Cactus Cloud Cafe opens in downtown Phoenix. Here's what to expect

In his quest to find the right location, Hamann stopped by the downtown Phoenix haunt and met with the cafe's owner, Craig Dziadowicz. The two quickly hit it off, bonding over their shared vision of cultivating community through coffee.
“It was instant good vibes,” Hamann says.
quietly looking for a buyer to take over his downtown cafe and coffee shop, but he wasn’t sold on any potential suitors — until he met Hamann. The pair reached a deal and finalized the sale in May.
Located on Monroe Street, the newly named Cactus Cloud Cafe features a selection of classic coffee drinks, teas and wines, plus sandwiches and burritos. In the future, Hamann plans to curate monthly community events and live performances.
As a first-time business owner, Hamann says he’s feeling both excited and nervous, but mostly the former.
“There are a limited number of spots (downtown) that feel like a place where you can get a reasonably-priced coffee and have a place to hang out,” he says. “I have the opportunity to create a space that is going to have a positive effect on the community.”
What’s on the menu?Much of the menu is the same as it was under Dziadowicz’s ownership. Hamann mentions this is thanks to the “terrific” food and drink options already in place and consumer preferences.
“We have a base of customers who know what they like. I want to satiate anyone that comes in, including the people who were at Hidden Track regularly,” Hamaan explains.
Some things that have changed, Hamann notes, are the teas and espressos. While Hamann kept Hidden Track's brand of coffee, he also brought in another variety from Seattle-based Caffe D'arte which he used during his time at Hava Java.
Caffé D'arte makes an Italian-style espresso. The coffee is a little bit darker, Hamman explains, noting that it pairs well with milk and flavorings.
Cactus Cloud offers four tea options from local seller Passport Coffee and Tea, including a Cactus Blossom fruit version.
With flavors of crisp apple, hibiscus, rose, mango and prickly pear, it’s quickly proving to be a fan favorite.
“One of our baristas has been making fresh lemonade every day, which is delicious and goes great with the Cactus Blossom tea. So I've been selling a lot,” Hamann says.
For those seeking a stiffer drink, there’s a limited selection of beer and wine available by the can or glass. Hamann says he hopes to expand the program and offer beer on tap in the future.
On the food side, there’s a sizeable selection of sandwiches, including multiple grilled cheese variations and a mix of American classics and globally inspired picks, like the Smokey Cuban. A riff on a Cubano, it’s made with applewood-smoked ham, caramelized onions, pickles and Dijon mustard on Noble Bread. There’s also a modest selection of burritos, tamales and small plates, plus pastries also from Noble Bread.
Hamann mentions that since it’s the slowest time of the year, he’s not incorporating too many new menu items. However, he’s currently working on some new recipes to add in the future, including bruschetta boards and an everything bagel with lox.
What’s the vibe at Cactus Cloud Cafe?Cactus Cloud features both indoor and outdoor seating. While it’s a bit too hot to enjoy at the moment, there are plenty of chic bistro tables out on the patio.
The interior is cozy and inviting, with warm wood accents and chalkboard menus. Around the corner from the counter is a larger seating area with books, games and a small stage for live music.
Hamann is actively working to create a calendar of recurring events. He says he’d love to see open mic nights or chess clubs take place, but is open to anything.
“It doesn't matter what type of events they are. I just want to make sure the people that live in this area know they can meet here for whatever type of thing they'd like to do,” Hamann says. “Any way I can help host that type of thing is gonna be something I'm interested in.”