historic 1929 brick building on Gilbert Road that once housed a grocery store. The restaurant's laid-back patio is a close second, though. The family-friendly space features picnic tables shaded by mature trees and a roomy, kid-friendly lawn area. An added bonus, this patio actually services multiple concepts. So if half of your group wants barbecue and the rest are hungry for burritos from Topo
, everyone can eat together in this sprawling outdoor space.
El Encanto is one of the most recognizable restaurants in Cave Creek.
El Encanto
6248 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
Heading out to Cave Creek is a great way to get away from the city — and that's especially true at El Encanto.
This Mexican cantina offers a spacious courtyard with lush vegetation, a duck and turtle pond and seating on its covered patio. It's an ideal setting for a casual margarita with some chips and guacamole, but also for entrees like the pollo fundido, enchiladas vegetariana and carne asada tacos.
Take in views of the golf course at Red Allen's Bar & Grill.
Red Allen's Bar & Grill
451 N. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park
This onsite eatery at The Wigwam in the West Valley is named after a golf pro and was designed to be course-adjacent. As a result, the patio at Red Allen's Bar & Grill
is spectacular, with its multiple red umbrellas, twinkle lights and views of the green. The outdoor resort restaurant offers breakfast along with burgers, salads, appetizers and high-end bar food. The drinks menu features draft beers, by-the-glass wine and cocktails.
Get cozy on the patio at Joyride Taco House.
Joyride Taco House
5202 N. Central Ave.
The Central Avenue corridor that runs through uptown Phoenix is packed with restaurants and bars, and the stretch around Colter Street and Oregon Avenue is especially so. These few blocks are the hub of Upward Projects, a restaurant group that runs Postino, Federal Pizza, Windsor, Churn and Joyride Taco House
all within walking distance of each other. Each of these spots features an outdoor area, but Joyride lucked out with the most picturesque patio. Sip a prickly pear margarita and dig into a mountain of nachos at the comfy booth seating under enormous trees. The dense green canopy shades the space perfect for hanging out on the weekends, during happy hour or on Taco Tuesday.
Casey Moore's Oyster House is an institution in Tempe.
Casey Moore's Oyster House
850 S. Ash Ave., Tempe

Casey Moore's
is a Tempe icon with something for everyone. It's a student bar for nearby ASU, it's a neighborhood restaurant for locals, there's space indoors, seating outdoors and more than a few spooky stories that rattle through the supposedly haunted locale. On any given night, the patio is the place to be. Order a cold one from the outdoor bar, pull up a seat at a picnic table and settle in under the twinkle lights. The food menu includes classic Irish pub eats, as well as items unique to this legendary spot. Order oysters served on the half shell, fried, as shooters or Rockefeller style and slurp French onion soup to ward of a chill on a cold evening or when the spirits make an appearance.
Head around the exterior of Luckys Indoor Outdoor to the large back patio.
Luckys Indoor Outdoor
817 N. Second St.
One of the coolest spots to stumble upon in downtown Phoenix is the patio at Luckys Indoor Outdoor.
After presenting your ID at the door, resist the urge to stay inside the bar and play Skee-Ball all night. Keep going until you reach the massive back patio complete with swings, picnic tables, an outdoor bar and a food trailer. This spot is perfect for catching up with friends over a cocktail or getting the party started for an evening on the town. There is plenty of beer along with multi-ingredient cocktails on the menu, but our favorite is a simple Spagett (Miller High Life jazzed up with Aperol and lemon).