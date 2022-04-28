Support Us

Beer

Cinco de Mayo Dining and Drinking Deals in Greater Phoenix

April 28, 2022 6:45AM

Macayo's is celebrating Cinco de Mayo for five days straight.
Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Over the years, it has turned into a celebration of Mexican-American culture, music, and cuisine. Arizona is a major hot spot for Cinco de Mayo festivities, and this year's celebration is no exception. Many restaurants have put together food and drink specials for the perfect fun fiesta. Check out our list, then make your own!
Get ready to party at 32 Shea. - 32 SHEA
32 Shea
32 Shea
10626 North 32nd Street
602-867-7432
facebook.com/32shea
Head over to 32 Shea on May 5 for some yummy Cinco food and drink specials. The neighborhood cafe will be serving up $5 handcrafted margaritas, a $12.99 nacho plate with your choice of chorizo or chicken, and a $12.99 Mexican margarita lavash.
click to enlarge Barrio Queen is hosting Cinco de Mayo parties at all of its locations. - BARRIO QUEEN
Barrio Queen
Barrio Queen
Multiple Locations
barrioqueen.com
On May 5, all Barrio Queen locations will have live DJs spinning, cocktails, festive bites, free giveaways, and more. In addition, two attendees will have a chance to win a custom-designed Modelo Barrio Boombox (you must be 21 or older to enter). The fun starts at 11 a.m., with the music kicking off at 5 p.m.
click to enlarge The bar at Diego Pops pops. - DIEGO POPS
Diego Pops
Diego Pops
4338 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
 480-970-1007
diegopops.com
Diego Pops will have happy hour specials on Cinco de Mayo from 3 to 6 p.m. Diego margaritas are $6, and appetizers will be half off. You can even get your margarita to go, if you prefer. Tequila reps will be stopping by all day long as well.
click to enlarge Ghett' Yo' Taco's annual Cinco de Mayo event takes over the parking lot, with a day full of activities. - GHETT' YO' TACO
Ghett' Yo' Taco
Ghett' Yo' Taco
 241 South Oregon Street, Chandler
 480-726-9654
ghettyotaco.com
The Cinco de Chandler block party will be going strong all day at Ghett' Yo' Taco. Gates open at 11 a.m., with a beer and margarita garden, authentic street tacos, dancing to live bands, DJs, mariachis, and more. Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the gate.

Lakeside Bar & Grill
9980 West Happy Valley Parkway, Peoria
 623-566-1470
lakesidebarandgrillaz.com
Spend your Cinco de Mayo at Lakeside Bar & Grill. Mexican beer pints and bottles, margaritas, and micheladas are $5 each, while Casamigos drinks will be $8. The food special is $14.99 beef tamales with rice and beans. Happy hour will take place from 3 to 7 p.m.
click to enlarge Los Sombreros is known for its Steve-a-Rita. - LOS SOMBREROS
Los Sombreros
Los Sombreros
Multiple Locations
 lossombreros.com
The three Los Sombreros locations will all be hosting festive parties for Cinco de Mayo, complete with music, taco bars, and drink specials. Try the Steve-a-Rita, Ranch Water, or La Casa Margarita. The event starts at 11 a.m., with seating indoors and outside on the patio.
click to enlarge Macayo's is celebrating Cinco de Mayo for five days straight. - MACAYO'S
Macayo's
Macayo's
Multiple Locations
 macayo.com
Macayo's is hosting a five-day Cinco de Macayo fiesta. Sunday, May 1, kicks off with raffles and giveaways all day long, a piñata smash for the kids, and live mariachi bands. Through May 5, enjoy food and drink specials like $3 Dos XX, $4 Fireball shots, $6 beer and a shot, $8 Cinco Margarita with Corazón Blanco, and $12 chimi de Macayos (your choice of shredded beef or chicken). On Cinco de Mayo itself, all locations will host a live DJ from 4 to 8 p.m.

Red, White & Brew
6740 East McDowell Road, #102, Mesa
 480-807-9393
rwbaz.com
Mesa's Red, White & Brew has you set for Cinco de Mayo. The drink special is a prickly pear margarita, while food specials are a carne asada plate with rice, salsa, and guacamole; shrimp tacos; chicken pozole soup; shrimp cocktail; and a chicken tinga tostada.
click to enlarge A margarita flight at Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill. - SALT & LIME MODERN MEXICAN GRILL
Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill
Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill
9397 East Shea Boulevard, Suite 115, Scottsdale
 480-661-5463
saltandlimeaz.com
Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill's eighth anniversary is April 28, and the restaurant will have daily drink and food specials from that day through May 5. For the big fiesta, there will a party on the patio and in the parking lot, complete with outdoor tented bars and tables, live music, and a Selena impersonator. Be sure to check inside, too, to see the floor-to-ceiling Cinco de Mayo decor.
click to enlarge The short rib tacos at the Spotted Donkey Cantina. - THE BOULDERS RESORT & SPA SCOTTSDALE
The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale
Spotted Donkey Cantina at El Pedregal
34505 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
 480-488-3358
theboulders.com/restaurants-and-dining/the-spotted-donkey-cantina.html
The Boulders Resort invites you to enjoy a Cinco de Mayo party at the Spotted Donkey Cantina in the El Pedregal outdoor courtyard. The event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m., will include a live mariachi band, authentic food, sangria tastings, and more.
click to enlarge The DJ booth at The Mexicano is always a party. - THE MEXICANO
The Mexicano
The Mexicano
4801 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale
 602-812-2100 themexicano.com
The Mexicano is hosting a three-day Cinco de Mayo festival from 3 to 11 p.m. May 5 through 7. You'll see lucha libre wrestling matches with top Mexican luchadores, play carnival games, listen to live music, enjoy a beer garden, a margarita garden and more. A portion of proceeds from the fest will be donated to Childhelp, an organization that aids victims of child abuse and neglect.
click to enlarge The pillowy flour chips and salsa dish from Aunt Chilada’s. - AUNT CHILADA’S
Aunt Chilada’s
The Original Aunt Chilada's
7330 North Dreamy Draw Drive
 602-944-1286 auntchiladas.com
Clear your calendar now so you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Original Aunt Chilada's all day. The doors open at 10 a.m., with a $10 cover charge beginning at 2 p.m. Live music starts at 3 p.m., with a performance by the Guadalajara Dancers at 6 p.m. and Houston's Chris Park Project playing at 7:30 p.m. There will also be food and drink specials and giveaways throughout the day and night. Proceeds from the party benefit the Makenna Youth Foundation.
click to enlarge Try the Urban Margarita at Urban Margarita. - TIMOTHY FOX PHOTOGRAPHY
Urban Margarita
 6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale
623-561-6674
urbanmargarita.com
 Enjoy Cinco de Mayo specials all day long at Urban Margarita in Glendale. Street tacos are just $2 and come with your choice of chicken, carnitas, or steak. And house margaritas are a bargain at $5.
