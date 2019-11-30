The patio at Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn. The Hermosa Inn

15 Best Restaurant Patios for Outdoor Dining in Metro Phoenix

| |

While the summer’s away, it’s recommended you grab all the outdoor time you can in Phoenix. Sure, you can hike or take advantage of the many numerous outdoor activities the Valley has to offer, but what about grabbing a drink and enjoying a meal in an atmosphere consisting of cool air, twinkle lights, and light chatter? We suggest hitting the patios of these 15 eateries in metro Phoenix. Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn 5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

The entire patio at Lon’s — named after artist Lon Megargee, an artist and former Hermosa Inn manager — is stunning. Upon entering, you’ll see a fountain, trees, tables, and maybe a performing musician. Deeper in, you'll find beautiful views of Camelback Mountain and a cozy fireplace. Then there’s the food. Expect modern American entrées such as wood-fired Maine lobster, crème fraiche mashed potatoes, and truffle mac and cheese. Many of the ingredients on your plate, like basil and peppermint, were plucked from the Hermosa Inn’s onsite garden. And consider pairing your meal with something from the restaurant’s award-winning wine list or one of the spot’s specialty cocktails from the Last Drop Bar. EXPAND The outside dining area at Ocotillo, meant for outside voices. Jacob Tyler Dunn Ocotillo 3243 North Third Street

The sprawling complex and one of Phoenix's hottest restaurants, Ocotillo focus quite a bit on their famous chicken, but they didn't forget the nature lover. There's an outdoor bar, coffee bar, and plenty of seating (from picnic tables to couches) at the culinary brainchild of chefs Walter Sterling and Sacha Levine. Don't miss the roasted cauliflower — when it's in season. Luckily, the Spanish Gin & Tonic never goes out of style. T. Cook’s 5200 East Camelback Road

Originally constructed in the 1920s as a private getaway, the Royal Palms Resort drips with Old World charm — and its restaurant is no exception. T. Cook's offers two patios and a courtyard with a fountain surrounded by tables filled with chatting patrons. (You’ll want arrive early or call for a reservation.to snag a seat.) The other patio features fireplaces and impressive views of Camelback Mountain, surrounded by citrus trees. The food here is as upscale as the hotel. Try the New York strip steak or Maine lobster carbonara if you're looking for something luxe. Gallo Blanco's patio gives off great views of the Garfield District. Jacob Tyler Dunn Gallo Blanco 928 East Pierce Street

The patio at Doug Robson's excellent Mexican restaurant isn't the biggest. It isn't the fanciest and doesn't have the most intricate decorations or the most lavish views. But the seats along the muraled brick building make for a stellar outdoor dining experience. Eating outside at Gallo Blanco under teal and red umbrellas and without too much noise from other diners, you feel immersed in a scene, dropped into the neighborhood all around you. That neighborhood is the Garfield District — a cluster of some 800 homes built from 1883 to 1955. Eating tacos and tortas in this cool part of the city feels right. EXPAND The grounds of the Queen Creek Olive Mill. Tom Carlson Queen Creek Olive Mill 25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek

Eating within sight of where your food came from is a thrill. When that food is olives (and olive oil) and the source is a fleet of olive trees extending from your patio, lunch reaches a new level. At Queen Creek Olive Mill, the menu skews Mediterranean. Dips, boards, and various starters spotlight the olive. You can even add olive-brined chicken breast to salad, as well as olives to both salads and sandwiches. Outdoor dining feels especially suited to certain kinds of eating, and the light, vegetable-based offerings of Mediterranean cuisine might be just that. At Queen Creek Olive Mill, al fresco dining lives up to its storied reputation. EXPAND With such a huge space; The House Brasserie is especially great for large events. Jacob Tyler Dunn The House Brasserie

6936 East Main Street, Scottsdale



The House Brasserie may be just a few steps from bustling Old Town Scottsdale, but this restaurant feels worlds away. Chef Matt Carter’s dining spot is set in a 1920s bungalow, and the stunning patio features charming, storybook details like a white-picket fence and brick fireplace. It’s not hard to see why this patio is consistently named one of the most romantic in the Valley. It's like a secret garden. Dine in the evening and watch as the sun sets and the patio’s strung-up white lights start to twinkle. It'll be impossible not to get lost in the romantic atmosphere. As far as the food, the menu features an eclectic mix of internationally inspired small plates and entrées.

House of Tricks 114 East Seventh Street, Tempe



Steps from Arizona State University's campus lies a patio that’s just hidden enough. House of Tricks caters to parents, faculty, couples, or just students with some extra cash who want an upscale, but casual, vibe without venturing far from Mill Avenue. The romantic atmosphere here is no accident. Husband-and-wife owners Robert and Robin Trick met at Tempe’s bygone Bandersnatch Pub and set out to open a fine-dining spot. Real estate on Mill Avenue is pricey, so they refurbished an old house, and opened in 1987. Since then, they’ve added another house and a stunning shaded brick patio in between the two buildings. There’s plenty to love about the patio, including a goldfish-filled pond and the fact that Robert’s mother, Mary Trick, maintains the garden.

EXPAND Crescent Ballroom's vibrant patio and balcony. Charles Barth

Crescent Ballroom 308 North Second Avenue



This downtown spot is best known as the midsize venue instrumental in re-energizing the Phoenix's live music scene. But it should also be recognized for its outstanding patio, which brings some much-needed urban nightlife to the once relatively quiet streets of downtown. The bottom floor offers shaded seating, while the top floor boasts views of downtown Phoenix. But no matter where you sit, you have easy access to Cocina 10, the venue's Mexican-inspired kitchen. The menu, designed by Chris Bianco, includes house favorites like the I-10 Nachos and the Poquito bean and cheese burrito. What's more, Crescent Ballroom regularly hosts live music (obviously), trivia, and weekend brunch.

EXPAND Cibo: Being on this patio will make you feel like you're in your own backyard. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Cibo 603 North Fifth Avenue



If you were just walking by Cibo, you’d probably assume the pizzeria was a private home. But actually, you've found a well-loved dinner spot with killer downtown views. The restaurant is housed in a charming 1930s bungalow that serves Italian fare like signature wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, salads, and saltimbocca bread. The patio provides many seating options for food and drinks. Gather around the fire pit with a view of the Phoenix skyline or head to a more secluded, shaded spot for some privacy. Our favorite perk? The patio is mostly shaded so you can dine outside here even when it’s hot. If you’re looking to save cash, head here from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays for happy hour. You can get small plates for $6 or less and glasses of wine for $4 or less.

EXPAND Talavera cafe review scenery J. Mercandetti Photo

Talavera 10600 East Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale



If a film director wanted to capture desert beauty in an upscale setting, we suggest the Four Seasons Resort's Talavera. The views of Pinnacle Peak from this restaurant and bar are majestic. Plus it’s far enough to make one feel out of town — though it's just minutes from north Scottsdale. Think of it as a desert hideaway. Steak and seafood dominate the menu. Go all out and order the 20-ounce prime bone-in rib-eye — or try lighter fare like the ahi tuna tartare (served with pineapple and pine nuts). Want to enjoy the view without putting a serious dent in your bank account? Do dessert or drinks at the restaurant's bar, and be sure to sit by that fireplace.

EXPAND Chelsea's Kitchen has an amazing patio. Jacob Tyler Dunn