Celebrate Juneteenth with good food at these 5 Phoenix events

Share and honor the holiday over food and drinks with these experiences around the Valley.
June 14, 2024
Hanas AZ is one of several food trucks that will be part of the fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration's food truck alley near Footprint Center.
Juneteenth is observed on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States, when the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and announced that all enslaved people be freed.

The day, which became a federal holiday in 2021, is honored across the Valley through a number of events that celebrate and educate people about the nation’s second Independence Day.

Sharing food will be part of many celebrations, but some Valley events are focusing on food. Whether you want to visit a Black-owned eatery, learn how to cook a new dish or plant a tree that will bear fruit in the future, there’s something for every food fanatic to mark Juneteenth.

Food Truck Alley at Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

June 15
201 E. Jefferson St.
Food trucks serving soul food, barbecue, vegan options and more will pull up near the Footprint Center for the fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration. This event is free to attend and will also include drum and dance performances, music and vendors from more than 50 Black-owned businesses. In the food alley, you'll find New Orleans snowball and wing peddler Hanas AZ, vegan eatery Maya’s Cajun Kitchen and rolling barbecue truck Kravins among others.
click to enlarge Spread of food and drinks from Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
Ocho Rios is hosting a special edition of its brunch series.
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

Rum Punch and Juneteenth Brunch

June 15
4220 W. Northern Ave.
The Caribbean eatery Ocho Rios Jerk Spot will host a special Juneteenth edition of its weekend Rum Punch and Brunch at its Phoenix location from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The over-the-top brunch event features specialty mimosas, rum punch towers and jerk chicken and waffles. Reservations can be made by calling 623-248-5131 or texting 646-600-5510.

Juneteenth Cooking Class

June 19
1153 E Jefferson St.
Learn to cook jollof rice and Nigerian-style black-eyed beans at this interactive class hosted by Golden Palm Foods in partnership with chef Druw Ukandu. Jollof rice is a West African dish made with rice, tomatoes, onions and spices and it will be served with beans and spiced grilled chicken. The class begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are $60 and available online.
click to enlarge Entryway sign at West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse.
Chandler's West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse will host a special wine tasting with Coronado Vineyards on Juneteenth.
Sara Crocker

Juneteenth Wine Tasting

June 19
111 W. Boston St., Chandler
West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse has teamed up with Coronado Vineyards, a Black and Native American family-owned vineyard in Willcox, for a free tasting event that begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. There will also be drink specials, half-off select bottles of wine and a live DJ.

Juneteenth Celebration at the Garden of Tomorrow

June 22
1823 E. Broadway Road
Tiger Mountain Foundation, which cultivates co-op gardens and incubator farms in South Phoenix, will celebrate Juneteenth in its Garden of Tomorrow event from 8 to 11 a.m. on June 22. The celebration will include tree planting, music and dance performances and a soul food lunch.
