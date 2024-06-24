 Best restaurants in downtown Phoenix: The essential top 10 | Phoenix New Times
The 10 best restaurants in downtown Phoenix

From our Top 100 list, these exceptional eateries are located downtown.
June 24, 2024
Specialty pies available at locations of Pizzeria Bianco.
Specialty pies available at locations of Pizzeria Bianco. Jacob Tyler Dunn
Each year, we publish a long and thorough list of the Top 100 restaurants in Phoenix. It includes exceptional eateries that span the Valley, with locations anywhere from Peoria to Gilbert and South Phoenix to north Scottsdale. But what if you're just visiting and your hotel is downtown? Or maybe you're heading to the city center for a sporting event or concert. Well, from our Top 100, it turns out 10 restaurants are in the heart of Phoenix. Check out these urban eateries for your next trip downtown.

click to enlarge
Grill master Rene Andrade of Bacanora is 2024's Best Chef Southwest.
JM Photo

Bacanora

1301 Grand Ave., #1
One man. One grill. One of our most fun places to eat, period. Bacanora has fast become one of Phoenix’s signature Mexican restaurants thanks to the skills of the James Beard Award-winning chef Rene Andrade who has cooked in well-regarded fine dining restaurants throughout the Valley. Bacanora is his sizzling, mesquite-touched, chiltepin-dusted return to the food of his home region: Sonora, Mexico. On any given night (or Sunday brunch morning), the menu offers just a handful of items, many rotating. One night there might be grilled octopus. Another, a version of the shrimp aguachiles Andrade sold in his youth. Beef is a Bacanora cornerstone, whether brick-thick steaks crusted on the grill or shards of carne asada — among the best in our carne-asada-crazed town. Masterfully, seemingly effortlessly, Andrade adds the touches of an accomplished chef with diverse experience to Sonoran food, slightly elevating dishes yet somehow keeping them as humble as those of trucks and family-run taquerias. His radish-and-cucumber salad is clean and light, lifted by olive oil and queso fresco. His beans are plump, stewy, and make you marvel at how much flavor beans can contain. His caramelo is phenomenal. Built on a crisp, fragrant flour tortilla, slicked with melted cheese, heaped with shreds of wildly rich grilled beef, it’s the kind of plate that might haunt your hungry daydreams forever.

click to enlarge
The Mole de la Casa at Chilte is a stunning version of the classic Oaxacan sauce.
Tirion Boan

Chilte

765 Grand Ave.
Chilte transitioned from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the revamped Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue in 2023. The modern Mexican restaurant helmed by couple Lawrence Smith and Aseret Arroyo caught the attention of local foodies for its birria, which is stuffed into hand-pressed squid ink tortillas and served alongside a savory miso consommé, as well as its mole de la casa and quesadilla with grasshoppers. Chilte also has generated lots of buzz outside of the Valley, with accolades from Esquire and Bon Appetit magazines. Contrary to the restaurant’s mantra of “Me vale madre,” the care and attention the team brings to their food is evident. Chilte’s menu changes seasonally, and the owners often host collaboration events with other chefs, making it worth a visit, and a revisit, regularly.

Cibo Pizzeria

603 N. Fifth Ave.
For a desert town, Phoenix has a surprisingly large number of Italian restaurants. Cibo Pizzeria (it's pronounced CHEE-boh) is one of the best. The downtown restaurant serves fare like signature wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, salads, saltimbocca bread and fresh limoncello made from a family recipe by Chef Guido Saccone. But aside from the house-made pasta, killer burrata and a top-notch wine list, Cibo also boasts some next-level atmosphere. The lush garden patio is one of the finest in Phoenix — between the lights and the gentle chatter, it literally twinkles — and the 1913 bungalow, with its exposed brick, creaky hardwood floors and soft glow from the windows, doesn't hurt the vibe, either. Reservations are highly recommended.

click to enlarge
A trio of vegan tacos from Earth Plant Based Cuisine.
Allison Young

Earth Plant Based Cuisine

1325 Grand Ave. #7
Mexican food is often heavy on the opposite of vegan food: lots of meat, lots of cheese. Earth Plant Based Cuisine on Grand Avenue has a different vision, though. This small, family-owned business packs big flavor into its menu, along with a desire to show customers what going green and being vegan is all about. The tables and ceilings are made from wood pallets, the countertops and prep tables from repurposed materials. The friendly staff is eager to guide you, but in our experience, you can't go wrong with the street-style corn, the carnitas made with seasoned mushrooms or the Baja burrito with beer-battered "shrimp." Save room for a milkshake made with soy-based ice cream and almond milk.

The Farish House

816 N. Third St.
Opened in spring 2019 on the offshores of Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix, The Farish House is a self-proclaimed neighborhood bistro, ideal for a date night or a quiet family dinner. Seated inside this 1899 brick home, you often feel as though you're dining behind the velvet ropes of a historic museum. The signature craft cocktails (we like the Farish Cup and the Cuba Libre) each have their own story explained on the menu. Recommended dishes include the Farish House Brussels with bacon and Le Mac — perhaps the finest bowl of gourmet mac and cheese in town. If the burrata cheese ball is on special, order it. Farish House has a large patio and inside seating.

Lom Wong

218 E. Portland St.
Regional Thai restaurant Lom Wong, set in a black bungalow at Second and Portland streets in downtown Phoenix, packs a piquant punch. Owners Yotaka and Alex Martin have firsthand experience with the robust flavors. Yotaka grew up in San Maket, Chiang Rai, a village in northern Thailand. She spent her childhood cooking traditional dishes alongside her mother and grandmother. Alex met Yotaka in Thailand, and the two began traveling the country together, returning to northern Thailand to dice shallots and stir-fry crab with Yotaka’s family whenever they had the chance. The menu at Lom Wong, which features dishes such as charcoal-grilled Thai sausage and eggplant in hand-pounded curry paste, is meant to be shared. Boozy cocktails complement the food well.

click to enlarge
If the French toast special is available at Matt's Big Breakfast, order it.
Tirion Boan

Matt's Big Breakfast

825 N. First St.
Never again will we see the days of the old Matt's Big Breakfast, with the wraparound line of hungry breakfasters at the original 800-square-foot red brick building at First and McKinley streets. The breakfast was simply too good, and the deserved accolades sent Matt's to a bigger location a block north, then on to additional Valley locations. But the menu has stayed true. The beloved Chop & Chick is waiting here for you, as are the scratch-made waffles topped with real butter, the cheese omelet, the salami scramble and bottomless coffee from the Roastery of Cave Creek. And lunch-minded diners need not despair: The Big Butter Burger and tossed Cobb salad are superb options for the breakfast-averse. MBB seats guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

click to enlarge
Pizzeria Bianco, Chris Bianco's storied restaurant is located in downtown Phoenix's Historic Heritage Square.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Pizzeria Bianco

623 E. Adams St.
Somehow, Phoenix is a pizza town, known far and wide for its innovative pies. Actually, we know how, and why: It's because of Chris Bianco, the passionate Bronx-born proprietor of his eponymous pizzeria. Bianco's pizzas date back to 1988, but since 1996 he's been in his Heritage Square location, serving Neapolitan-style pies to ever-longer lines and inspiring a whole generation of young American pizzaioli. Bianco won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2003 — the first pizzaiolo to ever earn the accolade. Over time, Bianco has extended his empire to include multiple locations of Pizzeria Bianco, as well as other spots like Tratto, Bar Bianco, Pane Bianco and a dizzying list of collaborations and projects that culminated in his second James Beard Award — for Outstanding Restaurateur — in 2022. Nowadays, you don't have to travel far to find delicious wood-fired pizza in the Valley. But if you'd prefer to go to the source, Bianco's Margherita pie — tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil — at his 42-seat brick restaurant remains as vital as ever. That wood-burning oven is still very much lit.

click to enlarge
Descend underground for a meal and cocktails at Rough Rider.
Kyla Hein

Rough Rider

1001 N. Central Ave.
Tucked into the basement of the Ten-0-One Building, this downtown Phoenix speakeasy lives up to its classification. Those in the know head to the elevators and take the middle one down to the basement. When the doors open, you swear something magical is about to happen in Rough Rider’s dark and brooding space where the 19th and 21st centuries unite. The moody bar is a nod to a bygone era with wood furnishings and high ceilings. Cozy nooks throughout the expansive space provide intimacy for couples or small groups wishing for a bit of privacy while sipping on thoughtful Victorian era-inspired libations with quippy names such as Happy Birthday Mr. President and Martini of Honor. The food menu packs equal punch with a raw bar and entrees including chicory-rubbed duck and a bone-in pork chop marinated in black garlic. A fried cauliflower sharable gets a fish and chips treatment as the crunchy cruciferous vegetable is served with malt vinegar aioli and pickled onions.

click to enlarge
Sottise's fruits de mer is a showstopper.
Allison Young

Sottise

1025 N. Second St.
The quaint white bungalow features hanging string lights and a large porch. If not for the diners noshing on seafood towers and escargot, one could easily mistake it for a family home. But this French eatery serves specialties decidedly more sophisticated than what mom used to make, including a buttery, glossy gray Kaluga caviar that will set you back a cool $150 for 30 grams. Baked brie with Calvados brandy-infused honey and hazelnut vinaigrette, and pasta with escargot are less of a splurge but equally delicious. Enjoy the French fare as you dine at marble tables. The bistro’s rustic interior showcases exposed brick, washed wood floors and green plants that climb the walls. And the vino here is just as good as the fromage. Sottise is the sister to Melrose District’s Progress restaurant and wine shop and boasts plenty of wine from around the world, ranging from a citrusy sparkling rosé to an organic gamay with notes of raspberry and plum. 
