41 Great Restaurants for Valentine’s Day in Metro Phoenix

It takes a small army to navigate the to-dos of Valentine’s Day. With gifts, flowers, and cards, there's a lot to keep in mind. But at least with this restaurant guide, you won’t lead your other half astray in the dining department.

From dinners inspired by the world’s great romances to Valentine’s Day-inspired dishes and cocktails, we’ve got everything you need to survive V-Day 2020.

The Americano 17797 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Celebrate Valentine’s Day at one of our newest contemporary Italian steakhouses, The Americano. The restaurant offers a five-course meal beginning with oysters and caviar, and cascades into impressive entrees like a six-ounce certified Piedmontese petit filet, 14-ounce Niman Ranch Farms prime beef, or cider-cured Liberty Farms duck breast. Cost starts at $105 per person.

Beckett's Table 3717 East Indian School Road



Beckett’s Table is known for bringing local flavors to the palate, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. With entree choices like wood oven-roasted chicken, scallops, and fish, these dishes are sure to inspire some romance at the table. Cost starts at $55 per person with an option for wine pairing at $30.

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails 2 East Jefferson Street



Explore downtown on Valentine’s Day and dine on a decadent four-course meal at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. Choices include herb-crusted lamb rack with black trumpet tortellini, braised cipollini, glazed turnips and porter demi, and white chocolate molten cake. Cost starts at $95 per person.

EXPAND Find a medley of flavors at the new Copper Mule Kitchen and Bar. Copper Mule Kitchen and Bar

Copper Mule Kitchen & Bar 23335 North Scottsdale Road, Suite D105, Scottsdale



Want an affordable prix-fixe menu that doesn’t sacrifice ambiance or flavor? Look no further than Copper Mule Kitchen & Bar. Choose between the lemon pepper grilled chicken or the Kentucky Trail strip steak for succulent entrees. Cost starts at $28 on February 14.

Creamistry Multiple Locations

Drop in for dessert at Creamistry. The ice cream shop's Ruby Red Velvet Creation includes ruby cacao ice cream with chocolate chips, red velvet cake bites, and cream cheese frosting. Receive $2 off any large order. Flavor is featured February 3 to 29.

CRUjiente Tacos 3961 East Camelback Road



Make Valentine’s Day a taco night with a visit to CRUjiente Tacos. Dine on upscale tacos and finish with a dessert cocktail called the Strawberry Amaro Flip. The pink drink contains light, sweet notes with strawberries, blanco tequila, amaro, and grapefruit juice.

The Farish House 816 North Third Street 816 North Third Street



Valentine’s Day is about setting the scene, so how about a cozy, romantic ambiance with Champagne in a historic bistro home? Check out The Farish House’s prix-fixe menu which includes crab Louis, filet mignon, lobster bisque, cassoulet, and risotto milanese. Cost starts at $75 per person for a three-course meal or $95 for a four-course meal.

The Farm at South Mountain 6106 South 32nd Street 6106 South 32nd Street



The Farm at South Mountain, easily one of the most romantic spots in Phoenix, is creating a “sweetheart” picnic for those wishing to stretch out in the pecan grove. The “sweetheart” picnic basket includes two sandwiches, two sides, and one Cupid-themed dessert to share. Cost starts at $55 per couple, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., from February 8 to 16.

EXPAND Check out these elegant dishes at the Fat Ox. Fat Ox

Fat Ox 6316 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Fat Ox is a top choice for elevated food in a stunning location. Try a four-course Chef’s Choice menu with options such as the ravioli with confit osso bucco, and the Mafaldine — red-wine-braised duck with mushroom. Cost is $225 per couple on February 14.

FLINT by Baltaire 2425 East Camelback Road



Celebrate with bubbly on rolling Champagne carts at FLINT by Baltaire. Choose between the roasted oysters, braised wagyu short rib, or the roasted mushroom tagliatelle — which includes rosemary ricotta, charred red onion, spinach, and Parmesan. Specials range from $24 to $38 on Valentine’s Day.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria Multiple Locations



Nothing screams Valentine’s Day more than red velvet cheesecake. Found at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, the sweet treat is made with cocoa and rich cream cheese, and topped with an Oreo cookie crust and Oreo cookie pieces. Available the month of February.

Hearth '61 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale



Enjoy views of Camelback Mountain at Mountain Shadows’ Hearth ’61. Dive into your three-course meal with Niman Ranch prime New York strip loin or mushroom ravioli before indulging in red velvet cheesecake. Cost starts at $124 per person with wine pairings or $85 per person without wine pairings.

EXPAND Forget the card, give a Love Bao instead. Hot Bamboo

Hot Bamboo 980 East Pecos Road, #4, Chandler



A fan favorite at food festivals, Hot Bamboo finally has opened a storefront in the east Valley, and on Valentine’s Day, it gets especially exciting. There’s nothing like telling your Valentine to “be mine” with three specialty Love Baos. Get one, get all, they’re simply too cute not to. Available during the month of February.

J&G Steakhouse 6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



If elegant dining is your style, look no further than J&G Steakhouse at The Phoenician. Choose between seared Arctic char or grilled beef tenderloin as an entree and indulge in rose macarons or warm chocolate cake to finish. Cost starts at $65 per person on February 14 and 15.

Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse 7212 Ho Hum Drive, Carefree 7212 Ho Hum Drive, Carefree



Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse offers an array of lovely libations including the French Martini, made with Grey Goose vodka, Chambord, pineapple, and lemon, as well as a Margarita mi Amore, made with Corazon tequila, agave, strawberry syrup, and lemon lime. The prix-fixe menu includes a 10-ounce prime rib or a six-ounce Chilean sea bass. Both entrees come with lobster tail, so bring your appetite. Cost starts at $69 per person, with libations starting at $12, on February 14.

Litchfield's 300 North Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park 300 North Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park



In the west Valley this Valentine’s Day? Try visiting Litchfield’s at The Wigwam. From artisan cheeses paired with a rosé sampler, to chocolate truffle tastings and a red velvet martini, The Wigwam offers an ideal culinary romantic escape throughout the month of February. It also offers an intimate four-course meal curated by Executive Chef Kirsten Seltzer on February 14.

The Lola 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, #109, Glendale 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, #109, Glendale



West Valley residents, rejoice — we’ve got the perfect place for you. The Lola features three-day Valentine’s Day specials. Friday’s theme is XOXO The Lola, which showcases a special three-course meal with entrees like the chef’s choice beef with garlic rosemary mashed potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts. Then there’s SideCHICK Saturday, with specials on chicken, and I Love You a Brunch Sunday with red velvet pancakes and $10 (almost) bottomless mimosas. Cost starts at $100.

EXPAND Dine at Food & Wine Magazine's most romantic restaurant in Arizona. Lon's at the Hermosa

Lon's at the Hermosa 5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley



Ditch Valentine’s Day with an S.O. and celebrate with girlfriends instead at Lon’s, voted as Food & Wine Magazine’s most romantic restaurant in Arizona in 2018. Lon’s Galentine’s Day Valentini is an intoxicating blend of Sonoran Rose vodka, local pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, and a maraschino foam. After you’ve had your fill, dine on a three-course meal curated by Chef Jeremy Pacheco. Cost starts at $95 on February 14.

Marcellino Ristorante 7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



Enjoy a romantic evening that doesn’t feature a prix-fixe menu, but instead a diverse selection of favorite dishes paired with the appropriate libation at Marcellino Ristorante. “Our Valentine’s menu is never prix-fixe because we want each guest’s experience to be unique,” co-owner Sima Verzino says in a press release. Dine at the Old Town restaurant on February 14. If you don’t want to eat in, pick up a “Baskets of Amore,” which lovingly includes three courses of Italian delicacies to share, starting at $95.

Match Restaurant & Lounge 1100 North Central Avenue



Don’t want to cook on Valentine’s Day? Try a three-course meal at Match, located in the Found:RE Phoenix Hotel. Start with roasted oysters or goat cheese-stuffed figs, choose from thick-cut, bacon-wrapped filet mignon or seared Chilean sea bass, and finish by sharing a red velvet chocolate lava cake filled with cream cheese glaze. Cost starts at $45 per person.

Mora Italian 5651 North Seventh Street



Skip the trip to Italy and visit Mora Italian instead. With a curated four-course tasting menu, choose between the vegetable-ash-crusted strip loin, salt-baked halibut, or squash “Parmesan.” Cost starts at $125 per person with option to add on wine pairings ($50) and oysters on the half shell with caviar ($40). Specials will be offered February 14 and 15.

Morning Squeeze Multiple Locations



Can’t do breakfast in bed? Brighten up your Valentine’s Day by visiting Morning Squeeze. It's featuring two great menu items: You Mocha Me Crazy and Strawberry Mocha, (which tastes better than chocolate-covered strawberries). Or try the Filled with Love French Toast, a toast stuffed with strawberry puree and topped with chocolate and pistachios. It's so good you probably won’t want to share. Specials are available February 14 only.

EXPAND Seafood lovers will enjoy this entree — roasted sea bass over Alaskan king crab gnocchi. Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime 5455 East High Street, #115 5455 East High Street, #115



Ignite the flame of passion at Ocean Prime. On Valentine’s Day, couples can enjoy a mouthful of a special dish: roasted sea bass over Alaskan king crab gnocchi withChampagne cream topped with a baby carrot salad in a preserved lemon pepper vinaigrette. Cost starts at $62.

Original Breakfast House 3623 North 32nd Street 3623 North 32nd Street



Original Breakfast House invites first-meal fanatics to treat themselves to elevated breakfast dishes. Try the filet mignon Benedict — two petite filets sandwiched with an English muffin — or the crab omelet. Breakfast will never be the same again. Visit February 14 to 16.

Palette 1625 North Central Avenue 1625 North Central Avenue



Is your sweetheart an art lover? Take a stroll through the Phoenix Art Museum and then dine on a three-course meal at Palette. Entrees include a choice of signature house-grilled salmon or herbed chicken breast. And for dessert, get the Lover’s Flourless Chocolate Cake to share. Cost starts at $60 per couple on February 14.

Palo Verde Restaurant 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree



Taste some Southwest flavors at Palo Verde Restaurant in Boulders Resort & Spa. It's offering not three, not four, but a five-course prix-fixe menu with a bottle of sparkling house wine. Highlights include butter-poached lobster and grilled prime beef tenderloin with other dishes that will undoubtedly ignite your appetite (and desires). Cost starts at $160 per couple on February 14.

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street 5816 North 16th Street



Phoenix City Grille is perfect for the seafood-loving couple. Menu specials include filet and lobster, seared Chula Seafood scallops, and pan-seared Chula Seafood sea bass. Dessert is a Bailey’s red velvet cheesecake. Reserve now for February 14.

EXPAND Get a heart-shaped pizza for all your pizza-loving friends. Pomo Pizzeria

Pomo Pizzeria Multiple Locations



The key to a Phoenician’s heart is pizza. Stop by Pomo Pizzeria to gift your true love a heart-shaped margherita pizza, made Napoletana style. The pizza will be available at all three locations — and it's sure to melt your beloved’s heart.

Provision Coffee 4501 North 32nd Street 4501 North 32nd Street



Get social for Valentine’s Day with a Clue-style murder mystery event at Provision. Be prepared to role-play at this interactive cocktail party. Admission includes the event, a thematic cocktail, and dessert. Cost starts at $25 per person on February 14.

Quiessence at the Farm 6106 South 32nd Street



Take advantage of the temperate weather and taste seasonal ingredients from Quiessence while sitting in a lush garden or modern farmhouse. Choose between a four-course meal curated by Executive Chef Dustin Christofolo, or the five-course signature Brick Oven Experience with an option for wine tasting. Cost ranges from $125 to $175 per person from February 11 to 15.

Roaring Fork 4800 North Scottsdale Road, #1700, Scottsdale



Can’t get to a roaring fire on Valentine’s Day? Get your food cooked with wood-fire techniques at Roaring Fork instead. Featuring food by Executive Chef Scott Mortensen, the three-course surf and turf option features an eight-ounce filet with shrimp scampi. Cost starts at $65 per person on February 14.

EXPAND Choose unique offerings at Rusconi's American Kitchen. Rusconi's American Kitchen

Rusconi's American Kitchen 10637 North Tatum Boulevard 10637 North Tatum Boulevard



Rusconi’s American Kitchen offers Valentine’s Day diners with choices, choices, choices. With a special three-course menu, choose between unique offerings like maple leaf duck enchiladas or mild chili-seared ahi tuna with cured tomato for course one. For the main dish, you can have a 21-day aged filet of beef tenderloin or a Florida grouper and blue crab, to name a few. Cost starts at $75 per person on February 14.

Salut Kitchen Bar 1435 East University Drive, Tempe 1435 East University Drive, Tempe



The French do romance right, and Salut Kitchen Bar is serving a delectable French-inspired prix-fixe dinner. Guests receive a glass of Champagne, Meli Melo de fraicheur (shrimp), pasta del sol with wild salmon, and les profiteroles de mon enfance (cream puffs). Cost starts at $32 per person on February 14.

Southern Rail 300 West Camelback Road 300 West Camelback Road



If you and your S.O. disagree about libations, Southern Rail might be the spot for you two. Pair your three-course meal with wine, bourbon, or beer, and let it go. The restaurant specializes in Southern cuisine and offers entrees like the tender duck confit with dirty rice risotto and shrimp and grits. Price starts at $55 per person, with an additional cost for the pairings: wine ($25), bourbon ($23), and beer ($12) on February 14.

Taj Mahal Scottsdale 4225 North Craftsman Court, Scottsdale 4225 North Craftsman Court, Scottsdale



Taj Mahal Scottsdale marries the perfect location with exotic Indian cuisine in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Perfect for a Valentine’s date night, Taj Mahal is offering free vegetable samosas with a purchase of two entrees from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on February 14.

EXPAND Dine on inspirational Odysseus and Penelope Tuna Crudo this Valentine's Day. Talavera

Talavera 10600 East Crescent Moon Drive, Scottsdale



True romantics can dine on an inspirational menu curated at Talavera, with a Tribute to the World’s Great Romances. Each course is inspired by one of history’s famous couples, including Marc Antony and Cleopatra (Mediterranean flavors), Odysseus and Penelope (Greek influence), Gala and Dali (vibrant flavors), and Frida and Diego (colorful, creative touches). Dessert is a take on the infamous Romeo and Juliet — a queso fresco cheesecake, raspberry guava, and candied rose topped by two halves of an intertwined spun sugar heart. Cost starts at $124 per person on February 14.

Tres Kitchen and Bar 7192 South Price Road, Tempe 7192 South Price Road, Tempe



Tres Kitchen and Bar is a true Tempe gem. Do the fine dining thing and choose entrees like the line-caught swordfish with red curry risotto, the surf and turf, or go for the vegetarian paella. Cost starts at $60 per person on February 14. The surf and turf ($48) and line-caught swordfish ($38) are also available a la carte through February 16.

Uptown Alley 13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise



Looking for a casual, fun night out? Visit Uptown Alley, where a Valentine’s Day package gets you one hour of bowling shoes, a shareable menu, two $10 game cards, and a large order of chocolate-covered strawberries. Cost starts at $100 per couple on February 14.

Voila French Bistro 10135 East Vía Linda, Scottsdale 10135 East Vía Linda, Scottsdale



Kick off Valentine’s Day right with a three-course, wine-paired, prix-fixe menu that starts with lobster at the family-owned Voila French Bistro. Cost starts at $79 per person on February 14 to 16.

VooDoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen 1325 West Elliot Road, #106, Tempe 1325 West Elliot Road, #106, Tempe



Want to party New Orleans-style one Valentine’s Day? Check out VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen with live music by Cheryl’s Mardi Gras Jazz Band. Couples can also feast on Cajun dishes like jambalaya, gumbo, and shrimp and grits. Check it all out the evening of February 14.

ZuZu 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale 6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho sports retro-chic vibes, but the flavors are anything but dated. Enjoy a three-course dinner with options like the pan-seared jumbo sea scallops along with a special Valentine’s Day-themed “Show Stopper” shake. Then there's the V-Day After Dark Party from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cost starts at $99 per person on February 14.