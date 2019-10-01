 


    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Einstein's Bagels has two pumpkin varieties this season.
Einstein's Bagels has two pumpkin varieties this season.
Lynn Trimble

Celebrating National Pumpkin Spice Day 2019 in Greater Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | October 1, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

If your only foray into pumpkin spice is a fat slice of pumpkin pie once a year, you're not doing it right. There's a vast expanse of pumpkin food and drink this time of year, from eateries both local and national. Plus, there's an entire day set aside for celebrating all thing pumpkin-infused — and that day would be today.

Here's a look at several pumpkin offerings around town to help you join the culinary craze on Tuesday, October 1, a.k.a. National Pumpkin Spice Day.

Breads

Pumpkin Bagels


Einstein Bros. Bagels
Multiple Locations


Einstein’s Bagels has both pumpkin bagels and pumpkin spice bagels. They also carry gourmet pumpkin crunch bagels, which you can top with pumpkin cream cheese.

Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin


Wildflower Bread Company
Multiple Locations


Wildflower Bread Company offers a pumpkin chocolate muffin topped with streusel.

Pumpkin Spice Doughnut


Donut Bar
16205 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Donut Bar tops a yeast doughnut with pumpkin cream cheese glaze and tops it off with crumbled ginger snaps. They also make pumpkin pie yeast donuts, pumpkin crumb cake doughnuts, and pumpkin cinnamon rolls.

Pumpkin Spice Doughnut


Krispy Kreme
Multiple Locations


Krispy Kreme offers a glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin cake doughnut.

Checking out the pumpkin waffles at U.S. Egg.
Checking out the pumpkin waffles at U.S. Egg.
U.S. Egg

Breakfast

Pumpkin Pancakes


Original Breakfast House
13623 North 32nd Street


Original Breakfast House layers pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin mousse, then tops them with marshmallows, candied pecans, and sweetened cream. They also make pumpkin cream cheese muffins.

Pumpkin Pancakes


Denny's
Multiple Locations


Denny's is serving its traditional pancakes made with pumpkin batter and topped with warm butter.

Pumpkin and Nut Pancakes


Coco’s
2026 North Seventh Street


Coco’s serves pumpkin nut pancakes, and also has three varieties of pumpkin pies, including traditional, pumpkin harvest pie with a layer of pumpkin chiffon, and pumpkin swirl pie that blends cream cheese pie with pumpkin.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes


Eggstasy
Multiple Locations


Eggstasy offers spiced pumpkin pancakes covered in cheesecake sauce.

Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes


Perk Eatery
6501 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale


Perk Eatery is offering both pumpkin pecan pancakes and pumpkin spice lattes.

Pumpkin Waffles


U.S. Egg
Multiple Locations


U.S. Egg serves pumpkin waffles made with whole wheat batter and pumpkin spice, then topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. The restaurant also makes protein pumpkin waffles, pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin coffee, and a spiked pumpkin coffee made with whiskey and topped with whipped cream.

Sampling a pumpkin spice latte at the new Sarafina Coffee Roasters location.
Sampling a pumpkin spice latte at the new Sarafina Coffee Roasters location.
Lynn Trimble

Coffee

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte


Dunkin’
Multiple Locations


Dunkin’ is also offering pumpkin flavored coffees, a glazed pumpkin cake doughnut, pumpkin doughnut holes, and a pumpkin muffin topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino


Starbucks
Multiple Locations


Starbucks serves pumpkin spice frappuccinos made with coffee, milk, ice, and fall spice flavors, then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte


Serafina Coffee Bar
522 North Seventh Avenue


Serafina Coffee Bar offers hot and iced pumpkin spiced lattes at its new location, in addition to its location inside the Luhrs Towers in downtown Phoenix.

Entrees

Pumpkin Curry


Sala Thai Restaurant
Multiple Locations


Sala Thai Restaurant makes pumpkin curry for beef, chicken, pork, tofu, and mixed vegetables. The curry includes red chili paste and coconut milk with sliced pumpkin, basic, bell peppers, and onions.

Pumpkin Peanut Curry


Vegan House
20 West Adams Street


Vegan House serves a pumpkin peanut curry featuring pumpkin, carrot, peanut, and meat in curry sauce. They also make a pumpkin dish for noodles or rice, which includes pumpkin, onions, carrots, and basil.

One of several pumpkin offerings at Provision Coffee Bar.
One of several pumpkin offerings at Provision Coffee Bar.
Provision Coffee Bar

Sweets

Pumpkin Butter Cake


Mastro’s City Hall Steakhouse
6991 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale


Three Mastro’s restaurants in Scottsdale, including City Hall Steakhouse, are serving pumpkin butter cake made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, then topped with pumpkin pie spiced cream cheese before finishing with caramelized raw sugar, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and homemade whipped cream.

Pumpkin Cheesecake


Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
Multiple Locations


Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will begin offering pumpkin cheesecake with a cinnamon sugar cookie on November 1. The cheesecake is topped with whipped cream and garnished with caramel sauce.

Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake


The Cheesecake Factory
Multiple Locations


The Cheesecake Factory serves both pumpkin pecan cheesecake and pumpkin cheesecake.

Pumpkin Spice Cannoli


Romano's Macaroni Grill
Multiple Locations


Romano's Macaroni Grill fills its tubular pastry shells with pumpkin ricotta made with traditional pumpkin spices – plus chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Spice Crispy


Noodles & Company
Multiple Locations


Noodles & Company has a dessert bar made with rice cereal, marshmallows, butter, and fall spices.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Soft Serve Ice Cream


Provision Coffee Bar
4501 North 32nd Street


Provision Coffee Bar has a pumpkin spice latte-flavored ice cream cone, and well as a pumpkin space float and pumpkin spice affogato (ice cream covered with espresso).

Pumpkin Spice Macaron


Essence Bakery
3830 East Indian School Road


Essence Bakery has pumpkin spice macarons, featuring light pastries with creamy centers.

Pumpkin Yogurt


Yogurtini
Multiple Locations


Yogurtini serves pumpkin yogurt made with pumpkin, sugar, ground cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and other ingredients.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

