Celebrating National Pumpkin Spice Day 2019 in Greater Phoenix

If your only foray into pumpkin spice is a fat slice of pumpkin pie once a year, you're not doing it right. There's a vast expanse of pumpkin food and drink this time of year, from eateries both local and national. Plus, there's an entire day set aside for celebrating all thing pumpkin-infused — and that day would be today.
Here's a look at several pumpkin offerings around town to help you join the culinary craze on Tuesday, October 1, a.k.a. National Pumpkin Spice Day.
Breads
Pumpkin Bagels
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Multiple Locations
Einstein’s Bagels has both pumpkin bagels and pumpkin spice bagels. They also carry gourmet pumpkin crunch bagels, which you can top with pumpkin cream cheese.
Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin
Wildflower Bread Company
Multiple Locations
Wildflower Bread Company offers a pumpkin chocolate muffin topped with streusel.
Pumpkin Spice Doughnut
Donut Bar
16205 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Donut Bar tops a yeast doughnut with pumpkin cream cheese glaze and tops it off with crumbled ginger snaps. They also make pumpkin pie yeast donuts, pumpkin crumb cake doughnuts, and pumpkin cinnamon rolls.
Pumpkin Spice Doughnut
Krispy Kreme
Multiple Locations
Krispy Kreme offers a glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin cake doughnut.
Breakfast
Pumpkin Pancakes
Original Breakfast House
13623 North 32nd Street
Original Breakfast House layers pumpkin pancakes with pumpkin mousse, then tops them with marshmallows, candied pecans, and sweetened cream. They also make pumpkin cream cheese muffins.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Denny's
Multiple Locations
Denny's is serving its traditional pancakes made with pumpkin batter and topped with warm butter.
Pumpkin and Nut Pancakes
Coco’s
2026 North Seventh Street
Coco’s serves pumpkin nut pancakes, and also has three varieties of pumpkin pies, including traditional, pumpkin harvest pie with a layer of pumpkin chiffon, and pumpkin swirl pie that blends cream cheese pie with pumpkin.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancakes
Eggstasy
Multiple Locations
Eggstasy offers spiced pumpkin pancakes covered in cheesecake sauce.
Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes
Perk Eatery
6501 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
Perk Eatery is offering both pumpkin pecan pancakes and pumpkin spice lattes.
Pumpkin Waffles
U.S. Egg
Multiple Locations
U.S. Egg serves pumpkin waffles made with whole wheat batter and pumpkin spice, then topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. The restaurant also makes protein pumpkin waffles, pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin coffee, and a spiked pumpkin coffee made with whiskey and topped with whipped cream.
Coffee
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte
Dunkin’
Multiple Locations
Dunkin’ is also offering pumpkin flavored coffees, a glazed pumpkin cake doughnut, pumpkin doughnut holes, and a pumpkin muffin topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.
Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino
Starbucks
Multiple Locations
Starbucks serves pumpkin spice frappuccinos made with coffee, milk, ice, and fall spice flavors, then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.
Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte
Serafina Coffee Bar
522 North Seventh Avenue
Serafina Coffee Bar offers hot and iced pumpkin spiced lattes at its new location, in addition to its location inside the Luhrs Towers in downtown Phoenix.
Entrees
Pumpkin Curry
Sala Thai Restaurant
Multiple Locations
Sala Thai Restaurant makes pumpkin curry for beef, chicken, pork, tofu, and mixed vegetables. The curry includes red chili paste and coconut milk with sliced pumpkin, basic, bell peppers, and onions.
Pumpkin Peanut Curry
Vegan House
20 West Adams Street
Vegan House serves a pumpkin peanut curry featuring pumpkin, carrot, peanut, and meat in curry sauce. They also make a pumpkin dish for noodles or rice, which includes pumpkin, onions, carrots, and basil.
Sweets
Pumpkin Butter Cake
Mastro’s City Hall Steakhouse
6991 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Three Mastro’s restaurants in Scottsdale, including City Hall Steakhouse, are serving pumpkin butter cake made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, then topped with pumpkin pie spiced cream cheese before finishing with caramelized raw sugar, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and homemade whipped cream.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
Multiple Locations
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will begin offering pumpkin cheesecake with a cinnamon sugar cookie on November 1. The cheesecake is topped with whipped cream and garnished with caramel sauce.
Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake
The Cheesecake Factory
Multiple Locations
The Cheesecake Factory serves both pumpkin pecan cheesecake and pumpkin cheesecake.
Pumpkin Spice Cannoli
Romano's Macaroni Grill
Multiple Locations
Romano's Macaroni Grill fills its tubular pastry shells with pumpkin ricotta made with traditional pumpkin spices – plus chocolate chips.
Pumpkin Spice Crispy
Noodles & Company
Multiple Locations
Noodles & Company has a dessert bar made with rice cereal, marshmallows, butter, and fall spices.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Soft Serve Ice Cream
Provision Coffee Bar
4501 North 32nd Street
Provision Coffee Bar has a pumpkin spice latte-flavored ice cream cone, and well as a pumpkin space float and pumpkin spice affogato (ice cream covered with espresso).
Pumpkin Spice Macaron
Essence Bakery
3830 East Indian School Road
Essence Bakery has pumpkin spice macarons, featuring light pastries with creamy centers.
Pumpkin Yogurt
Yogurtini
Multiple Locations
Yogurtini serves pumpkin yogurt made with pumpkin, sugar, ground cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and other ingredients.
