Celebrating National Pumpkin Spice Day 2019 in Greater Phoenix

Einstein's Bagels has two pumpkin varieties this season.

If your only foray into pumpkin spice is a fat slice of pumpkin pie once a year, you're not doing it right. There's a vast expanse of pumpkin food and drink this time of year, from eateries both local and national. Plus, there's an entire day set aside for celebrating all thing pumpkin-infused — and that day would be today.

Here's a look at several pumpkin offerings around town to help you join the culinary craze on Tuesday, October 1, a.k.a. National Pumpkin Spice Day.

Breads

Pumpkin Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Multiple Locations



Einstein’s Bagels has both pumpkin bagels and pumpkin spice bagels. They also carry gourmet pumpkin crunch bagels, which you can top with pumpkin cream cheese.

Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin

Wildflower Bread Company

Multiple Locations



Wildflower Bread Company offers a pumpkin chocolate muffin topped with streusel.

Pumpkin Spice Doughnut

Donut Bar

16205 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Donut Bar tops a yeast doughnut with pumpkin cream cheese glaze and tops it off with crumbled ginger snaps. They also make pumpkin pie yeast donuts, pumpkin crumb cake doughnuts, and pumpkin cinnamon rolls.

Pumpkin Spice Doughnut

Krispy Kreme

Multiple Locations



Krispy Kreme offers a glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin cake doughnut.

EXPAND Checking out the pumpkin waffles at U.S. Egg. U.S. Egg

Breakfast

Pumpkin Pancakes

Original Breakfast House

13623 North 32nd Street



Original Breakfast House layers pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin mousse, then tops them with marshmallows, candied pecans, and sweetened cream. They also make pumpkin cream cheese muffins.

Pumpkin Pancakes

Denny's

Multiple Locations



Denny's is serving its traditional pancakes made with pumpkin batter and topped with warm butter.

Pumpkin and Nut Pancakes

Coco’s

2026 North Seventh Street



Coco’s serves pumpkin nut pancakes, and also has three varieties of pumpkin pies, including traditional, pumpkin harvest pie with a layer of pumpkin chiffon, and pumpkin swirl pie that blends cream cheese pie with pumpkin.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes

Eggstasy

Multiple Locations



Eggstasy offers spiced pumpkin pancakes covered in cheesecake sauce.

Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes

Perk Eatery

6501 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale



Perk Eatery is offering both pumpkin pecan pancakes and pumpkin spice lattes.

Pumpkin Waffles

U.S. Egg

Multiple Locations



U.S. Egg serves pumpkin waffles made with whole wheat batter and pumpkin spice, then topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. The restaurant also makes protein pumpkin waffles, pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin coffee, and a spiked pumpkin coffee made with whiskey and topped with whipped cream.

EXPAND Sampling a pumpkin spice latte at the new Sarafina Coffee Roasters location. Lynn Trimble

Coffee

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte

Dunkin’

Multiple Locations



Dunkin’ is also offering pumpkin flavored coffees, a glazed pumpkin cake doughnut, pumpkin doughnut holes, and a pumpkin muffin topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

Starbucks

Multiple Locations



Starbucks serves pumpkin spice frappuccinos made with coffee, milk, ice, and fall spice flavors, then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte

Serafina Coffee Bar

522 North Seventh Avenue



Serafina Coffee Bar offers hot and iced pumpkin spiced lattes at its new location, in addition to its location inside the Luhrs Towers in downtown Phoenix.

Entrees

Pumpkin Curry

Sala Thai Restaurant

Multiple Locations



Sala Thai Restaurant makes pumpkin curry for beef, chicken, pork, tofu, and mixed vegetables. The curry includes red chili paste and coconut milk with sliced pumpkin, basic, bell peppers, and onions.

Pumpkin Peanut Curry

Vegan House

20 West Adams Street



Vegan House serves a pumpkin peanut curry featuring pumpkin, carrot, peanut, and meat in curry sauce. They also make a pumpkin dish for noodles or rice, which includes pumpkin, onions, carrots, and basil.

EXPAND One of several pumpkin offerings at Provision Coffee Bar. Provision Coffee Bar

Sweets

Pumpkin Butter Cake

Mastro’s City Hall Steakhouse

6991 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



Three Mastro’s restaurants in Scottsdale, including City Hall Steakhouse, are serving pumpkin butter cake made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, then topped with pumpkin pie spiced cream cheese before finishing with caramelized raw sugar, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and homemade whipped cream.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Multiple Locations



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will begin offering pumpkin cheesecake with a cinnamon sugar cookie on November 1. The cheesecake is topped with whipped cream and garnished with caramel sauce.

Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake

The Cheesecake Factory

Multiple Locations



The Cheesecake Factory serves both pumpkin pecan cheesecake and pumpkin cheesecake.

Pumpkin Spice Cannoli

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Multiple Locations



Romano's Macaroni Grill fills its tubular pastry shells with pumpkin ricotta made with traditional pumpkin spices – plus chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Spice Crispy

Noodles & Company

Multiple Locations



Noodles & Company has a dessert bar made with rice cereal, marshmallows, butter, and fall spices.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Soft Serve Ice Cream

Provision Coffee Bar

4501 North 32nd Street





Provision Coffee Bar has a pumpkin spice latte-flavored ice cream cone, and well as a pumpkin space float and pumpkin spice affogato (ice cream covered with espresso).

Pumpkin Spice Macaron

Essence Bakery

3830 East Indian School Road



Essence Bakery has pumpkin spice macarons, featuring light pastries with creamy centers.

Pumpkin Yogurt

Yogurtini

Multiple Locations





Yogurtini serves pumpkin yogurt made with pumpkin, sugar, ground cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and other ingredients.