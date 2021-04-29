 
| Holidays |

Cinco de Mayo Drinking and Dining Deals in Phoenix: Here's Where to Go on Wednesday

Julie Levin | April 29, 2021 | 6:00am
The mango con chile margarita at SOL Mexican Cocina.
The mango con chile margarita at SOL Mexican Cocina.
SOL Mexican Cocina
Cinco de Mayo is the time to drink lots of margaritas and stuff your face with tacos, nachos, and other Mexican food staples. Many local restaurants are providing the festivities and dining deals this year, and we've compiled a list of 13 of them for your partying pleasure. In other words, happy Drinco de Mayo.

SOL Mexican Cocina

15323 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale


Baja-inspired restaurant SOL Mexican Cocina is offering an exclusive menu just for Cinco de Mayo with items like naked guacamole, chorizo and mushroom con queso, taco plates, and taco vampiro asada. Just don't forget SOL's specialty margaritas with fresh citrus juices along with bottled Mexican beer and tequila shots.

A Su Salud

4 East University Drive, Tempe


Pita Jungle's new ghost kitchen A Su Salud is offering special deals before, during, and after Cinco de Mayo. From May 2 to 12, customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one offer through UberEats, choosing between the three-cheese quesadilla, chicken tacos, and churros. On the holiday itself, receive a free three-cheese quesadilla with any $15 order through DoorDash. Both specials are available for pickup or delivery.

The crunchy beef tacos at CRUjiente Tacos.
The crunchy beef tacos at CRUjiente Tacos.
CRUjiente Tacos

CRUjiente Tacos

3961 East Camelback Road


CRUjiente Tacos' chef Rich Hinojosa has created several specialty dishes for the holiday. Think garlic roasted mushroom tacos, pork belly tacos, and crunchy pork tacos. Happy hour prices are available all day to boot, meaning you can wash it down with some $5 margaritas.

Macayo's

Multiple Locations


Macayo's is getting an early start and celebrating the holiday for five full days. From May 1 through Cinco, raise a glass to specials like $3 Dos Equis, $4 Fireball shots, $7.50 1800 margaritas, and $6 beer and shot combos. That comes with Dos Equis and a choice of Fireball or 1800 Reposado. For food, snack on chimis a la carte with shredded beef or chicken for $7.50.

The chips and queso party tray from Fuzzy's Taco Shop will feed all your guests.
The chips and queso party tray from Fuzzy's Taco Shop will feed all your guests.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

414 South Mill Avenue, Tempe


Fuzzy's Taco Shop has Baja-inspired fare with tacos, burritos, and margaritas deals available for dine-in and takeout on May 5. For an at-home fiesta, grab the chips and queso party tray. If eating in person, you might enjoy a brisket taco or plate of nachos with an ice-cold Beerita on the patio.

The Mission

Multiple Locations


Lunchtime on Cinco de Mayo at both locations of The Mission is sure to be a special affair. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., snag a limited-edition corrido burrito filled with Mission-style adobo pork carnitas, smokes potato, verde rice, and aji rocoto aioli. It's available alone for $12, with a Tecate for $15, or with a blanco shot and Tecate for $20. The burrito is also available to go for lunch or dinner sans the drinks from 3 to 8 p.m.

The al pastor tacos at Ghett'Yo' Tacos.
The al pastor tacos at Ghett'Yo' Tacos.
Ghett'Yo' Tacos

Ghett’Yo' Tacos

241 South Oregon Street, Chandler


Ghett'Yo's annual Cinco de Mayo event is open to guests of all ages and takes place all day. It starts at 10 a.m. when the restaurant transforms its parking lot and patio into a huge Mexican fiesta and beer garden. There will be authentic street tacos, Mexican cervezas, and margaritas. Face painting and piñata making for the kids is from 4 to 7 p.m., then a DJ will play till midnight.

Jalapeño Inferno

Multiple Locations


The party starts at 11 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo at all Jalapeño Inferno locations. Drink specials include $3 bottles of Mexican beer; $6 The Acapulco margaritas served slushy-style or on the rocks, $8 The Top Shelf margaritas made with Jose Cuervo Tradicional reposado tequila over ice, and $8 The Inferno margaritas made with Diamanté Tequila. For the food specials, choose from $6 queso bean dip, $7 guacamole, and $8 ceviche.

Tacos a'plenty at Ghost Ranch.
Tacos a'plenty at Ghost Ranch.
Ghost Ranch

Ghost Ranch

1006 East Warner Road


Stop in Ghost Ranch all day for some food and drink specials. There's $2 a la carte carne asada, al pastor, chicken, and pork tacos. For drinks, sip on $4 Modelo Especial pints and $5 Ghost Ranch margaritas and frosé.

Match Market and Bar

1199 North Central Avenue


Match Market and Bar is inviting diners to take advantage of a few special dining deals for Cinco de Mayo. Green chile pork tacos are $8, regular and spicy margaritas are $7 each, and chips with house-made guacamole are $5 an order. If you're feeling hungrier or thirstier, you can order a combo of the three specials for $18.

Stop in at Urban Margarita on Cinco de Mayo for $2 chicken tinga tacos.
Stop in at Urban Margarita on Cinco de Mayo for $2 chicken tinga tacos.
Urban Margarita

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale


Urban Margarita has two specials in honor of Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy $2 carnitas and chicken tinga street tacos for $2 and house margaritas for $5 each. The deals are available all day.

Trapp Haus BBQ

511 East Roosevelt Street


This year, Cinco de Mayo just happens to fall on a Wednesday which is wings day at Trapp Haus BBQ. In honor of the holiday, the restaurant is celebrating “Wings de Mayo” with wings, any style, for $5 per order. Make reservations online or stop in any time on May 5.

The piñata's paying.
The piñata's paying.
AZFoodGuy

Kitchen United Mix

7127 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale


On May 5, the Kitchen United Mix ghost kitchen is handing out free meals in an adorable way. Three customers arriving for pickup orders will see a little piñata riding down the conveyor belt with their order, indicating that the meal is free — no matter how many burgers, salads, or sushi rolls you've ordered.

Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

